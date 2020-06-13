391 Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,053
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1245 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd
2100 Crockett Ridge Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2129 sqft
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room-Fuquay Varina- Available July 1st! - Available July 1st, 2020! This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Buckhaven Subdivision in Fuquay Varina is in

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2928 Lake Barkley Way
2928 Lake Barkley Way, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2518 sqft
Brand NEW energy-efficient home! 4 bedrooms and a large loft including first floor bedroom with full bath. EVP entire first floor. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, large island, SS appliances and gas cooking range.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
621 Eppsfield Lane
621 Eppsfield Ln, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2213 sqft
Brand New! Be the first to live in this gorgeous home in Fuquay! Large open concept living room, kitchen, breakfast room and separate dining room. First floor study/office with French doors. EVP floors throughout the main.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
210 Summer Ranch Dr
210 Summer Ranch Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2020 sqft
Brand new construction in the popular Partin Place Subdivision. 3 bedroom with 2.5 bath, open floor plan and tons up upgrades. 2 car garage and pooled community. Large master bedroom ad good size secondary bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1041 Leatherstone Lane
1041 Leatherstone Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1770 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of newer construction on this private lot. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an open concept on the first level that opens up to a private, flat backyard and overlooks a creek below.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1921 Maple Sugar Lane
1921 Maple Sugar Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1618 sqft
1921 Maple Sugar Lane Available 05/15/20 One Level Home with Two Car Garage! - Lovely ranch style home in Fuquay Varina community just off Hwy 55 and moments to Holly Springs.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
202 Ashdale Drive
202 Ashdale Drive, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2745 sqft
Single Family 4 bedroom. Fenced yard. Fenced back yard. Breakfast bar, pendent kitchen lights, fireplace, Ceiling fans. Upgraded master bath, tub, standing shower, Washer Dryer. Minutes from shopping, school and Hwy.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
106 Raleigh Street - 6
106 Raleigh St, Fuquay-Varina, NC
Studio
$550
268 sqft
Looking for an office away from home? Here is your Office suite available for immediate move in. This beautiful 2nd floor suite faces Raleigh st and has ample natural lighting. Electricity and water included in the base monthly rent.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2832 Thurrock Drive
2832 Thurrock Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1421 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
8908 Juaquin Lane
8908 Juaquin Lane, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1432 sqft
NCG Real Estate is proud to present this beautiful pet-free home on a wooded lot in a small established neighborhood near main campus Wake Tech.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
222 Amber Acorn Avenue
222 Amber Acorn Ave, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2090 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Mccullers walk subdivision.2090 sqft, 3 Beds &2.5 Baths w/ 2 Car garage.Mendelssohn floor plan offers open concept living room, massive 9” kitchen island, finished rec rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5700 Metalmark Drive
5700 Metalmark Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3190 sqft
Super rental in a desirable neighborhood. Home is on lot end. Spacious backyard with privacy fence, storage shed, swing, screened porch and stamped concrete patio. 2 staircases one directly to bonus room. Hardwoods on first floor. Many extras.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3015 Travern Drive
3015 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2977 sqft
Two story home available in popular Cypress Meadows. Home has 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Hardwood and tile floors through out whole house.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2059 Travern Drive
2059 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2966 sqft
To schedule a showing online please click the link below!!! https://showmojo.com/l/e92b744076/2059-travern-dr-raleigh-nc-27603 to apply for this home please click the link below!!! https://lacymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1168 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
12 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
230 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
City GuideFuquay-Varina
This double-barrel-monikered town came from the 1963 merger of Fuquay, named for a French settler, and Varina, named for a Confederate soldier's wartime pen-pal and later sweetheart, so you know there's plenty of history here.

The town of Fuquay-Varina is located in Wake County, North Carolina. Fuquay-Varina, with a population just below 20,000, is only about a 30-minute drive south of the state capital, Raleigh. The area is rich in tobacco production and agriculture, although its proximity to Research Triangle Park (a major center for research and development) has led to increased housing development and growth. Prepare yourself for warm summers, with July averages around 90 degrees and comparatively temperate winters, with January highs around 50 degrees. All in all, Fuquay-Varina enjoys a moderate subtropical climate befitting its gentility.

Moving to Fuquay-Varina, NC

How much will it cost?

The cost of living in Fuquay-Varina is a little less than that of the North Carolina average and a real deal compared to the national average. Nevertheless, with respect to healthcare and utilities, you can expect it to be slightly higher than the national average.

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least four to six weeks to relocate to an apartment in Fuquay-Varina. There's relatively high demand for housing, so come prepared to place a deposit on your dream rental lest it slip away into the sultry Southern air.

What you Need

Have the typical renter's arsenal at your disposal when you're out on the hunt. Attractive tenants should be able to provide references, proof of income and the aforementioned deposit to be in the best position to seal the deal with landlords who can be choosy in this high-demand market.

Places to Live in Fuquay-Varina

There's a decent variety of rentals available in Fuquay-Varina, so it's merely a matter of searching to find the one that appeals to you most. Nevertheless, as mentioned, don't be tempted to rest on your laurels when you do find a place. Instead, pop down the required deposit and grab it firmly with both hands!

Lake Cameron: If you are searching for upmarket apartment rentals in Fuquay-Varina, then you'll definitely find what you're looking for at Lake Cameron! There's a choice of one- or two-bedroom apartments for rent -- even premier apartments featuring the latest and greatest in apartment living, should you so desire. Lake Cameron apartments also offer a state-of-the-art fitness center, together with a jogging trail around a centralized lake.

Garner: Bryan Woods Apartments in Garner, Fuquay-Varina provides its residents with wooded seclusion together with convenience. Located within a few minutes traveling distance of downtown Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina, Bryan Woods Apartments offer a "welcome pet" policy. Nevertheless, a "pet interview" is required prior to moving in, so it's wise to prep your pooch or kitty on what to say beforehand.

Cinema Drive: Just off Highway 401 and with easy access to Highway 64, as well as U.S. 1, Holly Springs, and downtown Raleigh, Cinema Drive is an ideal spot for those who need to get around by car. There are a couple of restaurants in the vicinity, for that little bit of extra "creature comfort" whenever it's needed.

Hadlow Street: For those that enjoy dining out, Hadlow Street makes for a good rental option - there are eight restaurants situated very close by. Further, shopping for groceries is a cinch as there's a grocery store within very easy walking distance.

Creek Oak Cir: A relatively plush area of Fuquay-Varina, Creek Oak Cir offers a few apartment and home rental options. There are three restaurants located within easy walking distance.

Life in Fuquay-Varina

Getting Around

When it comes to getting around, the Triangle Transit Authority connects residents in Fuquay-Varina with Chapel Hill, Raleigh, and Durham. Amtrak service doesn't reach Fuquay-Varina, but if riding the rails is your thing, you can find stations in nearby Raleigh or Cary. The nearest airport to Fuquay-Varina is Raleigh-Durham International Airport, about a 35 to 45-minute drive away. Cars are handy in this suburban area and are the most common way to get around.

Keeping Busy

How do folks who reside in Fuquay-Varina keep themselves busy? Just a quick 25 minute drive north lies the Alltel Pavilion, which offers a variety of world-class music concerts. Concerts include anything and everything from Hall & Oates to the Goo Goo Dolls and Daughtry (fascinating name for sure!), through to Kiss together with Def Leppard, and also Lionel Richie, no less! If music ain't your thang, then how about professional ice hockey? Again in Raleigh, the Carolina Hurricanes professional ice hockey team strut their stuff at the 18,680-seat PNC Arena. Then there's the North Carolina Zoo at Asheboro, which is a two-hour westerly drive from Fuquay-Varina, on the NC-55/ US-64. If you're the type who thrives on good food and the experience of dining out, then check out El Dorado Mexican restaurant at 112 East Vance Street. If Mexican cuisine is not so agreeable to your palate, then why not take a pop at Cooley's Restaurant and Pub over at 305 South Main Street. Cooley's is seen as a fine dining establishment offering a fairly wide range of goodies such as chicken wings, quesadillas, soups and seafood. Really, this is just for starters, no pun intended. There's a ton of particularly attractive eateries within the vicinity of Fuquay-Varina!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fuquay-Varina?
The average rent price for Fuquay-Varina rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fuquay-Varina?
Some of the colleges located in the Fuquay-Varina area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fuquay-Varina?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fuquay-Varina from include Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, and Chapel Hill.

