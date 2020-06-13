Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

268 Apartments for rent in Apex, NC

📍
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1203 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:08am
$
2 Units Available
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1592 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
803 Myrtle Grove Ln
803 Myrtle Grove Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1855 sqft
803 Myrtle Grove Ln Available 07/10/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020! This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4
1466 Salem Creek Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2088 sqft
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 Available 07/01/20 Easy Living Near Downtown Apex, NC - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end-unit townhome features three unique levels.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1006 Kingsway Dr
1006 Kingsway Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2600 sqft
1006 Kingsway Dr Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Neighborhood in Apex! - One of the nicest neighborhoods in Apex! This home is a ranch with all-wood floors, 9-foot ceilings, split BRs, HUGE kitchen which is open with family room, FP in LR, large deck

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 West St
204 West Street, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1010 sqft
204 West St Available 08/14/20 Available August 2020!!! Awesome Apex Home!! - Newly updated 3 bedroom 1 bath cottage with huge fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms with custom shelving.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2039 Whitesmith Drive
2039 Whitesmith Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2484 sqft
2039 Whitesmith Drive Available 07/01/20 Beaver Creek Commons 3 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Townhouse - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this newly built, 3 story Townhouse located in the heart of Apex.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
871 Tunisian Drive
871 Tunisian Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2245 sqft
871 Tunisian Drive Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Story 3BD/3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
348 Anterbury Drive
348 Anterbury Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
348 Anterbury Drive - Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with open floor plan near downtown Apex. Kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Spacious Master.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1113 Sky Top Dr
1113 Sky Top Dr, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1980 sqft
Spacious Cul-De-Sac house in Apex - Property Id: 283285 Spacious Cul-De-Sac house available now.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
550 Village Loop Dr
550 Village Loop Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1745 sqft
Wonderful townhome located in Apex. 3 bedrooms with one on 1st floor and other two on third floor. Large rooms, hardwoods,granite counter tops in kitchen, large deck and a one car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1007 Scotts Ridge Trail
1007 Scotts Ridge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2263 sqft
This stellar home is nestled in desirable Scotts Mill & is ready for immediate occupancy. Its welcoming, open concept floorplan is anchored around a lovely kitchen featuring sleek stainless appliances (including a gas oven) & ample cabinetry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3100 Shopton Drive
3100 Shopton Drive, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2718 sqft
New Paint and new Carpet. 5 Spacious Bedroom plus loft with all formal areas. Near beaver creek shopping center. 1st floor Guest suite. Hardwood floor in Living and dining room. Large kitchen with breakfast nook.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Downtown Apex
1 Unit Available
1137 Platform Drive
1137 Platform Dr, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2402 sqft
End Unit Townhouse. 3 bedroom 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Ground floor offers large rec room perfect for a playroom and full bathroom.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1906 Dunwick Court
1906 North Dunwick Court, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2392 sqft
Exceptional cul-de-sac home in located in popular Walden Creek Subd! First floor offers formal living/dining, family room with gas-log fireplace and fully equipped kitchen. 4 bedroom + bonus.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
114 Gallent Hedge Trail
114 Gallent Hedge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Great Miramonte Townhomes location! 1st floor guest bedroom with bath, hardwood foyer, open floor plan 2nd floor features family room with gas log fireplace & opens to deck overlooking pond.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
520 S Coalport Drive
520 South Coalport Drive, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2210 sqft
Wonderful 2 story home in great Apex location Move In Ready. Bright and open floor plan with LVP hard flooring downstairs. 4 bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room).

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
886 Queen City Crescent
886 Queen City Crescent, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2550 sqft
Gorgeous TH with HARDWOOD ON ALL FLOORS! Walking distance to Beaver Creek shopping, minutes from I-540 & Hwy64. Enjoy this bright & sunny, open floor plan.

Median Rent in Apex

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Apex is $1,156, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,345.
Studio
$954
1 Bed
$1,156
2 Beds
$1,345
3+ Beds
$1,783
City GuideApex
"I like the way the people say they're always on your side, with a North Carolina smile / I like calling North Carolina home." (-- Sythe Cameron, "I Like Calling North Carolina Home")

With its historic streets, antique gift shops, and railway heritage, Apex, NC has its own treasure chest of artifacts from the past that history junkies will surely appreciate. With its rich history and progressive outlook, this town has a solid past and a bright future. If you want to get in on the upward trend of this vibrant place before it reaches its, er, apex, lets get you an apartment in this vibrant town!

Home Hunting: What to Expect

With a vacancy rate of 5.97% and a large percentage of owner-occupied real estate in this town, looking for an apartment is not much of a challenge. Looking for your dream home, however, is another matter. Here are some questions to ask yourself to help you be a savvy home-hunter.

What type of rental property?

Apex has a diverse mix of real estate properties, though the vast majority are single-family home detached types. But if your tastes lean towards row houses or high-rise apartment buildings or mobile homes, there’s a good number of those in the mix as well.

How long is the commute?

Have kids? Work in an office? It's important to establish how far a property from workplaces etc. Unless you really love sitting in traffic (hey, some people really dig local radio stations and alone time), you have to consider the distance of the neighborhood to key places.

How much will it cost?

Rental cost in this town varies. If youre willing to settle in the outskirts, you can get a good home for $550. But if youre going for exclusive neighborhoods, be prepared to pay no less than a grand for an apartment; and much more than that if you’re looking for apartments with paid utilities.

What to prepare?

Aside from your advance rent and deposit fee, you’d have to get the usual documents ready to start the rental application credit history, reference from previous landlord, and proof of income or employment verification.

Apex Neighborhoods

Neighborhoods in Apex can vary from posh to modest and from urban to rural. Heres an overview of the different communities.

Winecott Dr/Cregler Dr.: Managers, executives and professionals prefer to settle in this neighborhood. With its well-maintained landscape, modern real estate buildingsand a good diversity of people from varying cultures, this residential area is picture perfect.

Zeno Rd/U.S Route 64: Do you drive a luxury car? Are you just so over Europe vacations? Then you have the same lifestyle as people in this community. You’ll feel right at home here.

Silky Dogwood Trl/White Dogwood Rd: If you like the look and ambience of a neighborhood with modern homes and recently built city apartments, better start your search in this neighborhood. The homes are so new here you can almost smell the scent of fresh paint. The downside? With a 0.9% vacancy rate, you’re in for a lot of competition.$$$$

Town Center: College students dominate this place. You’ll see (and hear) them just about anywhere. It's easy to see why: this neighborhoods walkability as well as the rental rate makes it very attractive to undergrads.

Route 64/Laura Duncan Rd: If you want to cut short the time you spend on hunting for an apartment to rent, start your search in this neighborhood. With an 8.5% vacancy rate, this area has diverse housing options, from single-family homes to high-rise apartment complexes. And the rates not bad, either.

Moncure: If you fancy open spaces, no traffic, and rural, and less populated areas, this neighborhood is the perfect choice. Most residents still make most of their living by working on their farms, so if you dream of milking cows in the morning and ringing a dinner bell at night, Moncure is for you.

Feltonville: Housing options in this area include small to medium-sized single family homes as well as apartment complexes. With a 12% vacancy rate, it wouldn’t be too long before you found an excellent furnished apartment that suits your tastes.

Lake Wheeler Rd/Ten Ten Rd: This is a quiet neighborhood with housing options including established homes built within the 1970-1999 time period. And if living in a mobile home is something that you’re considering, this area offers that option as well.

Apex Living

Apex is one town in North Carolina where you can enjoy the peaceful and quiet life, and yet its just 20 minutes away from downtown Raleigh. People go about their business day in and day out without much thought toward ther drama of a city lifestyle. The town's main excitement comes from Peak Fest, an annual festival with arts, crafts, car shows, and more, as well as "First Fridays," which are monthly arts and cultural events that get the townsfolk out on the streets (in the wholesome way). So if you value education and small-town values and don’t care for much of the noise of the city, you’re in good company here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Apex?
In Apex, the median rent is $954 for a studio, $1,156 for a 1-bedroom, $1,345 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,783 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Apex, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Apex?
Some of the colleges located in the Apex area include Guilford College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Apex?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Apex from include Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Cary.

