149 Apartments for rent in Cary, NC

Moving to Cary

Getting to Cary is easy – the major international airport is RDU and is only a few minutes away. Major roads, such as Interstates 95 and 40, make driving into town a breeze. Learning your way around town is fairly straightforward as well, though you'll have to pay attention to road names: there's no discernible plan for the town's layout, since growth happened in fits and starts.

You won't find a lot of studio apartments in Cary. Most of the complexes are comprised of 3 or 4 bedroom units. Expect to pay at least $650 a month for a 1 bedroom apartment, while most rents for any size unit top out at about $1,500 a month.

Vacant apartments in Cary are rarer than a blizzard in July, so be prepared to search for a few weeks and to plop down your money the day you find your perfect spot. Landlords will want to see proof of income (usually 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent) and will require a background check. While you shouldn't have to pay for the background check, you should make sure there's nothing on it that will eliminate you. You can make yourself stand out from the crowd by also including references from your past landlords.