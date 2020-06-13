/
durham
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM
273 Apartments for rent in Durham, NC📍
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$832
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1012 sqft
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations.
Houndswood Village
102 Spaniel Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,592
2363 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,334
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1449 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Downtown Durham
Broadstone Durham
600 Willard Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,415
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1193 sqft
Broadstone Durham is the discerning choice for Durham’s movers and shakers. It is a community for those tastemakers who appreciate a more meaningful lifestyle with a sophisticated, curated style integrated into a contemporary city home.
The Lodge at Southpoint
1300 Knoll Cir, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1340 sqft
The Lodge at Southpoint is the location of choice for luxury apartments in Durham, North Carolina.
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1505 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit washer/dryer, fresh paint jobs and new appliance packages. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and picnic areas. Located minutes from dining and shopping in Durham.
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1430 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. You are home at last with Heights at Meridian Apartments, a Cottonwood Residential community.
Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from The Streets of Southpoint shopping center, close to I-40. Spacious apartments with full-size washers, extra-large windows and plush floor coverings. Additional upgrades available.
Downtown Durham
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,159
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
Republic Flats
800 Finsbury St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1377 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. A 24-hour gym and modern pool are on site. On Davis Drive between Triangle Expressway and I-40, putting all of Raleigh close to you.
Encore At The Park
2850 Courtney Creek Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with easy access to NC-55. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community has coffee bar and courtyard. Garage parking available. Dog park on site.
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Downtown Durham
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,132
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard is minutes away, giving quick access to dining and entertainment options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with maple wood cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Convenient online portal for residents.
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
Downtown Durham
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,227
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1268 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
Farrington
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,129
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1265 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1226 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments near The Streets of Southpoint and I-40, NCCU, UNC, Duke and Research Triangle Park. Gourmet kitchens, large pantry, spacious closets, oversized windows and W/D hookups. Enjoy fitness center and pool.
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1323 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1495 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
Mission Triangle Point
600 Discovery Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, pool, and gym. Pet-friendly. Near New Raleigh Highway. Close to Lakeshore Golf Course.
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Please contact our leasing office for current specials
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Durham, the median rent is $816 for a studio, $967 for a 1-bedroom, $1,136 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,533 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Durham, check out our monthly Durham Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Durham include Hope Valley, Downtown Durham, Woodcroft, Downing Creek, and Old West Durham.
Some of the colleges located in the Durham area include Duke University, Durham Technical Community College, Guilford College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, and Fayetteville State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Durham from include Raleigh, Greensboro, Fayetteville, Cary, and Chapel Hill.