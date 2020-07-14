All apartments in Raleigh
Mayfaire Apartments
How many bedrooms do you need?
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Mayfaire Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Mayfaire Apartments

7813 Mayfaire Crest Ln · (919) 336-0301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-In Now and Save $300! Rent Now and get $300.00 off your 1st Month on 12 month lease No Administrative Fees! Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 30th.
Location

7813 Mayfaire Crest Ln, Raleigh, NC 27615

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7809-202 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1047 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7820-302 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 7817-303 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mayfaire Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
package receiving
Take A Virtual Tour Today!

Welcome to Mayfaire, North Raleigh’s apartment community with wow! Newly renovated and idealy located, Mayfaire Apartments are adjacent to Greystone Village Shopping Center, and within walking distance of shopping and delectable restaurants like Gonza Tacos y Tequila, Sawmill Taproom and Sola Coffee Cafe. When location counts, Mayfaire is two miles from I-540, four miles from Crabtree Valley Mall and I-440, and just minutes to North Hills and Downtown Raleigh. If you’re looking for a real home and a location that gives you access to everywhere, Mayfaire is the ideal place to live! And with our new renovations, we will be your personal oasis.Call us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Appliances can be made available for additional $50/month.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mayfaire Apartments have any available units?
Mayfaire Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Mayfaire Apartments have?
Some of Mayfaire Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mayfaire Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mayfaire Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move-In Now and Save $300! Rent Now and get $300.00 off your 1st Month on 12 month lease No Administrative Fees! Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 30th.
Is Mayfaire Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mayfaire Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mayfaire Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mayfaire Apartments offers parking.
Does Mayfaire Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mayfaire Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mayfaire Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mayfaire Apartments has a pool.
Does Mayfaire Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Mayfaire Apartments has accessible units.
Does Mayfaire Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mayfaire Apartments has units with dishwashers.
