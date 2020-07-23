/
/
wake county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:26 AM
817 Apartments for rent in Wake County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
3 Units Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
975 sqft
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
$
16 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,320
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
26 Units Available
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,058
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1480 sqft
Great location for commuters, near Research Triangle Park, I-540 and I-40. Units include amenities like patio or balcony, walk-in closets, ice maker, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal gym, grills, and pool.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
325 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Peace Raleigh Apartments
417 West Peace Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,305
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1218 sqft
A new level of premium apartment living has arrived in Raleigh’s rising Smoky Hollow neighborhood. Situated directly above Publix, downtown’s first and only national grocery store, Peace blends endless convenience with the excitement of urban living.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
$
26 Units Available
Broadstone Trailside
5860 McCrimmon Pkwy, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,290
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1669 sqft
Where does the trail lead? It leads to your Morrisville life of inspiring styles, liberated spaces, and tranquil reprieves.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
13 Units Available
North Oaks Landing
2038 Quail Forest Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Located close to I-540, I-440 and US 1 for easy commuting. Community features a large swimming pool, conference room, gym and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have W/D, hardwood floors and stainless steel fixtures.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
8 Units Available
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,133
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1363 sqft
Spacious interiors boast walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community features tennis courts, pool, fire pits, and dog park. Near the I-540 beltline in North Raleigh.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
$
9 Units Available
5401 North
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
32 Units Available
Cumberland Cove
3110 Hidden Pond Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1468 sqft
Located in Raleigh, NC, our modern community is designed for your enjoyment and convenience.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
2 Units Available
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
22 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,001
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,124
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1327 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
11 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$798
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
19 Units Available
Lassiter at North Hills
4209 Lassiter Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,083
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1198 sqft
Close to downtown Raleigh. Apartments feature simulated wood floors, oversized bathtubs, and balconies with French doors. Property offers a game room, saltwater swimming pool, iMac media center and 24-hour fitness center. Private garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
8 Units Available
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
15 Units Available
Thornhill Apartments
7203 Plumleaf Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans in these apartment homes. Close to shops, dining and Raleigh Memorial Park. Community features grassy areas, walking trails, hot tub, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
13 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,157
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,508
1258 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the convenient location with easy access to I-40 and close proximity to downtown Raleigh.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
34 Units Available
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1356 sqft
Luxury amenities like a putting green, in-home washers and dryers, and theater room elevate this modern apartment building in Raleigh's Six Forks neighborhood. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters, and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
42 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Verified
1 of 116
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
56 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,055
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
14 Units Available
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1228 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an on-site fitness center, dog park and laundry facilities. Apartments include breakfast bars, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Leesville Community Park and Oak Park Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
18 Units Available
Duraleigh Woods Apartments
5600 Briar Oak Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
924 sqft
Just minutes from Oak Park Shopping Center and Crabtree Valley Mall, this community offers residents picnic areas, tennis courts, poolside Wi-Fi and a fitness center. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings and designer paint schemes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
81 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
17 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,265
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
21 Units Available
Cameron Village
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,050
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wake County area include Guilford College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Cary have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCHillsborough, NCLillington, NC