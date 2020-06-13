268 Apartments for rent in Apex, NC

Home Hunting: What to Expect

With a vacancy rate of 5.97% and a large percentage of owner-occupied real estate in this town, looking for an apartment is not much of a challenge. Looking for your dream home, however, is another matter. Here are some questions to ask yourself to help you be a savvy home-hunter.

What type of rental property?

Apex has a diverse mix of real estate properties, though the vast majority are single-family home detached types. But if your tastes lean towards row houses or high-rise apartment buildings or mobile homes, there’s a good number of those in the mix as well.

How long is the commute?

Have kids? Work in an office? It's important to establish how far a property from workplaces etc. Unless you really love sitting in traffic (hey, some people really dig local radio stations and alone time), you have to consider the distance of the neighborhood to key places.

How much will it cost?

Rental cost in this town varies. If youre willing to settle in the outskirts, you can get a good home for $550. But if youre going for exclusive neighborhoods, be prepared to pay no less than a grand for an apartment; and much more than that if you’re looking for apartments with paid utilities.

What to prepare?

Aside from your advance rent and deposit fee, you’d have to get the usual documents ready to start the rental application credit history, reference from previous landlord, and proof of income or employment verification.