Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:45 AM

338 Luxury Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,055
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Lake Johnson Mews
4233 Avent Ferry Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$952
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
28 Units Available
Edgewater on Lake Lynn
3230 Stream Side Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful property borders Lake Lynn and is a short drive from Stonehenge Market. The pet-friendly community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
17 Units Available
The Franklin at Crossroads
6010 Attleboro Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1461 sqft
Modern apartment living in a prime SW Raleigh location close to highways, Crossroads Plaza, and major employers. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with chef-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
31 Units Available
THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,387
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1372 sqft
Located near the I-440 Beltline. Apartments feature covered balconies with Greenway and creek views. On-site entertainment pavilion, resort-style swimming pool, coffee bars and 24-hour fitness center. Residents enjoy direct access to Greenway trails.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
19 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
29 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
18 Units Available
Camden Crest
5200 Summit Manor Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1425 sqft
Walnut Creek Amphitheater and PNC Arena are just moments from this property. Community features include garage parking, coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. These smoke-free apartments are recently renovated and offer stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
33 Units Available
Camden Manor Park
4000 Manor Club Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$969
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,009
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
All of the great shopping and dining options of Crabtree Valley Mall are minutes from this property. Luxury amenities include a sparkling pool, garage parking, media room and valet. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Concord Apartments
3920 Knickerbocker Pkwy, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$924
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1221 sqft
Between I-440 and Highway 70, near UNC REX Healthcare Center. Newly renovated amenities including fitness center and clubhouse. On-site pool, garages, and business center. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
Andover at Crabtree
6200 Riese Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,006
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
968 sqft
**We're now offering self-guided tours and live video tours! As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, our management office will remain open to serve our residents and future residents, but we are temporarily ceasing all in-person meetings.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
45 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
30 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,180
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
303 Units Available
Vine North Hills
500 Saint Albans Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,115
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1159 sqft
A welcome retreat has arrived in Raleigh’s North Hills. Set amidst serene, natural surroundings, Vine offers stunning apartment homes at the peak of sophisticated style and luxurious comfort. Delighting the eyes while rewarding the touch.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
16 Units Available
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1228 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an on-site fitness center, dog park and laundry facilities. Apartments include breakfast bars, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Leesville Community Park and Oak Park Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
19 Units Available
Cameron Village
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,158
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
The Pointe at Midtown
835 Navaho Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1267 sqft
Enjoy apartment community amenities with bike storage, lobby and basketball court. Close to Interstate 440 and Caribbean-style cuisine restaurants. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and walk-closets to keep clean clothes clean and organized.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1377 sqft
Brand new apartments within a few minutes of I-540. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning and fireplaces. Building has elevator. Community has media room and swimming pool. Trash valet.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Ashley Park in Brier Creek
10300 Pine Lakes Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1261 sqft
Ashley Park Apartment Homes in Brier Creek offers the best in terms of location, service, and in unit and community amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
35 Units Available
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,058
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1352 sqft
Peaceful community with quick access to quality schools, cultural venues, and downtown Raleigh. Community amenities include cyber cafe, pool, outdoor fireplace, and game room with pool table. Near WildWoods of Lake Johnson Park.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
23 Units Available
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1372 sqft
Minutes from I-40. Apartments have modern features, including lots of storage, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Built-in desks and bookshelves. On-site pool, hot tub, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
18 Units Available
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Northern Wake Expressway near the Plantation Point Shopping Center and Triangle Town Center Mall. Units with open floor plans and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a gym and business center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
28 Units Available
Leigh House
2421 Landmark Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,073
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1159 sqft
Upscale apartments feature open-concept layouts, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Community amenities include a yoga studio and a pet spa. Located less than a mile from the Greenway.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
The Crest at Brier Creek
6450 Viewpoint Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1410 sqft
Close to Restlawn Memorial Gardens and I-540. Luxury homes include in-unit laundry facilities, designer kitchen appliances and patios/balconies. Friendly community offers a pool, clubhouse, business center and 24-hour gym.

July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Raleigh rent trends were flat over the past month

Raleigh rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Raleigh over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Raleigh, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Raleigh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Raleigh fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

