268 Apartments for rent in Apex, NC📍
1 of 41
1 of 21
1 of 42
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 37
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 11
1 of 37
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 13
With its historic streets, antique gift shops, and railway heritage, Apex, NC has its own treasure chest of artifacts from the past that history junkies will surely appreciate. With its rich history and progressive outlook, this town has a solid past and a bright future. If you want to get in on the upward trend of this vibrant place before it reaches its, er, apex, lets get you an apartment in this vibrant town!
With a vacancy rate of 5.97% and a large percentage of owner-occupied real estate in this town, looking for an apartment is not much of a challenge. Looking for your dream home, however, is another matter. Here are some questions to ask yourself to help you be a savvy home-hunter.
What type of rental property?
Apex has a diverse mix of real estate properties, though the vast majority are single-family home detached types. But if your tastes lean towards row houses or high-rise apartment buildings or mobile homes, there’s a good number of those in the mix as well.
How long is the commute?
Have kids? Work in an office? It's important to establish how far a property from workplaces etc. Unless you really love sitting in traffic (hey, some people really dig local radio stations and alone time), you have to consider the distance of the neighborhood to key places.
How much will it cost?
Rental cost in this town varies. If youre willing to settle in the outskirts, you can get a good home for $550. But if youre going for exclusive neighborhoods, be prepared to pay no less than a grand for an apartment; and much more than that if you’re looking for apartments with paid utilities.
What to prepare?
Aside from your advance rent and deposit fee, you’d have to get the usual documents ready to start the rental application credit history, reference from previous landlord, and proof of income or employment verification.
Neighborhoods in Apex can vary from posh to modest and from urban to rural. Heres an overview of the different communities.
Winecott Dr/Cregler Dr.: Managers, executives and professionals prefer to settle in this neighborhood. With its well-maintained landscape, modern real estate buildingsand a good diversity of people from varying cultures, this residential area is picture perfect.
Zeno Rd/U.S Route 64: Do you drive a luxury car? Are you just so over Europe vacations? Then you have the same lifestyle as people in this community. You’ll feel right at home here.
Silky Dogwood Trl/White Dogwood Rd: If you like the look and ambience of a neighborhood with modern homes and recently built city apartments, better start your search in this neighborhood. The homes are so new here you can almost smell the scent of fresh paint. The downside? With a 0.9% vacancy rate, you’re in for a lot of competition.$$$$
Town Center: College students dominate this place. You’ll see (and hear) them just about anywhere. It's easy to see why: this neighborhoods walkability as well as the rental rate makes it very attractive to undergrads.
Route 64/Laura Duncan Rd: If you want to cut short the time you spend on hunting for an apartment to rent, start your search in this neighborhood. With an 8.5% vacancy rate, this area has diverse housing options, from single-family homes to high-rise apartment complexes. And the rates not bad, either.
Moncure: If you fancy open spaces, no traffic, and rural, and less populated areas, this neighborhood is the perfect choice. Most residents still make most of their living by working on their farms, so if you dream of milking cows in the morning and ringing a dinner bell at night, Moncure is for you.
Feltonville: Housing options in this area include small to medium-sized single family homes as well as apartment complexes. With a 12% vacancy rate, it wouldn’t be too long before you found an excellent furnished apartment that suits your tastes.
Lake Wheeler Rd/Ten Ten Rd: This is a quiet neighborhood with housing options including established homes built within the 1970-1999 time period. And if living in a mobile home is something that you’re considering, this area offers that option as well.
Apex is one town in North Carolina where you can enjoy the peaceful and quiet life, and yet its just 20 minutes away from downtown Raleigh. People go about their business day in and day out without much thought toward ther drama of a city lifestyle. The town's main excitement comes from Peak Fest, an annual festival with arts, crafts, car shows, and more, as well as "First Fridays," which are monthly arts and cultural events that get the townsfolk out on the streets (in the wholesome way). So if you value education and small-town values and don’t care for much of the noise of the city, you’re in good company here.