102 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Raleigh, NC

Last updated July 13
30 Units Available
Camden Manor Park
4000 Manor Club Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$969
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,009
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
All of the great shopping and dining options of Crabtree Valley Mall are minutes from this property. Luxury amenities include a sparkling pool, garage parking, media room and valet. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13
$
4 Units Available
The Timbers
5900 Timber Creek Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,031
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
916 sqft
This pet-friendly community has its own gym, tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. There's also plenty of shopping just a short drive away at the Pleasant Valley Promenade.
Last updated July 13
14 Units Available
Duraleigh Woods Apartments
5600 Briar Oak Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
Just minutes from Oak Park Shopping Center and Crabtree Valley Mall, this community offers residents picnic areas, tennis courts, poolside Wi-Fi and a fitness center. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings and designer paint schemes.
Last updated July 13
$
29 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$999
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1327 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13
9 Units Available
The Arbors at Northhills
5825 Pointer Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arbors at North Hills Apartments is located in the heart of North Raleigh and is just minutes from everything the Triangle has to offer.Shopping centers and major restaurants are located within walking distance of our community.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
South Ridge
1622 Proctor St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$885
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Raleigh just minutes from downtown. Single-story ranch-style cottage homes with central heating and air, ceramic tile bathroom floors, designer faucets and patios. Community is pet-friendly!
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Forest
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping, With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all.
Last updated July 13
27 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Last updated July 13
8 Units Available
The Pointe at Midtown
835 Navaho Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1267 sqft
Enjoy apartment community amenities with bike storage, lobby and basketball court. Close to Interstate 440 and Caribbean-style cuisine restaurants. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and walk-closets to keep clean clothes clean and organized.
Last updated July 13
$
13 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$891
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1356 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
Last updated July 13
11 Units Available
Mariners Crossing
5723 Magellan Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1427 sqft
This upscale community is a short drive from Downtown Raleigh and walking distance to restaurants. On-site fitness center, pool, and green space. Attached garages, fireplaces in some homes, and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 13
5 Units Available
Sailboat Bay Apartments
3221 Lynn Ridge Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community provides residents with a beautiful pool and sundeck, recycling center, and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments include fireplaces, walk-in closets and designer paint schemes. Lake Lynn, Stonehenge Market and the Cinemark theater are nearby.
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$837
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$878
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1068 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13
27 Units Available
Edgewater on Lake Lynn
3230 Stream Side Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$936
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful property borders Lake Lynn and is a short drive from Stonehenge Market. The pet-friendly community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting.
Last updated July 13
2 Units Available
Cameron Village
Shamrock
740 Smallwood Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
585 sqft
Just minutes from the mall, highway, and schools. On-site laundry, maintenance service, and courtyard. Apartments feature a covered patio or balcony, extra storage, and carpeting throughout.
Last updated July 13
69 Units Available
Regatta at Lake Lynn
3000 Inland Trl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1024 sqft
Near Lake Lynn Watershed Project. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Fantastic pools, playground and 24-hour gym. Walk to Lake Lynn's 60 acres of space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13
15 Units Available
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1228 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an on-site fitness center, dog park and laundry facilities. Apartments include breakfast bars, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Leesville Community Park and Oak Park Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated July 13
11 Units Available
ARIUM Trailwood
3004 Dorner Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1400 sqft
Our beautiful apartment community features the largest apartments on Gorman Street set in a relaxing wooded atmosphere.
Last updated July 13
8 Units Available
Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$826
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$924
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1282 sqft
Cozy apartments with walk-in closets, W/D hookup and breakfast bar in kitchen. Tenants have access to a grill area and swimming pool. Near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Close to Lake Crabtree County Park.
Last updated July 13
$
4 Units Available
Shellbrook
910 Shellbrook Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1129 sqft
Shellbrook apartment homes are varied and spacious. There are ceiling fans in each bedroom. Pet-friendly. Beautiful pond views and a scenic walking trail on the grounds.
Last updated July 13
28 Units Available
The Mark
6421 Campus Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, ice maker, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pet-friendly community with fire pit, coffee bar, tennis and volleyball courts. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym and yoga.
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Moses Court
900 Moses Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
978 sqft
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$896
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1185 sqft
Situated on acres of green space close to North Carolina State University. Spacious apartments with French doors, wood-style floors and private outdoor areas. Select units boast wooded views. On-site picnic areas with grilling stations.
Rent Report
Raleigh

July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Raleigh rent trends were flat over the past month

Raleigh rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Raleigh over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Raleigh, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Raleigh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Raleigh fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

