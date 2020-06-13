Apartment List
/
NC
/
holly springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 PM

117 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC

📍
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
230 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Fountain Ridge Place
113 Fountain Ridge Place, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
1st floor condo located in Savannah Square - Holly Springs - Adorable 1st floor condo recently updated with luxury hardwood plank floors through out! Beautiful covered veranda! Huge bedroom with double closet! Kitchen includes all appliances,

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
205 Texanna Way
205 Texanna Way, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2400 sqft
Beautiful single family home for Rent - Property Id: 276772 Beautiful single family home located in a very family oriented subdivision of Braxton Village.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
220 Daisy Grove Lane
220 Daisy Grove Ln, Holly Springs, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2483 sqft
Single family home but HOA maintains your yard plus Community Pool, Playground, Dog Park! 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths including large downstairs guest bedroom w/full bathroom. Bonus Room over garage with Full Bathroom & walk-in Closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Twelve Oaks
1 Unit Available
720 Ancient Oaks Drive
720 Ancient Oaks Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2700 sqft
Carefree Resort-Style Amenities community-12 Oaks 18-hole championship Golf/Tennis, 3 amazing pools, playgrounds, Dog park, Pickle ball, gym, community clubhouse in Holly Spring! This energy-efficient features 4 BR+3.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
168 Gremar Drive
168 Gremar Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1450 sqft
919-710-8070 to view. Avail 06/20; small pets OK. Sought after gem in Oak Hall. 3 bedrms/2.5 bath home w/bonus & storage. Garage is perfect for storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Dexter Ridge Drive
1420 Dexter Ridge Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1427 sqft
Available 6/15.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
114 Butterbiggins Lane
114 Butterbiggins Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2454 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/2020! Great town home in Scots Laurel! Entry level offers bonus & half bath. Large family room with gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances & hardwoods in kitchen + center island.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
404 Commons Drive
404 Commons Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1158 sqft
Great home in excellent location. Newer floors, newer appliances. Open floor plan with 2 story ceiling. 1st floor master bedroom with large walk in closet. Fenced yard with side patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
115 Florians Drive
115 Florians Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1873 sqft
Luxury, Townhome w/1car garage. Gleaming hardwoods through out 1st floor. All appliance remain including front load washer/dryer. Kitchen w/42' cabinets, granite countertops, gas stove. spacious family room w/gas log FP and Built in Tv area above.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
100 Folsom Drive
100 Folsom Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2700 sqft
Home on corner lot w/hardwoods and loft. Fresh Paint Pressure washed. Minutes to shopping, dining, schools and new Athletic park! This home offers an open floor plan with hard wood floors.tile backsplash and corian counters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
100 Avent Meadows Lane
100 Avent Meadows Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2647 sqft
Beautiful, Immaculate!! Previous Model Home loads of upgrades. Nicely landscaped corner lot w/fenced yard, large deck, wrap around front porch. Granite counter-tops, 42"maple cabinets, built in desk, walk in pantry, butlers pantry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6051 Kentworth Drive
6051 Kentworth Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Charming Townhome Located in a New Mixed Use Community in Holly Spring. This Home Features a Large Gourmet Kitchen with Modern Finishing, Stainless Steel Appliances and Plenty of Room. 1st Floor Rec room also would make a Great Office.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
124 Folsom Drive
124 Folsom Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2200 sqft
Available 7-10-20. Beautifully-maintained home in Windcrest Pool Community w/ fully-fenced back yard! Convenient to highways,shopping & dining. Gleaming hardwoods on 1st floor and gorgeous blonde granite in kitchen & baths.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
216 Mystic Pine Place
216 Mystic Pine Place, Holly Springs, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3506 sqft
Immaculate 3 car garage SF home in desirable Woodcreek community in HollySprings/Apex.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
505 Cline Falls Drive
505 Cline Falls Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
PriorModel Home with gorgeous new hardwoods, huge TV niche and fireplace. Master Bath with Garden tub, glass-walled alcove, shower and double sink vanity. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling, sitting area and massive walk-in closet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
202 Cline Falls Drive
202 Cline Falls Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1697 sqft
Beautiful end-unit townhouse in the heart of Holly Springs! Fresh paint with beautiful hardwoods on the first floor. Huge Owner's Suite with garden tub and separate shower includes a large master walk-in closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
400 Marsh Landing Drive
400 Marsh Landing Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1973 sqft
Available 7/13! Remarkable home on a corner lot in beautiful Sunset Oaks! Hardwoods on first floor. Kitchen with island, granite, tile back splash & SS appliances. All bedrooms are on 2nd floor and nicely sized. Large bonus room as well.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Twelve Oaks
1 Unit Available
800 Ancient Oaks Drive
800 Ancient Oaks Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3322 sqft
Priced to Sell! Vacant to Show! Cozy craftsman home in 12 Oaks!! Nicklaus Design GOLF course! 20+miles of trail!3 comm pools, tennis, pickle ball, playgrounds, fitness, and social events for whole family.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
400 Pyracantha Drive
400 Pyracantha Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2410 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Lots of nice upgrades and immaculate. Open spacious kitchen with tile back splash and plenty of cabinets for all your gadgets. Spacious family room with gas fire place. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
213 Bikram Drive
213 Bikram Drive, Holly Springs, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3514 sqft
Amazing value with 3400+ sq ft! GUEST SUITE on main floor! Almost new Wood & Carpet on floors! New Blinds! 4 huge bedrooms and an open loft upstairs! BR & full bath down! Loaded with tons of tasteful upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.

Median Rent in Holly Springs

Last updated Jun. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Holly Springs is $897, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,045.
Studio
$741
1 Bed
$897
2 Beds
$1,045
3+ Beds
$1,386
City GuideHolly Springs
Bring out the big kid in you: Mount Holly was named Playful City USA in 2011!

If population growth is any indication, Mount Holly, NC is a popular place to live. This town, which sits in the shadow of the Queen City, experienced 22.58 percent population growth between 2000 and 2012. North Carolina's overall population growth during those years was only 11.7 percent. Want to avoid the hustle and bustle of city life, but live just minutes away from all of downtown's excitement? Where in North Carolina can you achieve this better than in Mount Holly? Located a short drive from Charlotte, Mount Holly offers the best of both worlds: a quiet life in the 'burbs, but not so far away that getting to the city center is inconvenient. A lot of folks who live in Mount Holly and work in downtown Charlotte zip down Interstate 85 to get to the office each day. With a variety of rental property options, plentiful recreational opportunities and a quaint downtown that's billed as a must-see for out-of-town visitors, Mount Holly offers something for everyone.

Renting in Mount Holly

Renters will find a wide variety of housing options in Mount Holly. Condos, townhomes, rental houses and patio homes are available. Monthly rent will vary, depending on the number of bedrooms, the age of the property and amenities. You'll find opportunities to rent from individual landlords as well as real estate and leasing agencies.

Since Mount Holly is small - not quite 14,000 residents according to Census estimates - there's not an overwhelming number of rental condos or two-bedroom apartments. When looking for an apartment for rent in Mount Holly, be prepared to wait a couple of weeks until the unit you desire opens up.

Living in Mount Holly

Mount Holly isn't quite big enough to have definitive neighborhoods. Basically, if you live in Mount Holly, well, you just live in Mount Holly. But the town does lie along the banks of the Catawba River. Residents enjoy recreational opportunities on the river and riverfront housing is available, but it's extremely competitive.

Downtown Mount Holly offers cute places to shop and dine, as well as a seasonal farmers' market and various festivals in the warmer months. The Tailrace Marina provides watercraft rentals so you can explore the Catawba River. There are also spots for picnics and walking trails at the marina. Tuckaseege Park has a skateboard park, dog park and paved walking paths.

You'll need your car in Mount Holly as public transportation options are limited. Access to nearby freeways make getting around Gaston or Mecklenburg counties fairly simple, but traffic on I-85 and I-77 can be bad during the morning and evening peak driving hours.

Mount Holly's convenient location makes it a fast-growing place for people who work in nearby Charlotte. With comfortable living and easy access to big-city amenities, Mount Holly is a great place to call home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Holly Springs?
In Holly Springs, the median rent is $741 for a studio, $897 for a 1-bedroom, $1,045 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,386 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Holly Springs, check out our monthly Holly Springs Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Holly Springs?
Some of the colleges located in the Holly Springs area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Holly Springs?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Holly Springs from include Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, and Chapel Hill.

Similar Pages

Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms
Holly Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolly Springs Apartments with Gym
Holly Springs Dog Friendly Apartments