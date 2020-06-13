110 Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC📍
Since 1701, thousands of residents have made the town of Knightdale, located in Wake County, their home. When the population exploded over the last two decades, Knightdale gained the honor of becoming part of the metro region and a suburb of Raleigh. Along with moderate temperatures throughout the seasons, and the exception of extra humidity in the summer, Knightdale is a great place to be.
How much will it cost?
The cost of living in Knightdale is a smidgen less than that of the North Carolina average and a substantial smidgen less in comparison to the national average cost of living.
When to Begin Looking
You should allow at least four weeks to relocate to an apartment in Knightdale. There's relatively high demand for housing, so come prepared to place a deposit on your dream rental home so as to avoid it quickly slipping away from your grasp. Like we already said, the weather is pretty moderate all year long so come at your leisure to see what Knightdale has to offer you.
What You Need
You ought to have the typical renter's paperwork readily available at your disposal when you're out searching for rental accommodation. Prospective tenants must be in a position to proffer references, proof of employment and income, as well as the aforementioned deposit so as to be in a strong position to seal a deal with landlords.
There is a good choice of rentals available in Knightdale, so it's simply a matter of searching to find the one that is most appealing to you. Nevertheless, as mentioned, don't be tempted to hang around twiddling your thumbs when you do find a place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be more than good to go!
Baxter Lane: Located within mere minutes of the North Carolina Triangle area, and just six miles east of Raleigh, Baxter Lane is the ideal place to reside for those looking to commute on a regular basis. There are 11 restaurants, such as Lone Star Steakhouse and Qdoba Mexican Grill, within easy walking distance and the area affords an extremely low crime rate.
W Cameo Lane: Situated on the edge of Knightdale, W Cameo Lane offers a quiet spot but at the same time, with easy access to Raleigh, Garner, Wendell, and Interstate 540. There's a bank, two grocery stores (Lowes Foods is one of them), and no less than 18 restaurants within easy walking distance. Add all this to the fact that crime rates are exceptionally low in the area, and you've found the perfect location for one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments in Knightdale.
Aragon Dr: Nestled conveniently between Raleigh, Garner, Wilson, Zebulon, and Cary, Aragon Dr affords commuters an easy way to avoid urban congestion. You'll find 1 bedroom apartments as well as a variety of other places for rent in this area of Knightdale. Crime rates are notably low and there's a grocery store in addition to 14 restaurants within walking distance. The overall WalkScore for the vicinity is 51 from 100.
Hadel Place: A nicely secluded part of Knightdale, Hadel Place offers safety and security with a zero-reported crime rate. Personal transport is a must-have however, since there are no amenities close-by.
Getting Around
The town of Knightdale is connected to North Raleigh, the Research Triangle Park, RDU, Morrisville, and Apex, through a recently completed part of Interstate 540. The Knightdale Bypass consists of a six-lane freeway, which serves to ease traffic congestion in Wake County. Both U.S. 64 and U.S. 264 have been rerouted to connect with the Knightdale Bypass which journeys from Interstate 440 (Raleigh's Inner Loop) to Zebulon on the US 64 / 264 freeway. The Knightdale-Raleigh Express (KDX) operated by the Triangle Transit Authority, connects Knightdale to Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and Durham. The closest passenger train service to Knightdale is located at Raleigh and is just shy of 13 miles west of the town. The Raleigh-Durham International Airport is situated around 30 miles from Knightdale, over in the north western section of Wake County.
Keeping Busy
What do residents of Knightdale do for fun? Knightdale Environmental Education Park is located on Steeple Square Court at the rear of Knightdale Town Hall. The park affords a short walking trail, a couple of observation overlook points, picnic shelters, and environmental sculptures.
Over in Raleigh, North Carolina Museum of History documents details of North Carolina's history over the past 14,000 years, no less. Here you'll find a collection of fascinating artifacts and interactive multimedia presentations summarizing the facts. Mordecai Historic Park on Mimosa Street, Raleigh, permits its' visitors to experience an antebellum plantation house at its' finest. Take the opportunity to stroll along one of the historic village streets and witness the birthplace of the 17th President of the United States, Andrew Johnson.
For those who have a thing for motorbikes, the perfect place to visit is the Legends of Harley Drag Racing Museum on S Saunders Street, Raleigh. This establishment represents the one and only Harley-Davidson drag racing museum. It's situated up on the second floor of one of the U.S.'s largest Harley dealerships.
Knightdale provides its residents and visitors with plenty of excellent dining opportunities. Knightdale Seafood and BBQ affords the chance to enjoy a variety of fascinatingly delectable dishes, including frogs' legs, buffalo, elk, alligator meat, kangaroo, and ostrich. Obviously, this eatery is not appropriate for the vegetarian of the world. Papa John's Pizza serves up tasty pizza at a more-than competitive price. Tir na Nog is a pub and restaurant with strong Irish inclinations. The family-owned business serves breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, where patrons can enjoy Irish breads, hot vegetables and soups, all crafted in the Irish style, in addition to such delights as mussels steamed in cider, no less. There's live Irish music on Sunday afternoons, and live Irish dancing once per month. Do bear in mind that when visiting a true Irish pub such as Tir na Nog, there's an obligation to drink either Guinness or Irish whisky whilst eating. Anyone found doing otherwise will be forced to sing an Irish song in the old Celtic language before a raucous Irish audience.