391 Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC

Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC
The town of Fuquay-Varina is located in Wake County, North Carolina. Fuquay-Varina, with a population just below 20,000, is only about a 30-minute drive south of the state capital, Raleigh. The area is rich in tobacco production and agriculture, although its proximity to Research Triangle Park (a major center for research and development) has led to increased housing development and growth. Prepare yourself for warm summers, with July averages around 90 degrees and comparatively temperate winters, with January highs around 50 degrees. All in all, Fuquay-Varina enjoys a moderate subtropical climate befitting its gentility.
How much will it cost?
The cost of living in Fuquay-Varina is a little less than that of the North Carolina average and a real deal compared to the national average. Nevertheless, with respect to healthcare and utilities, you can expect it to be slightly higher than the national average.
When to Begin Looking
You should allow at least four to six weeks to relocate to an apartment in Fuquay-Varina. There's relatively high demand for housing, so come prepared to place a deposit on your dream rental lest it slip away into the sultry Southern air.
What you Need
Have the typical renter's arsenal at your disposal when you're out on the hunt. Attractive tenants should be able to provide references, proof of income and the aforementioned deposit to be in the best position to seal the deal with landlords who can be choosy in this high-demand market.
There's a decent variety of rentals available in Fuquay-Varina, so it's merely a matter of searching to find the one that appeals to you most. Nevertheless, as mentioned, don't be tempted to rest on your laurels when you do find a place. Instead, pop down the required deposit and grab it firmly with both hands!
Lake Cameron: If you are searching for upmarket apartment rentals in Fuquay-Varina, then you'll definitely find what you're looking for at Lake Cameron! There's a choice of one- or two-bedroom apartments for rent -- even premier apartments featuring the latest and greatest in apartment living, should you so desire. Lake Cameron apartments also offer a state-of-the-art fitness center, together with a jogging trail around a centralized lake.
Garner: Bryan Woods Apartments in Garner, Fuquay-Varina provides its residents with wooded seclusion together with convenience. Located within a few minutes traveling distance of downtown Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina, Bryan Woods Apartments offer a "welcome pet" policy. Nevertheless, a "pet interview" is required prior to moving in, so it's wise to prep your pooch or kitty on what to say beforehand.
Cinema Drive: Just off Highway 401 and with easy access to Highway 64, as well as U.S. 1, Holly Springs, and downtown Raleigh, Cinema Drive is an ideal spot for those who need to get around by car. There are a couple of restaurants in the vicinity, for that little bit of extra "creature comfort" whenever it's needed.
Hadlow Street: For those that enjoy dining out, Hadlow Street makes for a good rental option - there are eight restaurants situated very close by. Further, shopping for groceries is a cinch as there's a grocery store within very easy walking distance.
Creek Oak Cir: A relatively plush area of Fuquay-Varina, Creek Oak Cir offers a few apartment and home rental options. There are three restaurants located within easy walking distance.
Getting Around
When it comes to getting around, the Triangle Transit Authority connects residents in Fuquay-Varina with Chapel Hill, Raleigh, and Durham. Amtrak service doesn't reach Fuquay-Varina, but if riding the rails is your thing, you can find stations in nearby Raleigh or Cary. The nearest airport to Fuquay-Varina is Raleigh-Durham International Airport, about a 35 to 45-minute drive away. Cars are handy in this suburban area and are the most common way to get around.
Keeping Busy
How do folks who reside in Fuquay-Varina keep themselves busy? Just a quick 25 minute drive north lies the Alltel Pavilion, which offers a variety of world-class music concerts. Concerts include anything and everything from Hall & Oates to the Goo Goo Dolls and Daughtry (fascinating name for sure!), through to Kiss together with Def Leppard, and also Lionel Richie, no less! If music ain't your thang, then how about professional ice hockey? Again in Raleigh, the Carolina Hurricanes professional ice hockey team strut their stuff at the 18,680-seat PNC Arena. Then there's the North Carolina Zoo at Asheboro, which is a two-hour westerly drive from Fuquay-Varina, on the NC-55/ US-64. If you're the type who thrives on good food and the experience of dining out, then check out El Dorado Mexican restaurant at 112 East Vance Street. If Mexican cuisine is not so agreeable to your palate, then why not take a pop at Cooley's Restaurant and Pub over at 305 South Main Street. Cooley's is seen as a fine dining establishment offering a fairly wide range of goodies such as chicken wings, quesadillas, soups and seafood. Really, this is just for starters, no pun intended. There's a ton of particularly attractive eateries within the vicinity of Fuquay-Varina!