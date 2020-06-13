107 Cheap Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC

AL
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Brentwood West
3831 Brentwood Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,034
1183 sqft
Within walking distance of schools, shops, and restaurants and close to Downtown Raleigh. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour laundry facilities. Units include French doors and windows, frost-free refrigerators, and linen closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$779
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
778 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$801
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$908
1068 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$910
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1282 sqft
Cozy apartments with walk-in closets, W/D hookup and breakfast bar in kitchen. Tenants have access to a grill area and swimming pool. Near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Close to Lake Crabtree County Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
The Mark
6421 Campus Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, ice maker, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pet-friendly community with fire pit, coffee bar, tennis and volleyball courts. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
9 Units Available
Windemere Apartments
2105 Ravenglass Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
985 sqft
Set amid a tranquil custom landscaped setting, Windemere apartments are the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of a community in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
18 Units Available
North Oaks Landing
2038 Quail Forest Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Located close to I-540, I-440 and US 1 for easy commuting. Community features a large swimming pool, conference room, gym and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have W/D, hardwood floors and stainless steel fixtures.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1043 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Hunter's Run Apartments
5801 Blacksmith Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$862
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
928 sqft
Situated in the middle of Raleigh and Cary, residents here can enjoy both towns. Luxury complex offers pool, sun deck and barbecue area. Units feature vaulted ceilings, carpet and additional storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
10 Units Available
Lynn Lake Apartment Homes
6500 Paces Arbor Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1136 sqft
Surrounded by tall trees and natural charm, Lynn Lake Apartments provides the quiet luxury of country living with the city conveniences that you desire in North Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
55 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:18am
14 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$866
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1357 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1228 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an on-site fitness center, dog park and laundry facilities. Apartments include breakfast bars, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Leesville Community Park and Oak Park Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Atria At Crabtree Valley
4601 Baymar Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1305 sqft
Short hop to 70 Freeway and Route 50. Close to Shelley Lake Park and Crabtree Valley Mall. Large, 1-2 bedroom layouts available. Dog park, basketball court and tennis court on-site. Wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1240 sqft
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,165
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1136 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units just minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with quick access to I-440. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a yoga studio and bike storage. Recently revamped homes with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
South Ridge
1622 Proctor St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$930
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Raleigh just minutes from downtown. Single-story ranch-style cottage homes with central heating and air, ceramic tile bathroom floors, designer faucets and patios. Community is pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Biltmore Forest
1 Unit Available
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping, With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
3 Units Available
Honeytree
4344 Saint James Church Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just around the corner from the intersection of Louisburg and New Hope Roads, Honeytree Apartments is one of North Raleigh's most distinctive apartment rental communities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on acres of green space close to North Carolina State University. Spacious apartments with French doors, wood-style floors and private outdoor areas. Select units boast wooded views. On-site picnic areas with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Thornhill Apartments
7203 Plumleaf Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans in these apartment homes. Close to shops, dining and Raleigh Memorial Park. Community features grassy areas, walking trails, hot tub, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Green Meadows
4219 Brockton Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
950 sqft
Close to I-440 and shopping in a quiet, residential neighborhood. Community amenities include a playground, saltwater pool and picnic area. Pet-friendly. Close to public transportation. Spacious interior living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Tryon Village
2421 Fairway Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
763 sqft
Cable-ready homes with extra storage room, air conditioner and dishwasher in kitchens. The pet-friendly community has on-site laundry and a playground for residents. 9 minutes from downtown.
Rent Report
Raleigh

June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Raleigh rents declined moderately over the past month

Raleigh rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Raleigh, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Raleigh, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Raleigh is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Raleigh.
    • While Raleigh's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

