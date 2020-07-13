Apartment List
48 Apartments under $900 for rent in Raleigh, NC

6 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$844
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1400 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
13 Units Available
Tree Top Apartments
1328 Steinbeck Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$795
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
914 sqft
Tree Top Apartments sit in close proximity to the North Raleigh Area. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units complete with ovens, walk-in closets, refrigerators and garbage disposals. This community is pet-friendly.
8 Units Available
Brentwood West
3831 Brentwood Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,034
1183 sqft
Within walking distance of schools, shops, and restaurants and close to Downtown Raleigh. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour laundry facilities. Units include French doors and windows, frost-free refrigerators, and linen closets.
28 Units Available
Cumberland Cove
3110 Hidden Pond Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$896
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1468 sqft
Located in Raleigh, NC, our modern community is designed for your enjoyment and convenience.
$
20 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$793
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
1 Unit Available
South Ridge
1622 Proctor St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$885
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Raleigh just minutes from downtown. Single-story ranch-style cottage homes with central heating and air, ceramic tile bathroom floors, designer faucets and patios. Community is pet-friendly!
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Forest
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping, With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all.
9 Units Available
The Arbors at Northhills
5825 Pointer Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arbors at North Hills Apartments is located in the heart of North Raleigh and is just minutes from everything the Triangle has to offer.Shopping centers and major restaurants are located within walking distance of our community.
12 Units Available
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$836
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$878
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1068 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
49 Units Available
Willow Creek North Ridge
6615 The Lakes Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$830
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$885
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
987 sqft
Hawthorne North Ridge (formerly The Lakes) sits between 1-540 and RDU Airport, which makes it a traveler's dream. Units include amenities like walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patios.
$
13 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$891
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$963
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1356 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
10 Units Available
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$896
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1185 sqft
Situated on acres of green space close to North Carolina State University. Spacious apartments with French doors, wood-style floors and private outdoor areas. Select units boast wooded views. On-site picnic areas with grilling stations.
11 Units Available
Millbrook
2121 Paces Forest Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1037 sqft
Millbrook Apartments offers newly renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in Raleigh's destination shopping and entertainment district, North Hills.
23 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$832
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$928
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
778 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
7 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$878
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1357 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
27 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
2 Units Available
Honeytree
4344 Saint James Church Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
Just around the corner from the intersection of Louisburg and New Hope Roads, Honeytree Apartments is one of North Raleigh's most distinctive apartment rental communities.
8 Units Available
Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$826
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$924
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1282 sqft
Cozy apartments with walk-in closets, W/D hookup and breakfast bar in kitchen. Tenants have access to a grill area and swimming pool. Near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Close to Lake Crabtree County Park.
11 Units Available
Quail Ridge Apartments
1401 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1064 sqft
Quiet community located on 235 acres just off E. Millbrook Road. Apartments include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and balconies. Community features include tennis and volleyball courts and a modern fitness center.
25 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Lynn
650 Lake Front Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1000 sqft
ARIUM Lake Lynn is located in Raleigh, North Carolina, provides our residents with relaxing lakeside living, premium amenities, modern accommodations, and affordability in an ultra convenient location that is just minutes from downtown Raleigh,
1 Unit Available
Green Meadows
4219 Brockton Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-440 and shopping in a quiet, residential neighborhood. Community amenities include a playground, saltwater pool and picnic area. Pet-friendly. Close to public transportation. Spacious interior living.
2 Units Available
Montecito West
1313 Hardimont Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in Midtown, this development sits on beautiful grounds that are designed to be comfortable and unique. Amenities include cozy kitchens, ample storage, walk-in closets and more.

1 Unit Available
318 Powell Dr Apt 3
318 Powell Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
Available 07/24/20 Close to NCSU, walk to the fairgrounds from your home! Will be available for mid July move in! This is a 1 bedroom apartment in a 3 unit home. Private access to home on right side of house.

1 Unit Available
Carolyn Apartments
1546 Varsity Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
828 sqft
Carolyn Apartments is located on the corner of Avent Ferry Rd. and Varsity Drive directly across the street from the North Carolina State University Centennial campus!!! No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5449197)

Raleigh rent trends were flat over the past month

Raleigh rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Raleigh over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Raleigh, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Raleigh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Raleigh fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

