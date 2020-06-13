Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

149 Apartments for rent in Cary, NC

📍
Lochmere
Cary Park
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
11 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
7 Units Available
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1403 sqft
Luxurious community offers saltwater pool, dog park and playground. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island kitchens. Located just minutes from Cary Towne Center, Whole Foods, and Koka Booth Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
63 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
43 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$774
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1334 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Woodcreek Apartments
100 Stephanie Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$863
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
899 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,054
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
50 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,044
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Cary Park
24 Units Available
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1361 sqft
Within walking distance to Cary Park Lake. Boutique apartments with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms. Each unit features an energy-efficient washer and dryer. On-site media-gaming room, theater, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
29 Units Available
Parkside Place Apartments
200 Dominion Oak Circle, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1289 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartment homes with in-unit washers and dryers, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Trash valet service, yoga room and game room. Close to I-40 and Lake Crabtree.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
37 Units Available
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,279
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,166
2080 sqft
This luxurious, green community features a yoga studio, golf room, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Prestonwood Country Club and various shopping and dining options nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Preston
20 Units Available
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1365 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
31 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$882
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1626 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Lochmere
30 Units Available
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1336 sqft
Units with fireplaces, extra storage space, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to bike storage, clubhouse and pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from NC State University.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1234 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
16 Units Available
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1435 sqft
Located minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with easy access to upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature high ceilings, workstations, sunrooms and ceramic tiles. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
38 Units Available
Waterford Forest
900 Waterford Forest Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$898
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1166 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$987
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1362 sqft
Beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with full kitchens, private patio/balcony and full size W/D in home. Giant fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash and seven miles of nature trails!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$863
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1419 sqft
Garden tubs, in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and double vanities. Pet-friendly community features gym, dog park, movie theater, and resort-style pool. Near I-540 and Hwy 55, close to RTP.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
17 Units Available
Hyde Park
200 Hyde Park Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$966
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1140 sqft
Community of low-rise apartment buildings, near I-40, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and shopping. Recently-renovated, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with patio/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and extra storage. Pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 116

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
60 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.

Median Rent in Cary

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cary is $1,119, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,295.
Studio
$910
1 Bed
$1,119
2 Beds
$1,295
3+ Beds
$1,696
City GuideCary
With the hot summers and mild winters, you might not think of Cary, North Carolina, as a hockey haven: but get ready to sit rinkside, as not one, not two, but three former NHL players call this city home.

A fast-growing municipality, Cary benefits from its close proximity to state capital Raleigh while still having plenty of room for its residents to breathe and live in peace.

Having trouble with Craigslist Cary? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Cary

Getting to Cary is easy – the major international airport is RDU and is only a few minutes away. Major roads, such as Interstates 95 and 40, make driving into town a breeze. Learning your way around town is fairly straightforward as well, though you'll have to pay attention to road names: there's no discernible plan for the town's layout, since growth happened in fits and starts.

You won't find a lot of studio apartments in Cary. Most of the complexes are comprised of 3 or 4 bedroom units. Expect to pay at least $650 a month for a 1 bedroom apartment, while most rents for any size unit top out at about $1,500 a month.

Vacant apartments in Cary are rarer than a blizzard in July, so be prepared to search for a few weeks and to plop down your money the day you find your perfect spot. Landlords will want to see proof of income (usually 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent) and will require a background check. While you shouldn't have to pay for the background check, you should make sure there's nothing on it that will eliminate you. You can make yourself stand out from the crowd by also including references from your past landlords.

Neighborhoods in Cary

Each 'hood has its own feel. Here's a quick rundown on the different areas:

Downtown: Completely walkable, filled with restaurants, shops and cultural offerings. It's a small area, but extremely welcoming – you can spend weekend afternoons strolling the sidewalk with a coffee in hand, or feel transported to the past with a sandwich at the drug store lunch counter.

North Cary: Filled with a variety of homes and apartments. Nearby Reedy Creek Park, or hop on I-40 to be in Raleigh in just a few minutes.

Green Level/West Cary: A large, more rural area fits under this neighborhood heading. 540 (also known as the outer beltline) is the rough border, with everything falling west of it considered in West Cary. Rental prices vary greatly. Green Level is an in-demand area, but it should be easier (and cheaper) to find a rental the further west you go; just consider your commute time.

Regency Parkway and South Cary: A few apartment complexes and even more rental homes (of at least 3 bedrooms) exist in the area mostly close to Regency Parkway. Further south are strictly homes, a few available for rent. You'll need to move quickly to score a pad here, and with an almost bucolic setting and not-outrageous prices, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better spot.

Living in Cary

Cary is defined by its neighboring communities of Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill. While Cary has plenty of shopping and entertainment options all on its own – Cary Town is a popular shopping center -- you will find yourself jumping on the inner and outer beltlines on a regular basis.

Like much of the South, Cary isn't set up in a way that allows you to forego the car. Downtown areas are certainly walkable. The town is trying to move towards being more of a bicycle town, however, and bike trails can be found throughout the area.

June 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cary rents declined moderately over the past month

Cary rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cary stand at $1,119 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,295 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cary's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cary, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Cary rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Cary, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cary is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cary's median two-bedroom rent of $1,295 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Cary.
    • While Cary's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cary than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Cary.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Cary?
    In Cary, the median rent is $910 for a studio, $1,119 for a 1-bedroom, $1,295 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,696 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cary, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Cary?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Cary include Lochmere, and Cary Park.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Cary?
    Some of the colleges located in the Cary area include Guilford College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Cary?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cary from include Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Chapel Hill.

