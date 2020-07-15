/
/
/
Meredith
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
96 Apartments For Rent Near Meredith
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
332 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Peace Raleigh Apartments
417 West Peace Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,305
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1218 sqft
A new level of premium apartment living has arrived in Raleigh’s rising Smoky Hollow neighborhood. Situated directly above Publix, downtown’s first and only national grocery store, Peace blends endless convenience with the excitement of urban living.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
29 Units Available
Camden Carolinian
2600 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,599
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1271 sqft
Luxury rental community in the heart of Raleigh. Fantastic amenities include a large resident lounge and clubhouse, 24-hour fitness club with yoga studio, and a rooftop terrace. Apartments offer storage and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
Cameron Village
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,133
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
56 Units Available
Brooklyn
800 St Marys
800 Saint Marys Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,730
1699 sqft
Welcome to 800 St Marys, a distinctive community of 65 upscale apartment homes offering a refined living experience.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
18 Units Available
West Morgan
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,309
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
25 Units Available
Leigh House
2421 Landmark Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
Upscale apartments feature open-concept layouts, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Community amenities include a yoga studio and a pet spa. Located less than a mile from the Greenway.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
21 Units Available
University Park
Trilogy Cameron Village
305 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,275
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1160 sqft
Central to downtown and NC State's lively campus, Trilogy Cameron Village is close to all the action that makes Raleigh an enviable place to call home.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
30 Units Available
THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,387
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1372 sqft
Located near the I-440 Beltline. Apartments feature covered balconies with Greenway and creek views. On-site entertainment pavilion, resort-style swimming pool, coffee bars and 24-hour fitness center. Residents enjoy direct access to Greenway trails.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Gramercy
650 West North Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,239
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1174 sqft
This North Boylan property is surrounded by shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy an on-site yoga studio, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym at this pet-friendly community. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,117
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
ARIUM Trailwood
3004 Dorner Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1400 sqft
Our beautiful apartment community features the largest apartments on Gorman Street set in a relaxing wooded atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,235
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1196 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Cameron Village
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,158
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
University Park
The Hillsborough
2304 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1475 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hillsborough Street close to NC State and Meredith College. Great views of Raleigh, floor-to-ceiling windows and fully-equipped kitchens. Shared community rooftop patio.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$838
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1068 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Cameron Village
Wedgwood
740 Smallwood Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1102 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Wedgwood Apartments offer renovated apartments in an unbeatable location in Raleigh NC.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 03:01 PM
18 Units Available
University Park
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,489
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1094 sqft
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Cameron Village
The Raleigh Apartments
740 Smallwood Dr #17, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1004 sqft
Great Downtown location close to Cameron Village Shopping Center and public transportation. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, dual entrances, and raised ceilings. Water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Cameron Village
Shamrock
740 Smallwood Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
585 sqft
Just minutes from the mall, highway, and schools. On-site laundry, maintenance service, and courtyard. Apartments feature a covered patio or balcony, extra storage, and carpeting throughout.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
West Morgan
Boylan Apartments
817 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
965 sqft
Click Here for a Virtual Tour! The Historic Boylan Apartments embody the history, charm and character of Downtown Raleigh.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Madison Hunters Glen
100 Hunt Club Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,084
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1078 sqft
Just a short drive to I-440 and I-40. Near the area's biggest employers. On-site private pool with a sundeck, dog park, volleyball court and recreation court. New kitchen appliances, wood vinyl flooring and storage.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Forest
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping, With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
15 Units Available
The Summit at Avent Ferry
1025 Avent Hill, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,007
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1050 sqft
Located just moments from Lake Johnson, Crossroads Plaza and Interstate 40, this community offers residents a fitness center, bark park, swimming pool and clubhouse. Apartments include open layouts, premium flooring, screened patios/balconies and optional fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$896
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on acres of green space close to North Carolina State University. Spacious apartments with French doors, wood-style floors and private outdoor areas. Select units boast wooded views. On-site picnic areas with grilling stations.