west morgan
Last updated July 24 2020 at 7:13 PM
214 Apartments for rent in West Morgan, Raleigh, NC
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
$
21 Units Available
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,272
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
1 Unit Available
Boylan Apartments
817 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click Here for a Virtual Tour! The Historic Boylan Apartments embody the history, charm and character of Downtown Raleigh.
1 of 9
Last updated July 24 at 07:11 PM
1 Unit Available
724 Parkham Lane
724 Parkham Lane, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
Location!!! Popular St. Mary's Townhome. Two story all brick with assigned parking, hardwoods throughout, stainless appliances, granite counter tops and private patio. Approved pets are ok with one time fee. Available July 15th.
Results within 1 mile of West Morgan
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
325 Units Available
Peace Raleigh Apartments
417 West Peace Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,305
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1218 sqft
A new level of premium apartment living has arrived in Raleigh’s rising Smoky Hollow neighborhood. Situated directly above Publix, downtown’s first and only national grocery store, Peace blends endless convenience with the excitement of urban living.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
34 Units Available
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,280
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1110 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
$
40 Units Available
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,219
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
27 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,083
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
$
15 Units Available
L Downtown Raleigh
205 W Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,055
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1025 sqft
The L Downtown Raleigh Apartments offers Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans, upgraded with granite countertops, plank hardwood floors, and unparalleled views of Raleigh’s beautiful skyline.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
$
15 Units Available
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,079
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
56 Units Available
800 St Marys
800 Saint Marys Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,730
1699 sqft
Welcome to 800 St Marys, a distinctive community of 65 upscale apartment homes offering a refined living experience.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
120 Units Available
511 Faye
511 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,375
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1261 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. 511 Faye is high-rise living at its finest, elevated like never before in the heart of Raleigh's city center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
24 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,147
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 24 at 02:47 PM
$
17 Units Available
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,489
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1071 sqft
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
$
53 Units Available
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1132 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
13 Units Available
The Gramercy
650 West North Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,239
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1174 sqft
This North Boylan property is surrounded by shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy an on-site yoga studio, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym at this pet-friendly community. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
4 Units Available
The Hillsborough
2304 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1475 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hillsborough Street close to NC State and Meredith College. Great views of Raleigh, floor-to-ceiling windows and fully-equipped kitchens. Shared community rooftop patio.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
3 Units Available
Shamrock
740 Smallwood Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
585 sqft
Just minutes from the mall, highway, and schools. On-site laundry, maintenance service, and courtyard. Apartments feature a covered patio or balcony, extra storage, and carpeting throughout.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
7 Units Available
The Raleigh Apartments
740 Smallwood Dr #17, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1004 sqft
Great Downtown location close to Cameron Village Shopping Center and public transportation. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, dual entrances, and raised ceilings. Water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
$
19 Units Available
Trilogy Cameron Village
305 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,275
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1160 sqft
Central to downtown and NC State's lively campus, Trilogy Cameron Village is close to all the action that makes Raleigh an enviable place to call home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
2 Units Available
Wedgwood
740 Smallwood Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1102 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Wedgwood Apartments offer renovated apartments in an unbeatable location in Raleigh NC.
1 of 17
Last updated July 24 at 07:11 PM
1 Unit Available
400 N West Street
400 N West St, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1811 sqft
Gorgeous corner unit in the West condominium has it all. Open concept floor plan. Large windows with tons of natural light w/ a downtown view. Open kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Hardwood/carpet floor, washer/dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
200 E Edenton St Apt 8
200 East Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
615 sqft
Beautiful fully renovated luxury 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment at the Historic Edenton Apts in downtown Raleigh. Right across from NC State Bar Association, one block from Governor's Mansion, Historic Oakwood and State Capital.
1 of 4
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
618 N Boylan ave. apt 300
618 North Boylan Avenue, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,950
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Super rare 1 bed 1 bath downtown raleigh condo! - Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath with a huge balcony in the heart of downtown Raleigh. Super convenient to everything, highways, shops, restaurants, etc. (RLNE5803372)
1 of 27
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303
301 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1152 sqft
Sensational 2 Bedroom | 2 Bath Downtown Condominium at the PNC Plaza - The virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.
