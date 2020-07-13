AL
/
NC
/
raleigh
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

241 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
70 Units Available
Wade
Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,135
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1175 sqft
Post Parkside at Wade is a comfortable community that offers stainless steel, walk-in closets, refrigerators, granite counters, hardwood floors and a garbage disposal. The community features a media room and alarm system.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Rose Heights
3801 Glen Verde Trail #101, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1329 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Northwest Raleigh, NCRose Heights Apartments offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments waiting to be called home! Our meticulous landscaping and lush green lounging areas will have you feeling peaceful and relaxed, a
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,134
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,307
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$832
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$928
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
778 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$826
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$924
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1282 sqft
Cozy apartments with walk-in closets, W/D hookup and breakfast bar in kitchen. Tenants have access to a grill area and swimming pool. Near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Close to Lake Crabtree County Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
16 Units Available
East Mordecai
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
19 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,387
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1372 sqft
Located near the I-440 Beltline. Apartments feature covered balconies with Greenway and creek views. On-site entertainment pavilion, resort-style swimming pool, coffee bars and 24-hour fitness center. Residents enjoy direct access to Greenway trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,029
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1352 sqft
Peaceful community with quick access to quality schools, cultural venues, and downtown Raleigh. Community amenities include cyber cafe, pool, outdoor fireplace, and game room with pool table. Near WildWoods of Lake Johnson Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,076
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features dog park and fitness-friendly amenities, including a tennis court and 24-hour gym. All units are recently renovated and furnished and feature a relaxing fireplace. Close to Shelley Lake Park and Interstate 440.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
10 Units Available
Windemere Apartments
2105 Ravenglass Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set amid a tranquil custom landscaped setting, Windemere apartments are the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of a community in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
28 Units Available
Camden Carolinian
2600 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,649
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1271 sqft
Luxury rental community in the heart of Raleigh. Fantastic amenities include a large resident lounge and clubhouse, 24-hour fitness club with yoga studio, and a rooftop terrace. Apartments offer storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1372 sqft
Minutes from I-40. Apartments have modern features, including lots of storage, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Built-in desks and bookshelves. On-site pool, hot tub, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Camden Manor Park
4000 Manor Club Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$969
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,009
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
All of the great shopping and dining options of Crabtree Valley Mall are minutes from this property. Luxury amenities include a sparkling pool, garage parking, media room and valet. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
18 Units Available
Camden Crest
5200 Summit Manor Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1425 sqft
Walnut Creek Amphitheater and PNC Arena are just moments from this property. Community features include garage parking, coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. These smoke-free apartments are recently renovated and offer stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
18 Units Available
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$924
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1300 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Northern Wake Expressway near the Plantation Point Shopping Center and Triangle Town Center Mall. Units with open floor plans and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
Camden Overlook
4703 Summit Overlook Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1429 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy the onsite game room, yoga studio, swimming pool, and many other amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces and have been recently renovated. The property is just minutes from Crabtree Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
33 Units Available
Carrington at Brier Creek
11010 Eastlake Club Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,038
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1515 sqft
Easy access to Route 70, I-40 and I-540 near Research Triangle Park. Luxurious, spacious apartments with upscale amenities, including hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
1363 sqft
Spacious interiors boast walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community features tennis courts, pool, fire pits, and dog park. Near the I-540 beltline in North Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
20 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$793
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
45 Units Available
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,159
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1242 sqft
Great Midtown location close to Harris Teeter and over 130 shops and restaurants. Brand new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Concord Apartments
3920 Knickerbocker Pkwy, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$924
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1221 sqft
Between I-440 and Highway 70, near UNC REX Healthcare Center. Newly renovated amenities including fitness center and clubhouse. On-site pool, garages, and business center. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Meridian at Sutton Square
700 Spring Falls Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1461 sqft
Luxury apartments in North Raleigh with hardwood floors, huge windows, and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, coffee bar, and game room. Within walking distance to restaurants and entertainment. Near Falls of Neuse Rd.
Rent Report
Raleigh

July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Raleigh rent trends were flat over the past month

Raleigh rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Raleigh over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Raleigh, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Raleigh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Raleigh fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRaleigh 3 BedroomsRaleigh Accessible ApartmentsRaleigh Apartments under $1,000Raleigh Apartments under $900Raleigh Apartments with BalconyRaleigh Apartments with GarageRaleigh Apartments with GymRaleigh Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaleigh Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRaleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Apartments with PoolRaleigh Apartments with Washer-DryerRaleigh Cheap PlacesRaleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Furnished ApartmentsRaleigh Luxury PlacesRaleigh Pet Friendly PlacesRaleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown RaleighUniversity ParkCameron VillageOlde East RaleighBrooklynWest Morgan

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at RaleighShaw UniversityWake Technical Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College