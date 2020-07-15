/
79 Apartments For Rent Near Shaw University
Downtown Raleigh
Peace Raleigh Apartments
417 West Peace Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,305
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1218 sqft
A new level of premium apartment living has arrived in Raleigh’s rising Smoky Hollow neighborhood. Situated directly above Publix, downtown’s first and only national grocery store, Peace blends endless convenience with the excitement of urban living.
44 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,257
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
124 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
511 Faye
511 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,415
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1261 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. 511 Faye is high-rise living at its finest, elevated like never before in the heart of Raleigh's city center.
44 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1166 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
28 Units Available
Cameron Village
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,133
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
32 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,280
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1110 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.
18 Units Available
West Morgan
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,314
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
56 Units Available
Brooklyn
800 St Marys
800 Saint Marys Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,730
1699 sqft
Welcome to 800 St Marys, a distinctive community of 65 upscale apartment homes offering a refined living experience.
28 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,160
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
University Park
Trilogy Cameron Village
305 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,275
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1160 sqft
Central to downtown and NC State's lively campus, Trilogy Cameron Village is close to all the action that makes Raleigh an enviable place to call home.
22 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,240
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
10 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Gramercy
650 West North Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,239
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1174 sqft
This North Boylan property is surrounded by shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy an on-site yoga studio, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym at this pet-friendly community. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Downtown Raleigh
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,117
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
5 Units Available
East Mordecai
Mordecai On Clover
420 Clover Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
RENOVATIONS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY!RESERVE YOUR MORDECAI RALEIGH TOWNHOME APARTMENT TODAY!Conveniently situated in Raleigh’s historic Mordecai neighborhood, the Mordecai on Clover Townhome Apartments feature the intimate charm and privacy expected in
6 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,235
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1196 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
19 Units Available
Cameron Village
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,158
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
14 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,055
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
3 Units Available
University Park
The Hillsborough
2304 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1475 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hillsborough Street close to NC State and Meredith College. Great views of Raleigh, floor-to-ceiling windows and fully-equipped kitchens. Shared community rooftop patio.
2 Units Available
Cameron Village
Wedgwood
740 Smallwood Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1102 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Wedgwood Apartments offer renovated apartments in an unbeatable location in Raleigh NC.
University Park
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,489
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1094 sqft
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer.
Cameron Village
The Raleigh Apartments
740 Smallwood Dr #17, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1004 sqft
Great Downtown location close to Cameron Village Shopping Center and public transportation. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, dual entrances, and raised ceilings. Water included in the rent.
3 Units Available
Moses Court
900 Moses Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
978 sqft
4 Units Available
Tryon Village
2421 Fairway Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
763 sqft
Cable-ready homes with extra storage room, air conditioner and dishwasher in kitchens. The pet-friendly community has on-site laundry and a playground for residents. 9 minutes from downtown.
2 Units Available
Cameron Village
Shamrock
740 Smallwood Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
585 sqft
Just minutes from the mall, highway, and schools. On-site laundry, maintenance service, and courtyard. Apartments feature a covered patio or balcony, extra storage, and carpeting throughout.