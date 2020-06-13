Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

110 Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC

Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Last updated June 13
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,167
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1431 sqft
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1100 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
208 Aqua Marine Ln
208 Aqua Marine Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Cute single story, three bedroom home! Easy access to I-540 and shopping. Perfect size living room with fireplace. Open eat in kitchen that leads to a great deck. Large master bedroom and bath with dual vanities and garden tub, walk in closet.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
816 Laurens Way
816 Laurens Way, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Beautiful home on unique corner lot (wooded common area w/creek runs to left side of property)! Hardwood floors welcome you home! Large family room with great natural light! Beautiful kitchen with eat in area & sliding glass doors to backyard!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
104 Caribbean Court
104 Caribbean Court, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1498 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
510 Southampton Drive
510 Southampton Drive, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1199 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1112 Delham Road
1112 Delham Road, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1286 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
106 Beechwood Court
106 Beechwood Court, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
110 Tortola Place
110 Tortola Place, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Wonderful home on 2+ acre lake w/lovely views from nearly every room! Nice front porch welcomes you to this home w/large living room/TV niche over Fireplace,hardwood floors in dining & kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom w/garden tub/shower in

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
609 Gray Head Lane
609 Gray Head Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2456 sqft
Available 5/4/20. Dogs ok w/size limit and pet fee, no cats. Spacious 3 bdrm/2.5 bath home with formal living/office and separate dining. Large family room that centers around gas FP. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and center island.
Results within 1 mile of Knightdale

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
740 Hanska Way
740 Hanska Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1259 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Southeast Raleigh. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2010 Grassy Banks Drive
2010 Grassy Banks Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1548 sqft
End-unit townhome with fresh paint and new flooring throughout! Kitchen features large window and black appliances. Bedrooms are spacious and have walk in closets.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7381 Birchshire Drive
7381 Birchshire Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2310 sqft
Beautiful house with Wood flooring on main. DR w/wainscoting and crown molding, FR w/fireplace. Kitchen w/abundant cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, island and breakfast area.

Last updated March 23
1 Unit Available
5440 Thunderidge Drive
5440 Thunderidge Drive, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2102 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Knightdale
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$866
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1357 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
Last updated June 13
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Last updated June 13
$
15 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$846
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$981
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$905
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Last updated June 13
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.

Median Rent in Knightdale

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Knightdale is $887, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,024.
Studio
$717
1 Bed
$887
2 Beds
$1,024
3+ Beds
$1,335
City GuideKnightdale
Back in the year 1700, the Lords Proprietor of the Carolina Colony employed John Lawson to explore what is now the Knightdale area. After a meeting together with the Tuscarora Native American tribe, Lawson came to an amicable agreement and purchased a sizable section of the surrounding lands. Upon receiving Lawson's report in 1701, the King of England - King William III - set about apportioning the land to those who were willing to settle.

Since 1701, thousands of residents have made the town of Knightdale, located in Wake County, their home. When the population exploded over the last two decades, Knightdale gained the honor of becoming part of the metro region and a suburb of Raleigh. Along with moderate temperatures throughout the seasons, and the exception of extra humidity in the summer, Knightdale is a great place to be.

Moving to Knightdale

How much will it cost?

The cost of living in Knightdale is a smidgen less than that of the North Carolina average and a substantial smidgen less in comparison to the national average cost of living.

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least four weeks to relocate to an apartment in Knightdale. There's relatively high demand for housing, so come prepared to place a deposit on your dream rental home so as to avoid it quickly slipping away from your grasp. Like we already said, the weather is pretty moderate all year long so come at your leisure to see what Knightdale has to offer you.

What You Need

You ought to have the typical renter's paperwork readily available at your disposal when you're out searching for rental accommodation. Prospective tenants must be in a position to proffer references, proof of employment and income, as well as the aforementioned deposit so as to be in a strong position to seal a deal with landlords.

Neighborhoods in Knightdale

There is a good choice of rentals available in Knightdale, so it's simply a matter of searching to find the one that is most appealing to you. Nevertheless, as mentioned, don't be tempted to hang around twiddling your thumbs when you do find a place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be more than good to go!

Baxter Lane: Located within mere minutes of the North Carolina Triangle area, and just six miles east of Raleigh, Baxter Lane is the ideal place to reside for those looking to commute on a regular basis. There are 11 restaurants, such as Lone Star Steakhouse and Qdoba Mexican Grill, within easy walking distance and the area affords an extremely low crime rate.

W Cameo Lane: Situated on the edge of Knightdale, W Cameo Lane offers a quiet spot but at the same time, with easy access to Raleigh, Garner, Wendell, and Interstate 540. There's a bank, two grocery stores (Lowes Foods is one of them), and no less than 18 restaurants within easy walking distance. Add all this to the fact that crime rates are exceptionally low in the area, and you've found the perfect location for one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments in Knightdale.

Aragon Dr: Nestled conveniently between Raleigh, Garner, Wilson, Zebulon, and Cary, Aragon Dr affords commuters an easy way to avoid urban congestion. You'll find 1 bedroom apartments as well as a variety of other places for rent in this area of Knightdale. Crime rates are notably low and there's a grocery store in addition to 14 restaurants within walking distance. The overall WalkScore for the vicinity is 51 from 100.

Hadel Place: A nicely secluded part of Knightdale, Hadel Place offers safety and security with a zero-reported crime rate. Personal transport is a must-have however, since there are no amenities close-by.

Life in Knightdale

Getting Around

The town of Knightdale is connected to North Raleigh, the Research Triangle Park, RDU, Morrisville, and Apex, through a recently completed part of Interstate 540. The Knightdale Bypass consists of a six-lane freeway, which serves to ease traffic congestion in Wake County. Both U.S. 64 and U.S. 264 have been rerouted to connect with the Knightdale Bypass which journeys from Interstate 440 (Raleigh's Inner Loop) to Zebulon on the US 64 / 264 freeway. The Knightdale-Raleigh Express (KDX) operated by the Triangle Transit Authority, connects Knightdale to Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and Durham. The closest passenger train service to Knightdale is located at Raleigh and is just shy of 13 miles west of the town. The Raleigh-Durham International Airport is situated around 30 miles from Knightdale, over in the north western section of Wake County.

Keeping Busy

What do residents of Knightdale do for fun? Knightdale Environmental Education Park is located on Steeple Square Court at the rear of Knightdale Town Hall. The park affords a short walking trail, a couple of observation overlook points, picnic shelters, and environmental sculptures.

Over in Raleigh, North Carolina Museum of History documents details of North Carolina's history over the past 14,000 years, no less. Here you'll find a collection of fascinating artifacts and interactive multimedia presentations summarizing the facts. Mordecai Historic Park on Mimosa Street, Raleigh, permits its' visitors to experience an antebellum plantation house at its' finest. Take the opportunity to stroll along one of the historic village streets and witness the birthplace of the 17th President of the United States, Andrew Johnson.

For those who have a thing for motorbikes, the perfect place to visit is the Legends of Harley Drag Racing Museum on S Saunders Street, Raleigh. This establishment represents the one and only Harley-Davidson drag racing museum. It's situated up on the second floor of one of the U.S.'s largest Harley dealerships.

Knightdale provides its residents and visitors with plenty of excellent dining opportunities. Knightdale Seafood and BBQ affords the chance to enjoy a variety of fascinatingly delectable dishes, including frogs' legs, buffalo, elk, alligator meat, kangaroo, and ostrich. Obviously, this eatery is not appropriate for the vegetarian of the world. Papa John's Pizza serves up tasty pizza at a more-than competitive price. Tir na Nog is a pub and restaurant with strong Irish inclinations. The family-owned business serves breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, where patrons can enjoy Irish breads, hot vegetables and soups, all crafted in the Irish style, in addition to such delights as mussels steamed in cider, no less. There's live Irish music on Sunday afternoons, and live Irish dancing once per month. Do bear in mind that when visiting a true Irish pub such as Tir na Nog, there's an obligation to drink either Guinness or Irish whisky whilst eating. Anyone found doing otherwise will be forced to sing an Irish song in the old Celtic language before a raucous Irish audience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Knightdale?
In Knightdale, the median rent is $717 for a studio, $887 for a 1-bedroom, $1,024 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,335 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Knightdale, check out our monthly Knightdale Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Knightdale?
Some of the colleges located in the Knightdale area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Knightdale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Knightdale from include Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, and Chapel Hill.

