Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
155 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NC📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
East Clayton
7 Units Available
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Little Creek
5 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1336 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Municipal Park
24 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1431 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes in Clayton, NC! Come live the Difference at Stallings Mill, Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Neuse
4 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
408 Cooper St.
408 Cooper Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home- Close to Downtown Clayton- Available Now! - Available Now! Great Location! Minutes from downtown Clayton and an easy commute to Raleigh! Located in a cute neighborhood with lots of trees surrounding.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
1037 Cove Circle
1037 Cove Circle, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1039 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,039 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
107 Balsam Fir Place
107 Balsam Fir Place, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
1777 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
915 E Joyner St
915 Joyner Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR home in Clayton - Property Id: 294826 3 BR home with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors. Detached garage. Near shopping Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294826 Property Id 294826 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837299)
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
155 Oakdale Ave.
155 Oakdale Avenue, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1395 sqft
155 Oakdale Ave. - 155 Oakdale Ave.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
101 Waterford Drive
101 Waterford Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1632 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,632 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
136 Haywood Lane
136 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1537 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
105 Haywood Lane
105 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1493 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
113 Houston Lane
113 Houston Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1511 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Neuse
1 Unit Available
23 Nancy Court
23 Nancy Court, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1320 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
621 McCarthy Drive
621 Mccarthy Dr, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1850 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
208 Marrian Drive
208 Marrian Drive, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1776 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
309 Hardaway Point
309 Hardaway Point, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
146 Plymouth Drive
146 Plymouth Drive, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2300 sqft
Beautiful home in Clayton with easy access to highways. First floor bedroom with full bath or use as an office. Granite countertops, large rooms, Loft bonus and two car garage. Sorry no pets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
2849 Bennington Drive
2849 Bennington Drive, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1240 sqft
2849 Bennington Drive, Clayton, NC 27520 1,240 sq ft. 2 stories 2 beds 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
115 Ballancer Way
115 Ballancer Way, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome w 1 car garage. All Ballancer homes back to trees and have an elevated wooden deck. Includes a Fred Smith Athletic Club membership with access to pools, gyms, and golf. Inquire about our concrete patio units.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Downtown Clayton
1 Unit Available
513 W Main Street
513 West Main Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1330 sqft
Enjoy a completely remodeled, historic home, just minutes from all that downtown offer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
East Clayton
1 Unit Available
172 Townsend Drive
172 Townsend Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2556 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home located on a private wooded lot in desirable Glen Laurel, home of the Neuse Golf Club w/opt Golf/Swim & Tennis.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
Community Park
1 Unit Available
309 Fieldspar Lane
309 Fieldspar Ln, Clayton, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2200 sqft
This beautiful home is located near shopping, dining, schools, and Clayton Community Park! The spacious floor plan includes a family room open to the breakfast area and kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, an island, and a pantry.
1 of 9
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
125 Woodson Drive
125 Woodson Drive, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1212 sqft
Ready to move in, 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, all appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Daycare, doctors office, Riverwood elementary and middleschool in the subdivision.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Clayton, the median rent is $672 for a studio, $831 for a 1-bedroom, $960 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,251 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Clayton, check out our monthly Clayton Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Clayton include Little Creek, and Neuse.
Some of the colleges located in the Clayton area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clayton from include Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, and Chapel Hill.
