Apartment List
/
NC
/
raleigh
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

147 Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC with garage

Raleigh apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Providence at Brier Creek
10100 Donerail Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$943
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1280 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Step into our premier luxurious Providence at Brier Creek apartment homes located in Northwest Rayleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wade
76 Units Available
Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,120
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1018 sqft
Post Parkside at Wade is a comfortable community that offers stainless steel, walk-in closets, refrigerators, granite counters, hardwood floors and a garbage disposal. The community features a media room and alarm system.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Raleigh
15 Units Available
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,065
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1221 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1377 sqft
Brand new apartments within a few minutes of I-540. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning and fireplaces. Building has elevator. Community has media room and swimming pool. Trash valet.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Rose Heights
3801 Glen Verde Trail #101, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$966
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1329 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Northwest Raleigh, NC Rose Heights Apartments offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments waiting to be called home! Our meticulous landscaping and lush green lounging areas will have you feeling peaceful and relaxed,
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
The Lofts at Strickland Glen
12203 Strickland Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1480 sqft
Hawthorne Glen at Strickland offers luxury apartments in a variety of floor plans. Amenities include ceiling fans, dishwashers, fireplaces and granite counters. Many units also have walk-in closets and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Ashley Park in Brier Creek
10300 Pine Lakes Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1261 sqft
Ashley Park Apartment Homes in Brier Creek offers the best in terms of location, service, and in unit and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Raleigh
28 Units Available
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Raleigh
15 Units Available
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,074
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
East Mordecai
12 Units Available
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,139
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
The Franklin at Crossroads
6010 Attleboro Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,189
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1461 sqft
Modern apartment living in a prime SW Raleigh location close to highways, Crossroads Plaza, and major employers. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with chef-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
18 Units Available
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1307 sqft
Fitness center, resort-style pool and pool cabanas. Spacious floor plans with upgraded interiors. A block from Capital Boulevard, residents can easily reach Triangle Town Center Mall's numerous dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,346
1352 sqft
Peaceful community with quick access to quality schools, cultural venues, and downtown Raleigh. Community amenities include cyber cafe, pool, outdoor fireplace, and game room with pool table. Near WildWoods of Lake Johnson Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
The Pointe at Crabtree
4800 Waterford Point Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$932
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1092 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with extra storage, balcony or patio, climate control and dining rooms. Community has a fitness center, racquetball court and clubhouse. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
17 Units Available
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,229
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1372 sqft
Minutes from I-40. Apartments have modern features, including lots of storage, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Built-in desks and bookshelves. On-site pool, hot tub, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
21 Units Available
Camden Crest
5200 Summit Manor Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1425 sqft
Walnut Creek Amphitheater and PNC Arena are just moments from this property. Community features include garage parking, coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. These smoke-free apartments are recently renovated and offer stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
14 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$866
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1357 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
18 Units Available
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1300 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Northern Wake Expressway near the Plantation Point Shopping Center and Triangle Town Center Mall. Units with open floor plans and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
12 Units Available
Mariners Crossing
5723 Magellan Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1427 sqft
This upscale community is a short drive from Downtown Raleigh and walking distance to restaurants. On-site fitness center, pool, and green space. Attached garages, fireplaces in some homes, and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Lynn Lake Apartment Homes
6500 Paces Arbor Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1136 sqft
Surrounded by tall trees and natural charm, Lynn Lake Apartments provides the quiet luxury of country living with the city conveniences that you desire in North Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Raleigh
41 Units Available
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,227
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
$
41 Units Available
Carrington at Brier Creek
11010 Eastlake Club Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1515 sqft
Easy access to Route 70, I-40 and I-540 near Research Triangle Park. Luxurious, spacious apartments with upscale amenities, including hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Camden Carolinian
2600 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,349
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1271 sqft
Luxury rental community in the heart of Raleigh. Fantastic amenities include a large resident lounge and clubhouse, 24-hour fitness club with yoga studio, and a rooftop terrace. Apartments offer storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
West Morgan
25 Units Available
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,143
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Raleigh, NC

Trying to find the perfect home under the perfect blue skies of North Carolina? It may not seem difficult, due to the mild climate and easy going nature of the city and its people. However, this is a very diverse city that is continuously changing and growing, adding new life and culture into every little nook and cranny.

North Carolina has a lot to offer, and this humble guide is here to help you take a peek at all your options, from hipster night-life and artsy districts, to family-rearing suburban dwellings, to wide-open country land.

Having trouble with Craigslist Raleigh? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRaleigh 3 BedroomsRaleigh Accessible ApartmentsRaleigh Apartments under $1,000Raleigh Apartments under $800Raleigh Apartments under $900
Raleigh Apartments with BalconyRaleigh Apartments with GarageRaleigh Apartments with GymRaleigh Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaleigh Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRaleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Apartments with Pool
Raleigh Apartments with Washer-DryerRaleigh Cheap PlacesRaleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Furnished ApartmentsRaleigh Luxury PlacesRaleigh Pet Friendly PlacesRaleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College