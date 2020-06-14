Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

140 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Raleigh
15 Units Available
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
768 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
The Lofts at Strickland Glen
12203 Strickland Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
815 sqft
Hawthorne Glen at Strickland offers luxury apartments in a variety of floor plans. Amenities include ceiling fans, dishwashers, fireplaces and granite counters. Many units also have walk-in closets and patios or balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Raleigh
28 Units Available
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,345
826 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Regency Place
6210 Saint Regis Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
672 sqft
Floor plans include one- to two-bedroom units with comfortable features, including a fireplace and carpeted bedrooms. Property amenities include a pool with access to Wi-Fi and dog park. Close to I-40 and Cary Towne Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Raleigh
15 Units Available
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,255
667 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$874
501 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
680 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Sterling Glenwood
3939 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
689 sqft
Located just south of I-440, these apartments offer easy access to dining and shopping at Crabtree Valley Mall. Units feature stainless steel appliances, balconies and plenty of closet space. Brand-new pool, gym and renovated clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
5 Units Available
Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,111
800 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features dog park and fitness-friendly amenities, including a tennis court and 24-hour gym. All units are recently renovated and furnished and feature a relaxing fireplace. Close to Shelley Lake Park and Interstate 440.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
East Mordecai
12 Units Available
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,162
805 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
21 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,143
955 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
30 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
21 Units Available
Camden Crest
5200 Summit Manor Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
845 sqft
Walnut Creek Amphitheater and PNC Arena are just moments from this property. Community features include garage parking, coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. These smoke-free apartments are recently renovated and offer stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
36 Units Available
Camden Manor Park
4000 Manor Club Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,139
851 sqft
All of the great shopping and dining options of Crabtree Valley Mall are minutes from this property. Luxury amenities include a sparkling pool, garage parking, media room and valet. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
18 Units Available
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
825 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Northern Wake Expressway near the Plantation Point Shopping Center and Triangle Town Center Mall. Units with open floor plans and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a gym and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
37 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
754 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
8 Units Available
Windemere Apartments
2105 Ravenglass Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
740 sqft
Set amid a tranquil custom landscaped setting, Windemere apartments are the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of a community in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Lassiter at North Hills
4209 Lassiter Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
784 sqft
Close to downtown Raleigh. Apartments feature simulated wood floors, oversized bathtubs, and balconies with French doors. Property offers a game room, saltwater swimming pool, iMac media center and 24-hour fitness center. Private garage parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
825 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
56 Units Available
Sojourn Glenwood Place
3710 Exchange Glenwood Pl Ste 1000, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,319
855 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature plenty of space, extra storage, private patios/balconies and modern fixtures. Community offers maintenance and well-maintained grounds. Close to shops, dining and other conveniences.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
72 Units Available
Willow Creek North Ridge
6615 The Lakes Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
735 sqft
Hawthorne North Ridge (formerly The Lakes) sits between 1-540 and RDU Airport, which makes it a traveler's dream. Units include amenities like walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patios.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
136 Units Available
The Piedmont Raleigh
7621 Triangle Promenade Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
727 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
34 Units Available
Andover at Crabtree
6200 Riese Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
711 sqft
Residents are the driving force of Andover at Crabtree. With a variety of one and two-bedroom apartment homes overlooking our private lake and greenway access, Andover provides residents newly renovated apartment homes with leading conveniences.

June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Raleigh rents declined moderately over the past month

Raleigh rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Raleigh, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Raleigh, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Raleigh is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Raleigh.
    • While Raleigh's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

