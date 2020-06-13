/
34 Apartments for rent in Zebulon, NC📍
5015 Gailardia Drive
5015 Gailardia Drive, Zebulon, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2500 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1225 Fiddle Court
1225 Fiddler Court, Zebulon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1313 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
510 Somerset Drive
510 Somerset Drive, Zebulon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Located in nice family neighborhood. Near shopping and schools. Gas logs in family room, hardwoods in formal dining room. Large wooded lot .37 acre.
1220 Spruce Drive
1220 Spruce Drive, Zebulon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1124 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,124 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Zebulon
629 Bullhart Drive
629 Bullhart Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1156 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
221 Quincy Meadow Avenue
221 Quincy Meadow Ave, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1952 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off second full month's rent. All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home.
Results within 5 miles of Zebulon
3020 Plantation Glen Drive
3020 Plantation Glen Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
616 Gaslight Trail
616 Gaslight Trail, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1014 sqft
Great ranch house with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms on big wooded lot! Convenient location! Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8. Approval is based on the results of the online application.
208 Redberry Court
208 Redberry Court, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1175 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
265 Rustling Way
265 Rustling Way, Franklin County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1506 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures.
704 Kenyon Spring Drive
704 Kenyon Spring Dr, Franklin County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2406 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
1249 Turkey Trot Road
1249 Turkey Trot Rd, Wendell, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2546 sqft
Just like brand new beautiful home with 1st floor bedroom suite. Open floor plan for livingroom and upgraded kitchen, dining room with laminate wood flooring.
4108 Hopkins Trace
4108 Hopkins Trace Lane, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1367 sqft
Well maintained ranch in Hopkins Trace on over a 1/2 acre! Open Family Rm features gas fireplace & vaulted ceiling. Large breakfast area.
150 Blakeford Drive
150 Blakeford Drive, Wendell, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3126 sqft
This gorgeous home is sure to impress! Features include hardwood and tile flooring, upgraded lighting fixtures, a formal dining room, a first-floor study/office/formal living room, a butler's pantry with walk-in food storage, a mud room with
14 Deer Lake Trail
14 Deer Lake Trail, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1580 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,580 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Zebulon
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,167
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1431 sqft
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
208 Aqua Marine Ln
208 Aqua Marine Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Cute single story, three bedroom home! Easy access to I-540 and shopping. Perfect size living room with fireplace. Open eat in kitchen that leads to a great deck. Large master bedroom and bath with dual vanities and garden tub, walk in closet.
2109 Ballston Place
2109 Ballston Place, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
Nice and Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Knightdale! - Positioned conveniently to Highway 64 and Highway 264, youll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time.
5000 Baffin Court
5000 Baffin Court, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1504 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
5408 Trenburg Court
5408 Trenburg Court, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
5408 Trenburg Court Available 08/14/20 Great ranch in Knightdale in Family Neighborhood! - 3BR, 2BA ranch house on cul-de-sac. Bay window in eat-in kitchen. Living room. Master suite. Fireplace. Flat yard. Work shop/storage unit.
138 Virginia Water Dr
138 Virginia Water Drive, Rolesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2482 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom Home with Bonus Room Available NOW! - This gorgeous home just minutes from Wake Forest offers an open floorplan with designated dining room, breakfast nook overlooking the backyard, stainless steel appliances, gas, range, granite
1280 Sweetgrass Street
1280 Sweetgrass Street, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1189 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,189 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Zebulon rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,300.
Some of the colleges located in the Zebulon area include Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Duke University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Zebulon from include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, and Apex.