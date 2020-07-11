208 Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC with washer-dryer

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Vert at Six Forks
7816 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
988 sqft
Near North Hills and Celebration At Six Forks. Also near North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments equipped with dishwashers and in-unit washer and dryers. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee.
1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$910
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1136 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units just minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with quick access to I-440. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a yoga studio and bike storage. Recently revamped homes with fireplaces.
1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$958
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$943
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Sommerset Place Apartments
6717 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
905 sqft
Close to Celebration At Six Forks. Apartments feature spacious layouts with amenities such as living rooms with wood-burning fireplaces and chef-style kitchens with black appliances. Conveniences include a swimming pool and lighted tennis courts.
1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
42 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,257
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
30 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,180
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Meridian at Sutton Square
700 Spring Falls Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1461 sqft
Luxury apartments in North Raleigh with hardwood floors, huge windows, and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, coffee bar, and game room. Within walking distance to restaurants and entertainment. Near Falls of Neuse Rd.
1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Waterstone at Brier Creek
10022 Meadow Chase Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1489 sqft
Ready for luxury living? Your dream home is here at Waterstone at Brier Creek, located in exciting Raleigh, NC.
1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1168 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
33 Units Available
The Pointe at Crabtree
4800 Waterford Point Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1092 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with extra storage, balcony or patio, climate control and dining rooms. Community has a fitness center, racquetball court and clubhouse. Located close to shops and restaurants.
1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Junction Six Forks
110 Talisman Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with swimming pool, barbecue, sauna, media room, outdoor fire pit. Buildings have elevators. Units feature granite counters and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Close to the Market at Colonnade and I-540.
1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
33 Units Available
Carrington at Brier Creek
11010 Eastlake Club Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,038
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1515 sqft
Easy access to Route 70, I-40 and I-540 near Research Triangle Park. Luxurious, spacious apartments with upscale amenities, including hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and clubhouse available.
1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
17 Units Available
East Mordecai
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Aurum Falls River
1302 Rio Valley Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,129
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1500 sqft
This community is conveniently located near Falls Pointe Shopping Center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Residents enjoy amenities like a trash valet, pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1307 sqft
Fitness center, resort-style pool and pool cabanas. Spacious floor plans with upgraded interiors. A block from Capital Boulevard, residents can easily reach Triangle Town Center Mall's numerous dining, entertainment and shopping options.
1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
The Crest at Brier Creek
6450 Viewpoint Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1410 sqft
Close to Restlawn Memorial Gardens and I-540. Luxury homes include in-unit laundry facilities, designer kitchen appliances and patios/balconies. Friendly community offers a pool, clubhouse, business center and 24-hour gym.
1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
16 Units Available
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1228 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an on-site fitness center, dog park and laundry facilities. Apartments include breakfast bars, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Leesville Community Park and Oak Park Shopping Center are nearby.
1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Duraleigh Woods Apartments
5600 Briar Oak Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
Just minutes from Oak Park Shopping Center and Crabtree Valley Mall, this community offers residents picnic areas, tennis courts, poolside Wi-Fi and a fitness center. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings and designer paint schemes.
1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Sailboat Bay Apartments
3221 Lynn Ridge Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community provides residents with a beautiful pool and sundeck, recycling center, and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments include fireplaces, walk-in closets and designer paint schemes. Lake Lynn, Stonehenge Market and the Cinemark theater are nearby.
1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Stonehenge Apartments
7303 Hihenge Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1501 sqft
Near the Research Triangle, I-540 and I-440. Country club living with stainless steel appliances and large, walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a multi-level fitness center, club room, and park and playground area.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Lynn
650 Lake Front Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1000 sqft
ARIUM Lake Lynn is located in Raleigh, North Carolina, provides our residents with relaxing lakeside living, premium amenities, modern accommodations, and affordability in an ultra convenient location that is just minutes from downtown Raleigh,
1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
35 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,280
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1110 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.

July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Raleigh rent trends were flat over the past month

Raleigh rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Raleigh over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Raleigh, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Raleigh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Raleigh fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

