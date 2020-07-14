Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance online portal package receiving

Welcome to Mayfaire, North Raleigh’s apartment community with wow! Newly renovated and idealy located, Mayfaire Apartments are adjacent to Greystone Village Shopping Center, and within walking distance of shopping and delectable restaurants like Gonza Tacos y Tequila, Sawmill Taproom and Sola Coffee Cafe. When location counts, Mayfaire is two miles from I-540, four miles from Crabtree Valley Mall and I-440, and just minutes to North Hills and Downtown Raleigh. If you’re looking for a real home and a location that gives you access to everywhere, Mayfaire is the ideal place to live! And with our new renovations, we will be your personal oasis.Call us today.