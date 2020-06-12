AL
241 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC

16 Units Available
Waterstone at Brier Creek
10022 Meadow Chase Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1232 sqft
Ready for luxury living? Your dream home is here at Waterstone at Brier Creek, located in exciting Raleigh, NC.
Cameron Village
26 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
15 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1012 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
14 Units Available
Mariners Crossing
5723 Magellan Way, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1166 sqft
This upscale community is a short drive from Downtown Raleigh and walking distance to restaurants. On-site fitness center, pool, and green space. Attached garages, fireplaces in some homes, and modern kitchens.
56 Units Available
Crabtree Lakeside
5510 Homewood Banks Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1125 sqft
NEW COMMUNITY Let relaxation become your inspiration when you make your home at Crabtree Lakeside.
11 Units Available
Millbrook
2121 Paces Forest Ct, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1136 sqft
Millbrook Apartments offers newly renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in Raleigh's destination shopping and entertainment district, North Hills.
9 Units Available
Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features dog park and fitness-friendly amenities, including a tennis court and 24-hour gym. All units are recently renovated and furnished and feature a relaxing fireplace. Close to Shelley Lake Park and Interstate 440.
55 Units Available
Sojourn Glenwood Place
3710 Exchange Glenwood Pl Ste 1000, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1251 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature plenty of space, extra storage, private patios/balconies and modern fixtures. Community offers maintenance and well-maintained grounds. Close to shops, dining and other conveniences.
35 Units Available
Camden Manor Park
4000 Manor Club Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1130 sqft
All of the great shopping and dining options of Crabtree Valley Mall are minutes from this property. Luxury amenities include a sparkling pool, garage parking, media room and valet. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
27 Units Available
Leigh House
2421 Landmark Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1159 sqft
Upscale apartments feature open-concept layouts, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Community amenities include a yoga studio and a pet spa. Located less than a mile from the Greenway.
9 Units Available
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1141 sqft
Spacious interiors boast walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community features tennis courts, pool, fire pits, and dog park. Near the I-540 beltline in North Raleigh.
42 Units Available
Cumberland Cove
3110 Hidden Pond Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1157 sqft
Come home to Cumberland Cove located in Raleigh, NC, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle. Our community is east of Hwy 50 on Ray Rd and is a short commute to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
5 Units Available
The Timbers
5900 Timber Creek Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$898
916 sqft
This pet-friendly community has its own gym, tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. There's also plenty of shopping just a short drive away at the Pleasant Valley Promenade.
17 Units Available
Thornhill Apartments
7203 Plumleaf Rd, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1063 sqft
Soaring nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans in these apartment homes. Close to shops, dining and Raleigh Memorial Park. Community features grassy areas, walking trails, hot tub, pool and dog park.
55 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1266 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
45 Units Available
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1171 sqft
Luxury amenities like a putting green, in-home washers and dryers, and theater room elevate this modern apartment building in Raleigh's Six Forks neighborhood. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters, and spacious closets.
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
10 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
962 sqft
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
Downtown Raleigh
21 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
15 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$982
1004 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
40 Units Available
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1136 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units just minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with quick access to I-440. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a yoga studio and bike storage. Recently revamped homes with fireplaces.
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
4 Units Available
Laurel Springs
500 Bridle Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1379 sqft
This scenic community is near Shelly Lake and Lake Lynn and just minutes from I-440. These apartments offer large closets, fireplaces, and a private balcony or patio. On-site dog park and ample green space.
21 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1097 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Raleigh

June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Raleigh rents declined moderately over the past month

Raleigh rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Raleigh, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Raleigh, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Raleigh is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Raleigh.
    • While Raleigh's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

