Duke University
71 Apartments For Rent Near Duke University
95 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,304
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1194 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
77 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers lively and convenient open-layout one and two bedroom apartments near Duke University right on the pulse of Durham. Each unit boasts private bedrooms and bathrooms.
26 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,319
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
179 Units Available
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,310
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
148 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
55 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,237
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1268 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
24 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
12 Units Available
Old West Durham
810 Ninth
810 9th St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,352
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gym, pool, and game room with billiard table. Just across the street from Bali Hai Mongolian Grill. Modern apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets and balconies in select units.
Contact for Availability
Downtown Durham
West Village
605 W Main St, Suite C, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,399
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1312 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, fully-equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to three dog parks, a 24-hour fitness center, and a modern clubhouse, among other amenities. Duke University is within walking distance.
28 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Whetstone Apartments
501 Willard St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,044
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,222
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
974 sqft
A short distance from Highway 147 and W Main St. Luxury homes featuring the latest kitchen appliances, exquisite decor and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard, a pool and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
40 Units Available
Duke Forest
Chandler at University Tower
20 Morcroft Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1234 sqft
Stunning location close to schools. Updated community with new appliances. Dog park on-site. Amenities include a coffee bar, garage parking, a stunning pool and a gym. Pet-friendly community.
22 Units Available
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,128
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
991 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
35 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
Studio
$986
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1052 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
18 Units Available
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1110 sqft
If you are looking for the ultimate living space, in a prime location, with ample amenity spaces designed with both activity and relaxation in mind, look no further! Your home, the center of your life The Flats Exchange on Erwin Apartments is a
5 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,249
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress.
2 Units Available
Valley Terrace
2836 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renewed and Refreshed. Come get reacquainted with a classic. Valley Terrace located off Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd offers REAL HARDWOOD floors & an exceptional location close to Duke University. Welcome to the Neighborhood.
21 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge Apartments
3611 University Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1003 sqft
Conveniently located complex close to Duke University, plus shops and restaurants in Durham. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. Resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center on site.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107
110 N Corcoran St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Downtown Condo in One City Center! 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Hope Valley
2819 Stuart Drive
2819 Stuart Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-LATE JULY 2020. Lovely contemporary home on large wooded lot in popular Rockwood neighborhood, near downtown. 3 BR 2 BA with open layout. Atrium, with skylight and built-in bookshelves makes a great office. Large deck and 2-car carport.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
Magnum Flats
515 North Mangum Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
UNDERGRADS WELCOME! Up to 6 people allowed-2 per bedroom. Luxury living at its finest. Stunning 3r floor condo just a few blocks from downtown. Panoramic views through the floor to ceiling windows and private balcony.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
400 Hunt St #404
400 Hunt Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1354 sqft
400 Hunt St #404 Available 07/24/20 Available July 24th! Stunning Fully Furnished New Condo at The Brannan in the Heart of Downtown Durham! - Available for a July 24, 2020 move-in date! Stunning, fully furnished condo in the heart of downtown
1 Unit Available
Old West Durham
2700 Lawndale Ave
2700 Lawndale Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1816 sqft
2700 Lawndale Ave - Available Now! - 3BR, 3.5 BA, Packed with beautiful finishes, stainless steel appliances including Jenn Air gas range, Whirpool double oven, dishwasher and fridge.
1 Unit Available
Watts Hospital-Hillandale
2307 Wilson St.
2307 Wilson Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/15/2020! Lovely 3BR 2BA ranch in the heart of popular Watts Hillandale. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, high end gas range and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Old West Durham
2017 Englewood Ave.
2017 Englewood Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Walk to 9th St. and east campus from this lovingly renovate bungalow in the historic district of popular Old West Durham. 3 BR 1.5BA with heart pine floors throughout.