Apartment List
/
NC
/
raleigh
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

256 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC

Finding an apartment in Raleigh that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on acres of green space close to North Carolina State University. Spacious apartments with French doors, wood-style floors and private outdoor areas. Select units boast wooded views. On-site picnic areas with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
The Pointe at Midtown
835 Navaho Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1267 sqft
Enjoy apartment community amenities with bike storage, lobby and basketball court. Close to Interstate 440 and Caribbean-style cuisine restaurants. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and walk-closets to keep clean clothes clean and organized.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$893
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Sumter Square
613 Charleston Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
Close to I-40 and NC State Fairgrounds, these homes feature walk-in closets, plush carpeting and private patios. The pet-friendly community has playgrounds, tennis courts and two swimming pools for residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Concord Apartments
3920 Knickerbocker Pkwy, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$874
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1221 sqft
Between I-440 and Highway 70, near UNC REX Healthcare Center. Newly renovated amenities including fitness center and clubhouse. On-site pool, garages, and business center. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Waterstone at Brier Creek
10022 Meadow Chase Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1489 sqft
Ready for luxury living? Your dream home is here at Waterstone at Brier Creek, located in exciting Raleigh, NC.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cameron Village
24 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,129
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$779
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
778 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1168 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
78 Units Available
Regatta at Lake Lynn
3000 Inland Trl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1024 sqft
Near Lake Lynn Watershed Project. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Fantastic pools, playground and 24-hour gym. Walk to Lake Lynn's 60 acres of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5401 North
8 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Lexington Farms
3409 Mill Tree Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! The lifestyle you are looking for, in the location you desire, is at Lexington Farms! Providing a wide selection of unique 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature loft spaces, spacious kitchens with stainless steel
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Duraleigh Woods Apartments
5600 Briar Oak Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
924 sqft
Just minutes from Oak Park Shopping Center and Crabtree Valley Mall, this community offers residents picnic areas, tennis courts, poolside Wi-Fi and a fitness center. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings and designer paint schemes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1228 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an on-site fitness center, dog park and laundry facilities. Apartments include breakfast bars, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Leesville Community Park and Oak Park Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cameron Village
21 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
The Trails of North Hills
1914 Generation Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$810
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1375 sqft
The Trails of North Hills, now proudly managed by Pinnacle, is ideally located near I-440, I-40, and I-540 for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Vert at Six Forks
7816 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
Near North Hills and Celebration At Six Forks. Also near North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments equipped with dishwashers and in-unit washer and dryers. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Atria At Crabtree Valley
4601 Baymar Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1305 sqft
Short hop to 70 Freeway and Route 50. Close to Shelley Lake Park and Crabtree Valley Mall. Large, 1-2 bedroom layouts available. Dog park, basketball court and tennis court on-site. Wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1100 sqft
Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
ARIUM Trailwood
3004 Dorner Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1400 sqft
Our beautiful apartment community features the largest apartments on Gorman Street set in a relaxing wooded atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
39 Units Available
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,165
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1136 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units just minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with quick access to I-440. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a yoga studio and bike storage. Recently revamped homes with fireplaces.
City Guide for Raleigh, NC

Trying to find the perfect home under the perfect blue skies of North Carolina? It may not seem difficult, due to the mild climate and easy going nature of the city and its people. However, this is a very diverse city that is continuously changing and growing, adding new life and culture into every little nook and cranny.

North Carolina has a lot to offer, and this humble guide is here to help you take a peek at all your options, from hipster night-life and artsy districts, to family-rearing suburban dwellings, to wide-open country land.

Having trouble with Craigslist Raleigh? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Raleigh, NC

Finding an apartment in Raleigh that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRaleigh 3 BedroomsRaleigh Accessible ApartmentsRaleigh Apartments under $1,000Raleigh Apartments under $800Raleigh Apartments under $900
Raleigh Apartments with BalconyRaleigh Apartments with GarageRaleigh Apartments with GymRaleigh Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaleigh Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRaleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Apartments with Pool
Raleigh Apartments with Washer-DryerRaleigh Cheap PlacesRaleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Furnished ApartmentsRaleigh Luxury PlacesRaleigh Pet Friendly PlacesRaleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College