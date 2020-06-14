Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

36 Furnished Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,134
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features dog park and fitness-friendly amenities, including a tennis court and 24-hour gym. All units are recently renovated and furnished and feature a relaxing fireplace. Close to Shelley Lake Park and Interstate 440.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1228 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an on-site fitness center, dog park and laundry facilities. Apartments include breakfast bars, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Leesville Community Park and Oak Park Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Vert at Six Forks
7816 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
Near North Hills and Celebration At Six Forks. Also near North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments equipped with dishwashers and in-unit washer and dryers. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
23 Units Available
Junction Six Forks
110 Talisman Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,103
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with swimming pool, barbecue, sauna, media room, outdoor fire pit. Buildings have elevators. Units feature granite counters and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Close to the Market at Colonnade and I-540.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
44 Units Available
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,216
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1242 sqft
Great Midtown location close to Harris Teeter and over 130 shops and restaurants. Brand new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Arbor Crest
5825 Pointer Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arbors at North Hills Apartments is located in the heart of North Raleigh and is just minutes from everything the Triangle has to offer.Shopping centers and major restaurants are located within walking distance of our community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Raleigh
44 Units Available
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1054 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
320 Units Available
Vine North Hills
500 Saint Albans Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,065
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1159 sqft
A welcome retreat has arrived in Raleigh’s North Hills. Set amidst serene, natural surroundings, Vine offers stunning apartment homes at the peak of sophisticated style and luxurious comfort. Delighting the eyes while rewarding the touch.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Mayfaire Apartments
7813 Mayfaire Crest Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Greystone Village Shopping. Conveniently located near I-440, I-540 and downtown Raleigh. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Located in a quiet neighborhood with mature landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 03:54pm
University Park
19 Units Available
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,489
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1094 sqft
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7709 Alexander Promenade Pl EN SUITE
7709 Alexander Promenade Place, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$735
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit EN SUITE Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY, 2020:MASTER EN SUITE in BrierCreek - Property Id: 166445 Private Master En Suite (Private Bathroom) in Shared House Available July 31, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Utilities NOT included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12609 Bellstone Lane
12609 Bellstone Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WAKEFIELD PLANTATION Lake Front, #9 Tee & Fairway - Property Id: 283479 Your own private Garden Level in Executive Townhome. Utilities, TV, WiFi, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED. $925 Available August 1 or sooner. Professionals Only.

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Pullen Park
8 Units Available
1415 Hillsborough Street
1415 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$900
298 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1415 Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Brier Creek Country Club
1 Unit Available
9311 Fawn Lake Dr
9311 Fawn Lake Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2900 sqft
Huge Executive Brier Creek Country Club town home FULLY FURNISHED located on private golf course in convenient N Raleigh! Beautiful community pool included! 2 story living room w/fireplace & tray ceilings in dining rm.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
3636 Mill Run
3636 Mill Run, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$950
576 sqft
Stylish furnished bungalow has EVERYTHING you need, just bring your suitcase! This quaint studio feels like you are in the trees after walking up the stairway to your front door with sprawling deck! Fully equipped with all the finishing touches,

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
1501 Favorwood Court
1501 Favorwood Court, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom furnished/outfitted apartment in North Ridge in North Raleigh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and utilities.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3820 Glen Iris Lane
3820 Glen Iris Lane, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4300 sqft
Luxury Furnished Rental! Stunning Custom Home in Glenlake South’s Premier Maintenance-free Community. Private Cul-de-sac lot, 4 Spacious Bedrms, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Raleigh
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,088
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
1310 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Parkway
10300 Kingsclere Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,007
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1294 sqft
Modern homes with breakfast bars, garden tubs, and energy-efficient appliances. Ample community offerings, including a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and bark park. Near US-1/US-64 and I-40. A short distance from downtown Raleigh.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Municipal Park
24 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1431 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes in Clayton, NC! Come live the Difference at Stallings Mill, Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Community.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
708 Pleasant Dr
708 Pleasant Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
708 Pleasant Dr Available 07/17/20 Application Pending. Available July 17th! Cozy 2bd/1ba Ranch Style Durham Home With Massive Fenced-In Backyard - Available July 17, 2020 for a move in date. Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1513 Kudrow Lane
1513 Kudrow Lane, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1028 sqft
AMAZING VIEW OVERLOOKING PRESTONWOOD GOLF COURSE. Beautiful 2 bed/2bath condo with all MAIN FLOOR living. Tons of natural light and windows!Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8551 Chapel Hill Road
8551 Chapel Hill Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1365 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. FULLY FURNISHED. The quaint Cape Cod home was built-in 1947 and is one block from the HUB of downtown Cary. The house itself has its unique quirks and charm from its age. First floor bedroom.

Welcome to the June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Raleigh rents declined moderately over the past month

Raleigh rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Raleigh, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Raleigh, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Raleigh is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Raleigh.
    • While Raleigh's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

