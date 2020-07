Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments google fiber internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving shuffle board trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC. Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with a number of premium features and amenities, a modern pool, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, roomy closets, 24-hour fitness center and more. Located just south of Wade Avenue in west Raleigh, The Dakota is minutes away from Cameron Village, North Carolina State University, Meredith College, Carter-Finley Stadium, PNC Arena, downtown Raleigh, and plenty of restaurants and shopping destinations.