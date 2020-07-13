Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

303 Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Raleigh apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$832
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$928
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
778 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$826
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$924
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1282 sqft
Cozy apartments with walk-in closets, W/D hookup and breakfast bar in kitchen. Tenants have access to a grill area and swimming pool. Near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Close to Lake Crabtree County Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
East Mordecai
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
19 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,387
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1372 sqft
Located near the I-440 Beltline. Apartments feature covered balconies with Greenway and creek views. On-site entertainment pavilion, resort-style swimming pool, coffee bars and 24-hour fitness center. Residents enjoy direct access to Greenway trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,029
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1352 sqft
Peaceful community with quick access to quality schools, cultural venues, and downtown Raleigh. Community amenities include cyber cafe, pool, outdoor fireplace, and game room with pool table. Near WildWoods of Lake Johnson Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,076
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features dog park and fitness-friendly amenities, including a tennis court and 24-hour gym. All units are recently renovated and furnished and feature a relaxing fireplace. Close to Shelley Lake Park and Interstate 440.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
10 Units Available
Windemere Apartments
2105 Ravenglass Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set amid a tranquil custom landscaped setting, Windemere apartments are the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of a community in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
28 Units Available
Camden Carolinian
2600 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,649
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1271 sqft
Luxury rental community in the heart of Raleigh. Fantastic amenities include a large resident lounge and clubhouse, 24-hour fitness club with yoga studio, and a rooftop terrace. Apartments offer storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1372 sqft
Minutes from I-40. Apartments have modern features, including lots of storage, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Built-in desks and bookshelves. On-site pool, hot tub, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Camden Manor Park
4000 Manor Club Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$969
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,009
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
All of the great shopping and dining options of Crabtree Valley Mall are minutes from this property. Luxury amenities include a sparkling pool, garage parking, media room and valet. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
18 Units Available
Camden Crest
5200 Summit Manor Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1425 sqft
Walnut Creek Amphitheater and PNC Arena are just moments from this property. Community features include garage parking, coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. These smoke-free apartments are recently renovated and offer stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
18 Units Available
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$924
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1300 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Northern Wake Expressway near the Plantation Point Shopping Center and Triangle Town Center Mall. Units with open floor plans and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
Camden Overlook
4703 Summit Overlook Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1429 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy the onsite game room, yoga studio, swimming pool, and many other amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces and have been recently renovated. The property is just minutes from Crabtree Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
33 Units Available
Carrington at Brier Creek
11010 Eastlake Club Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,038
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1515 sqft
Easy access to Route 70, I-40 and I-540 near Research Triangle Park. Luxurious, spacious apartments with upscale amenities, including hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
1363 sqft
Spacious interiors boast walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community features tennis courts, pool, fire pits, and dog park. Near the I-540 beltline in North Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$793
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
45 Units Available
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,159
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1242 sqft
Great Midtown location close to Harris Teeter and over 130 shops and restaurants. Brand new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Concord Apartments
3920 Knickerbocker Pkwy, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$924
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1221 sqft
Between I-440 and Highway 70, near UNC REX Healthcare Center. Newly renovated amenities including fitness center and clubhouse. On-site pool, garages, and business center. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Meridian at Sutton Square
700 Spring Falls Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1461 sqft
Luxury apartments in North Raleigh with hardwood floors, huge windows, and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, coffee bar, and game room. Within walking distance to restaurants and entertainment. Near Falls of Neuse Rd.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
17 Units Available
The Franklin at Crossroads
6010 Attleboro Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1461 sqft
Modern apartment living in a prime SW Raleigh location close to highways, Crossroads Plaza, and major employers. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with chef-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Crabtree
4800 Waterford Point Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,064
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1092 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with extra storage, balcony or patio, climate control and dining rooms. Community has a fitness center, racquetball court and clubhouse. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
21 Units Available
West Morgan
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,278
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Raleigh, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Raleigh apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

