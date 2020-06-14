160 Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Raleigh renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
North Oaks Landing
2038 Quail Forest Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1200 sqft
Located close to I-540, I-440 and US 1 for easy commuting. Community features a large swimming pool, conference room, gym and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have W/D, hardwood floors and stainless steel fixtures.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Windemere Apartments
2105 Ravenglass Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
985 sqft
Set amid a tranquil custom landscaped setting, Windemere apartments are the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of a community in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
26 Units Available
Seasons at Umstead
8531 Summersweet Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1220 sqft
Luxury community next to William B. Umstead State Park. Fully equipped gourmet kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers, private patios/balconies, and bonus storage. Cappuccino bar and complimentary iPads for residents.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
18 Units Available
Lassiter at North Hills
4209 Lassiter Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,086
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1200 sqft
Close to downtown Raleigh. Apartments feature simulated wood floors, oversized bathtubs, and balconies with French doors. Property offers a game room, saltwater swimming pool, iMac media center and 24-hour fitness center. Private garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1168 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
56 Units Available
Sojourn Glenwood Place
3710 Exchange Glenwood Pl Ste 1000, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,143
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1251 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature plenty of space, extra storage, private patios/balconies and modern fixtures. Community offers maintenance and well-maintained grounds. Close to shops, dining and other conveniences.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
136 Units Available
The Piedmont Raleigh
7621 Triangle Promenade Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$910
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1372 sqft
Located near the I-440 Beltline. Apartments feature covered balconies with Greenway and creek views. On-site entertainment pavilion, resort-style swimming pool, coffee bars and 24-hour fitness center. Residents enjoy direct access to Greenway trails.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
27 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,079
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1327 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
53 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$961
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
35 Units Available
Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes
3950 Fairsted Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1478 sqft
This community offers luxury amenities, such as a massage parlor, gym, pool, concierge and putting green. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Property is just steps away from Crabtree Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$863
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1356 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$981
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on acres of green space close to North Carolina State University. Spacious apartments with French doors, wood-style floors and private outdoor areas. Select units boast wooded views. On-site picnic areas with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Concord Apartments
3920 Knickerbocker Pkwy, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$874
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1221 sqft
Between I-440 and Highway 70, near UNC REX Healthcare Center. Newly renovated amenities including fitness center and clubhouse. On-site pool, garages, and business center. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Cameron Village
23 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,129
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Vert at Six Forks
7816 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
Near North Hills and Celebration At Six Forks. Also near North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments equipped with dishwashers and in-unit washer and dryers. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Olde East Raleigh
2 Units Available
Wynwood Place
801 Vardaman Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
824 sqft
Wynwood Place Estates is located less than a mile from I-440 providing easy access to the entire Triangle Area while being nicely tucked away inside the beltline within easy walking/biking distance of downtown.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Biltmore Forest
2 Units Available
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping, With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all.
City Guide for Raleigh, NC

Trying to find the perfect home under the perfect blue skies of North Carolina? It may not seem difficult, due to the mild climate and easy going nature of the city and its people. However, this is a very diverse city that is continuously changing and growing, adding new life and culture into every little nook and cranny.

North Carolina has a lot to offer, and this humble guide is here to help you take a peek at all your options, from hipster night-life and artsy districts, to family-rearing suburban dwellings, to wide-open country land.

Having trouble with Craigslist Raleigh? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Raleigh, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Raleigh renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

