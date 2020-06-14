157 Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Raleigh renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
$
34 Units Available
Andover at Crabtree
6200 Riese Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
968 sqft
Residents are the driving force of Andover at Crabtree. With a variety of one and two-bedroom apartment homes overlooking our private lake and greenway access, Andover provides residents newly renovated apartment homes with leading conveniences.
33 Units Available
THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1372 sqft
Located near the I-440 Beltline. Apartments feature covered balconies with Greenway and creek views. On-site entertainment pavilion, resort-style swimming pool, coffee bars and 24-hour fitness center. Residents enjoy direct access to Greenway trails.
$
15 Units Available
NorthCity 6
6350 Terra Verde Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,141
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1344 sqft
Located minutes away from North Hills Luxury Shopping Center and biking trails of Eastgate Park. Homes feature high ceilings, designer kitchens and spacious walk-in closets.
$
30 Units Available
Anderson Hills
231 Calibre Chase Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1151 sqft
Spacious units available in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. This pet-friendly building has 24-hour gym, basketball court and business center. Units include dishwasher and washer/dryer hookup. Just minutes from Kiwanis Park.
8 Units Available
Hamilton Ridge
4901 Tall Timber Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1146 sqft
Apartment community nestled within tree-studded expanse. Interiors feature vaulted ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool with sunbathing deck, and cyber cafe. Off Creedmoor Road in Crabtree Valley.
9 Units Available
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1363 sqft
Spacious interiors boast walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community features tennis courts, pool, fire pits, and dog park. Near the I-540 beltline in North Raleigh.
$
17 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$768
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
$
27 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,079
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1327 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
12 Units Available
The Crest at Brier Creek
6450 Viewpoint Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1410 sqft
Close to Restlawn Memorial Gardens and I-540. Luxury homes include in-unit laundry facilities, designer kitchen appliances and patios/balconies. Friendly community offers a pool, clubhouse, business center and 24-hour gym.
16 Units Available
Thornhill Apartments
7203 Plumleaf Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans in these apartment homes. Close to shops, dining and Raleigh Memorial Park. Community features grassy areas, walking trails, hot tub, pool and dog park.
54 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$961
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
$
17 Units Available
Adara Alexander Place
7610 Aura Loop, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1446 sqft
Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in the Brier Creek area of Raleigh, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
$
35 Units Available
Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes
3950 Fairsted Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1478 sqft
This community offers luxury amenities, such as a massage parlor, gym, pool, concierge and putting green. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Property is just steps away from Crabtree Valley Mall.
$
21 Units Available
Stonehenge Apartments
7303 Hihenge Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1501 sqft
Near the Research Triangle, I-540 and I-440. Country club living with stainless steel appliances and large, walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a multi-level fitness center, club room, and park and playground area.
11 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1240 sqft
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
Downtown Raleigh
20 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,206
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
$
15 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$863
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1356 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$981
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
9 Units Available
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on acres of green space close to North Carolina State University. Spacious apartments with French doors, wood-style floors and private outdoor areas. Select units boast wooded views. On-site picnic areas with grilling stations.
$
15 Units Available
Sumter Square
613 Charleston Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
Close to I-40 and NC State Fairgrounds, these homes feature walk-in closets, plush carpeting and private patios. The pet-friendly community has playgrounds, tennis courts and two swimming pools for residents.
12 Units Available
Concord Apartments
3920 Knickerbocker Pkwy, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$874
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1221 sqft
Between I-440 and Highway 70, near UNC REX Healthcare Center. Newly renovated amenities including fitness center and clubhouse. On-site pool, garages, and business center. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
6 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.
15 Units Available
Waterstone at Brier Creek
10022 Meadow Chase Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1489 sqft
Ready for luxury living? Your dream home is here at Waterstone at Brier Creek, located in exciting Raleigh, NC.
City Guide for Raleigh, NC

Trying to find the perfect home under the perfect blue skies of North Carolina? It may not seem difficult, due to the mild climate and easy going nature of the city and its people. However, this is a very diverse city that is continuously changing and growing, adding new life and culture into every little nook and cranny.

North Carolina has a lot to offer, and this humble guide is here to help you take a peek at all your options, from hipster night-life and artsy districts, to family-rearing suburban dwellings, to wide-open country land.

Having trouble with Craigslist Raleigh? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Raleigh, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Raleigh renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

