Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

43 Studio Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
The Dartmouth
104 Dartmouth Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,070
565 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes in Midtown Raleigh, North Hills. Units include designer interior, Wi-Fi and Smart TV. Grounds amenities include Bike Share program, business center and specialty concierge services.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 12:34 AM
$
55 Units Available
Sojourn Glenwood Place
3710 Exchange Glenwood Pl Ste 1000, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,143
635 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature plenty of space, extra storage, private patios/balconies and modern fixtures. Community offers maintenance and well-maintained grounds. Close to shops, dining and other conveniences.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$925
624 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units just minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with quick access to I-440. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a yoga studio and bike storage. Recently revamped homes with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
69 Units Available
Wade
Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,125
540 sqft
Post Parkside at Wade is a comfortable community that offers stainless steel, walk-in closets, refrigerators, granite counters, hardwood floors and a garbage disposal. The community features a media room and alarm system.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,160
600 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
29 Units Available
Camden Manor Park
4000 Manor Club Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$969
694 sqft
All of the great shopping and dining options of Crabtree Valley Mall are minutes from this property. Luxury amenities include a sparkling pool, garage parking, media room and valet. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
47 Units Available
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,148
655 sqft
Great Midtown location close to Harris Teeter and over 130 shops and restaurants. Brand new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,117
561 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
29 Units Available
Camden Carolinian
2600 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,599
611 sqft
Luxury rental community in the heart of Raleigh. Fantastic amenities include a large resident lounge and clubhouse, 24-hour fitness club with yoga studio, and a rooftop terrace. Apartments offer storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
14 Units Available
Anderson Flats
2841 Manorcrest Ct, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,089
575 sqft
Newly built apartments near downtown Raleigh and the Crabtree Creek Trail. Air conditioning, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Community features a saltwater swimming pool and fire pit. Community garden and coffee bar also on site.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
600 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,055
553 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$999
545 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
302 Units Available
Vine North Hills
500 Saint Albans Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,115
554 sqft
A welcome retreat has arrived in Raleigh’s North Hills. Set amidst serene, natural surroundings, Vine offers stunning apartment homes at the peak of sophisticated style and luxurious comfort. Delighting the eyes while rewarding the touch.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Cameron Village
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,158
780 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,240
565 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,257
623 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
23 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
124 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
511 Faye
511 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,415
572 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. 511 Faye is high-rise living at its finest, elevated like never before in the heart of Raleigh's city center.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
Cameron Village
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,133
623 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,235
553 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$838
500 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
22 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$836
337 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Gramercy
650 West North Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,239
609 sqft
This North Boylan property is surrounded by shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy an on-site yoga studio, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym at this pet-friendly community. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Rent Report
Raleigh

July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Raleigh rent trends were flat over the past month

Raleigh rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Raleigh over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Raleigh, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Raleigh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Raleigh fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

