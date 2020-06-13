115 Accessible Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
East Mordecai
14 Units Available
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,166
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,084
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
32 Units Available
THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1372 sqft
Located near the I-440 Beltline. Apartments feature covered balconies with Greenway and creek views. On-site entertainment pavilion, resort-style swimming pool, coffee bars and 24-hour fitness center. Residents enjoy direct access to Greenway trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$905
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Luxury amenities like a putting green, in-home washers and dryers, and theater room elevate this modern apartment building in Raleigh's Six Forks neighborhood. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1228 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an on-site fitness center, dog park and laundry facilities. Apartments include breakfast bars, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Leesville Community Park and Oak Park Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Sailboat Bay Apartments
3221 Lynn Ridge Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community provides residents with a beautiful pool and sundeck, recycling center, and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments include fireplaces, walk-in closets and designer paint schemes. Lake Lynn, Stonehenge Market and the Cinemark theater are nearby.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Raleigh
46 Units Available
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1054 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Raleigh
43 Units Available
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,220
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1110 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Raleigh
8 Units Available
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,165
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1196 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wade
75 Units Available
Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,120
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1175 sqft
Post Parkside at Wade is a comfortable community that offers stainless steel, walk-in closets, refrigerators, granite counters, hardwood floors and a garbage disposal. The community features a media room and alarm system.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Rose Heights
3801 Glen Verde Trail #101, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1329 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Northwest Raleigh, NC Rose Heights Apartments offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments waiting to be called home! Our meticulous landscaping and lush green lounging areas will have you feeling peaceful and relaxed,
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
The Lofts at Strickland Glen
12203 Strickland Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1480 sqft
Hawthorne Glen at Strickland offers luxury apartments in a variety of floor plans. Amenities include ceiling fans, dishwashers, fireplaces and granite counters. Many units also have walk-in closets and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Fairgate Apartments
8924 Langwood Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1245 sqft
Sophisticated apartments featuring air conditioning, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Amenities include guest parking, tennis courts, swimming pool and playground. Offering two-story townhomes or one-story garden homes. Dogs are welcome.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Raleigh
29 Units Available
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Raleigh
16 Units Available
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,074
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$779
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
778 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
15 Units Available
The Franklin at Crossroads
6010 Attleboro Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,189
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1461 sqft
Modern apartment living in a prime SW Raleigh location close to highways, Crossroads Plaza, and major employers. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with chef-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
14 Units Available
NorthCity 6
6350 Terra Verde Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,141
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1344 sqft
Located minutes away from North Hills Luxury Shopping Center and biking trails of Eastgate Park. Homes feature high ceilings, designer kitchens and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
21 Units Available
Camden Crest
5200 Summit Manor Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1425 sqft
Walnut Creek Amphitheater and PNC Arena are just moments from this property. Community features include garage parking, coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. These smoke-free apartments are recently renovated and offer stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
10 Units Available
Millbrook
2121 Paces Forest Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1136 sqft
Millbrook Apartments offers newly renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in Raleigh's destination shopping and entertainment district, North Hills.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
75 Units Available
Regatta at Lake Lynn
3000 Inland Trl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1024 sqft
Near Lake Lynn Watershed Project. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Fantastic pools, playground and 24-hour gym. Walk to Lake Lynn's 60 acres of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
320 Units Available
Vine North Hills
500 Saint Albans Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,065
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1159 sqft
A welcome retreat has arrived in Raleigh’s North Hills. Set amidst serene, natural surroundings, Vine offers stunning apartment homes at the peak of sophisticated style and luxurious comfort. Delighting the eyes while rewarding the touch.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
26 Units Available
Jones Grant Urban Flats
1040 Wake Towne Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$995
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1196 sqft
Luxury urban living. Stylish features such as granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel finishing and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include Internet, gym and guest suite. Enjoy a smoke-free environment close to I-440.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Meridian at Sutton Square
700 Spring Falls Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1461 sqft
Luxury apartments in North Raleigh with hardwood floors, huge windows, and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, coffee bar, and game room. Within walking distance to restaurants and entertainment. Near Falls of Neuse Rd.

Welcome to the June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Raleigh rents declined moderately over the past month

Raleigh rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Raleigh, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Raleigh, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Raleigh is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Raleigh.
    • While Raleigh's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

