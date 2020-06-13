117 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC📍
If population growth is any indication, Mount Holly, NC is a popular place to live. This town, which sits in the shadow of the Queen City, experienced 22.58 percent population growth between 2000 and 2012. North Carolina's overall population growth during those years was only 11.7 percent. Want to avoid the hustle and bustle of city life, but live just minutes away from all of downtown's excitement? Where in North Carolina can you achieve this better than in Mount Holly? Located a short drive from Charlotte, Mount Holly offers the best of both worlds: a quiet life in the 'burbs, but not so far away that getting to the city center is inconvenient. A lot of folks who live in Mount Holly and work in downtown Charlotte zip down Interstate 85 to get to the office each day. With a variety of rental property options, plentiful recreational opportunities and a quaint downtown that's billed as a must-see for out-of-town visitors, Mount Holly offers something for everyone.
Renters will find a wide variety of housing options in Mount Holly. Condos, townhomes, rental houses and patio homes are available. Monthly rent will vary, depending on the number of bedrooms, the age of the property and amenities. You'll find opportunities to rent from individual landlords as well as real estate and leasing agencies.
Since Mount Holly is small - not quite 14,000 residents according to Census estimates - there's not an overwhelming number of rental condos or two-bedroom apartments. When looking for an apartment for rent in Mount Holly, be prepared to wait a couple of weeks until the unit you desire opens up.
Mount Holly isn't quite big enough to have definitive neighborhoods. Basically, if you live in Mount Holly, well, you just live in Mount Holly. But the town does lie along the banks of the Catawba River. Residents enjoy recreational opportunities on the river and riverfront housing is available, but it's extremely competitive.
Downtown Mount Holly offers cute places to shop and dine, as well as a seasonal farmers' market and various festivals in the warmer months. The Tailrace Marina provides watercraft rentals so you can explore the Catawba River. There are also spots for picnics and walking trails at the marina. Tuckaseege Park has a skateboard park, dog park and paved walking paths.
You'll need your car in Mount Holly as public transportation options are limited. Access to nearby freeways make getting around Gaston or Mecklenburg counties fairly simple, but traffic on I-85 and I-77 can be bad during the morning and evening peak driving hours.
Mount Holly's convenient location makes it a fast-growing place for people who work in nearby Charlotte. With comfortable living and easy access to big-city amenities, Mount Holly is a great place to call home.