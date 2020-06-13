Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

478 Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC

Downtown Raleigh
University Park
Cameron Village
Olde East Raleigh
Brooklyn
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
72 Units Available
Willow Creek North Ridge
6615 The Lakes Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$820
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
987 sqft
Hawthorne North Ridge (formerly The Lakes) sits between 1-540 and RDU Airport, which makes it a traveler's dream. Units include amenities like walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
5 Units Available
Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,134
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features dog park and fitness-friendly amenities, including a tennis court and 24-hour gym. All units are recently renovated and furnished and feature a relaxing fireplace. Close to Shelley Lake Park and Interstate 440.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
$
5 Units Available
Colony Townhomes
5581 Burnlee Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1478 sqft
Modern homes with additional storage space, private patios and air conditioner in a pet-friendly community. The professionally managed community has on-site laundry and a playground. 15 minutes from downtown Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
24 Units Available
The Pointe at Midtown
835 Navaho Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1267 sqft
Enjoy apartment community amenities with bike storage, lobby and basketball court. Close to Interstate 440 and Caribbean-style cuisine restaurants. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and walk-closets to keep clean clothes clean and organized.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
9 Units Available
Windemere Apartments
2105 Ravenglass Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
985 sqft
Set amid a tranquil custom landscaped setting, Windemere apartments are the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of a community in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
East Mordecai
14 Units Available
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,139
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
The Franklin at Crossroads
6010 Attleboro Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,189
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1461 sqft
Modern apartment living in a prime SW Raleigh location close to highways, Crossroads Plaza, and major employers. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with chef-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,133
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
19 Units Available
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1307 sqft
Fitness center, resort-style pool and pool cabanas. Spacious floor plans with upgraded interiors. A block from Capital Boulevard, residents can easily reach Triangle Town Center Mall's numerous dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,346
1352 sqft
Peaceful community with quick access to quality schools, cultural venues, and downtown Raleigh. Community amenities include cyber cafe, pool, outdoor fireplace, and game room with pool table. Near WildWoods of Lake Johnson Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Junction Six Forks
110 Talisman Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,103
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with swimming pool, barbecue, sauna, media room, outdoor fire pit. Buildings have elevators. Units feature granite counters and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Close to the Market at Colonnade and I-540.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
North Oaks Landing
2038 Quail Forest Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Located close to I-540, I-440 and US 1 for easy commuting. Community features a large swimming pool, conference room, gym and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have W/D, hardwood floors and stainless steel fixtures.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1043 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
The Pointe at Crabtree
4800 Waterford Point Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$932
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1092 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with extra storage, balcony or patio, climate control and dining rooms. Community has a fitness center, racquetball court and clubhouse. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Edgewater on Lake Lynn
3230 Stream Side Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful property borders Lake Lynn and is a short drive from Stonehenge Market. The pet-friendly community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,229
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1372 sqft
Minutes from I-40. Apartments have modern features, including lots of storage, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Built-in desks and bookshelves. On-site pool, hot tub, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
Camden Crest
5200 Summit Manor Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1425 sqft
Walnut Creek Amphitheater and PNC Arena are just moments from this property. Community features include garage parking, coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. These smoke-free apartments are recently renovated and offer stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
35 Units Available
Camden Manor Park
4000 Manor Club Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,139
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1130 sqft
All of the great shopping and dining options of Crabtree Valley Mall are minutes from this property. Luxury amenities include a sparkling pool, garage parking, media room and valet. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
14 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$866
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1357 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1300 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Northern Wake Expressway near the Plantation Point Shopping Center and Triangle Town Center Mall. Units with open floor plans and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
33 Units Available
Andover at Crabtree
6200 Riese Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
968 sqft
Residents are the driving force of Andover at Crabtree. With a variety of one and two-bedroom apartment homes overlooking our private lake and greenway access, Andover provides residents newly renovated apartment homes with leading conveniences.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
23 Units Available
Camden Overlook
4703 Summit Overlook Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,139
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1429 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy the onsite game room, yoga studio, swimming pool, and many other amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces and have been recently renovated. The property is just minutes from Crabtree Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
35 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$991
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1406 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.

Median Rent in Raleigh

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Raleigh is $1,007, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,164.
Studio
$817
1 Bed
$1,007
2 Beds
$1,164
3+ Beds
$1,521
City GuideRaleigh
Trying to find the perfect home under the perfect blue skies of North Carolina? It may not seem difficult, due to the mild climate and easy going nature of the city and its people. However, this is a very diverse city that is continuously changing and growing, adding new life and culture into every little nook and cranny.

North Carolina has a lot to offer, and this humble guide is here to help you take a peek at all your options, from hipster night-life and artsy districts, to family-rearing suburban dwellings, to wide-open country land.

Having trouble with Craigslist Raleigh? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Things to Consider:

The Drive.

This is the kind of city where, if you got around on foot, someone would pull over and ask if your car broke down. While that speaks to this city’s southern hospitality, it’s more important to note that you will need a car to get by around here. With that in mind, you can shorten your commute by living near work, or settling into an apartment near the Belt Line (I-440) or the newly constructed parts of I-540. Traffic never gets too congested, and parking is plentiful, even downtown.

Carolina ‘Skeeters.

Mosquitoes, ‘skeeters, call them what you will, these pesky little blood suckers like to hang out in pines and ponds all summer long. So, if you’re one of those people with particularly delicious blood that always gets eaten up, beware of beautiful pond views in woodsy apartments.

Pet Lovers.

It may be hard to find an apartment that doesn’t allow pets. Many places will charge a pet rent, but it should only be an extra 20 – 30 dollars a month.

Outdoors Enthusiasts.

There is an unbelievable amount of parks, greenways, and lakes located in this city, even in the more urban areas. North Carolina has near perfect weather, and you will want to be outside most of the year, so make sure you’ll have an easy, go-to neighborhood spot.

Fridays.

First Fridays, Second Fridays, and Final Fridays are celebrated all around Raleigh and neighboring suburban towns with artists markets, outdoor concerts, and general artistic awesomeness. Be sure to check out what’s going on in your neighborhood on a Friday night.

Raleigh Rundown:

Raleigh is split into two main areas: inside the Belt Line and outside the Belt Line. Inside the Belt Line, you will find artsy urban hubs, sky scrapers, and, of course, the capital. There are also quaint suburban-style areas with small duplexes and house rentals. The area outside the belt line goes from suburban to rural, with many tight-knit, individual communities chock-full of Carolina character.

Inside the Belt Line

  • Capital. This district is where business gets done, where history evolves, and where the people of North Carolina rub shoulders with state lawmakers. There are great apartments for both swanky young hipsters and old timer urbanites. Unassuming buildings hold surprisingly spacious rooms of modern design and awesome skyline views.

  • Fayetteville Street. Also known within North Carolina as Main Street, this area has undergone a renaissance resulting in quite the enjoyable downtown ecosystem. In 2006, the pedestrian mall was replaced by a traditional street lined with wide sidewalks, public art, & outdoor cafes. Residents can enjoy the Fayetteville Street Farmers Market for their homegrown, straight-from-the-farm fix.

  • Glenwood South. Live here if you enjoy dancing, live music, shopping, and an all around eclectic atmosphere. Shopaholics can delight in the Designer’s Downtown Market, and those seeking a sleek, modern home will be able to choose from luxury lofts and apartments, as well as newly built condos located above restaurants, shopping, and even dance clubs. There are also a couple of luxury apartment projects currently under construction, which will include central open-air courtyards that provide the beauty of a protected urban park.

  • Moore Square. Cobblestone streets, old lampposts, art galleries, an urban park, and a giant copper acorn make this district downright adorable during the day. At night, local pubs teeming with live music and good old beer-swilling soul create a distinct nightlife character that you should be so lucky to enjoy. The perks of living here would be the obvious: it’s scenic, fun, walkable, & in a convenient location. But, on top of that, this district hosts a First Friday, as well as the Artsplosure Festival, and the World Beer Festival. Naturally, a young and energetic crowd has invaded this popular entertainment district, so be prepared to battle for these highly sought-after rentals.

  • Warehouse District. Old warehouses and historic buildings, dance clubs, BBQ at the Pit, and the Cuegrass Festival are the main attractions here. If you like pure urban living, then these rows of massive warehouses and brick buildings will make a hipster feel at home.

  • Other popular neighborhoods inside the Belt Line include Boylan Heights, Cameron Park, Mordecai, Glenwood-Brooklyn, Coley Forest, Five Points, and Historic Oakwood.

Outside the Belt Line

  • Midtown. Located just north of the Belt Line, this is a sprawling area of parks and greenways, shopping, and convenient suburban living.

  • Uptown. This is an enclave of rural country land a bit farther north. The popular New Hope and Wilder’s Grove neighborhoods are located here.

  • West. Home to North Carolina State University and Meredith College, this area attracts a large student and intellectual population. It also features many scenic parks and old churches.

  • North. Far north, you will find an expansive suburban area full of both historic homes and newer architecture. There are plenty of large shopping areas for work or pleasure, as well as many scenic neighborhoods, such as Bier Creek, Wakefield, and Stonehenge.

  • South. South of the Belt Line, you will find the least populated area of Raleigh. This area is easy on the eyes, with those wide-open spaces that many people so often crave. Apartments here are simply adorable, with single-story ranch house settings, cottage communities, and townhomes that match the charm of these southern neighborhoods. The eastern section features many historical communities that date back to the civil war. It is bordered to the west by the popular suburban city of Cary, worth checking out for their monthly art crawl.

After You Settle In

Take a deep breath, there’s something in the air that keeps people coming this way. Take a ride around the country-side under Carolina blue skies and then head on to downtown entertainment. It’s time to celebrate your new home in the City of Oaks.

June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Raleigh rents declined moderately over the past month

Raleigh rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Raleigh, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Raleigh, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Raleigh is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Raleigh.
    • While Raleigh's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Raleigh’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Raleigh renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Th...

    View full Raleigh Renter Survey

    Here’s how Raleigh ranks on:

    A
    Overall satisfaction
    A+
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A+
    Recreational activities
    B+
    Affordability
    A-
    Quality of schools
    A+
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    B+
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Raleigh’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Raleigh renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key findings in Raleigh include the following:

    • Raleigh renters gave their city an A overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Raleigh were jobs and career opportunities, safety and crime rate, social life, recreational activities, and pet-friendliness, which all received A+ grades.
    • The area of concern to Raleigh renters is public transit (D).
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an A.
    • Raleigh earned similar scores to other cities in North Carolina, including Charlotte (A-), Greensboro (A-) and Asheville (A).
    • Raleigh did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Chicago, IL (B-), Philadelphia, PA (C+) and Seattle, WA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "All the nice things a big city would have with much less of the bad stuff." – Anon.
    • "Such a thriving city! There are so many weekend events going on like the flea market, a great farmers’ market and tons of neat breweries. Very pet-friendly. It is constantly evolving and a really great community to be part of." – Caitlin
    • "Still somewhat a small town but now a large city. Raleigh favors the young. More cultural diversity and things to do but also more expense. The lack of affordable housing is bad." – Margaret J.
    • "Raleigh is accepting, full of amazing culinary experiences, lots of night life, breweries and pet-friendly activities. But finding an apartment inside the city at a reasonable price can be tough." – Katie S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Raleigh?
    In Raleigh, the median rent is $817 for a studio, $1,007 for a 1-bedroom, $1,164 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,521 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Raleigh, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Raleigh?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Raleigh include Downtown Raleigh, University Park, Cameron Village, Olde East Raleigh, and Brooklyn.
    How pet-friendly is Raleigh?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Raleigh received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Raleigh?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Raleigh received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Raleigh?
    Raleigh renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Raleigh did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Raleigh?
    Raleigh renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Raleigh did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Raleigh?
    Some of the colleges located in the Raleigh area include Meredith College, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Shaw University, Wake Technical Community College, and Fayetteville Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Raleigh?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Raleigh from include Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, Chapel Hill, and Apex.

