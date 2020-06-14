147 Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC with garage
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 32
1 of 60
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 45
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 11
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 36
1 of 27
1 of 15
Trying to find the perfect home under the perfect blue skies of North Carolina? It may not seem difficult, due to the mild climate and easy going nature of the city and its people. However, this is a very diverse city that is continuously changing and growing, adding new life and culture into every little nook and cranny.
North Carolina has a lot to offer, and this humble guide is here to help you take a peek at all your options, from hipster night-life and artsy districts, to family-rearing suburban dwellings, to wide-open country land.
Having trouble with Craigslist Raleigh? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Raleigh apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.