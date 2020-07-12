249 Apartments for rent in Downtown Raleigh, Raleigh, NC
Renting an apartment in Downtown Raleigh blends urban amenities, creative culture, and vibrant, walkable streets that attracts a steady stream of newcomers. There's always something to do in the City of Oaks from live concerts to Friday art walks and craft beers with neighbors.
It's no wonder Raleigh recently ranked as the #1 best city for quality of life in the U.S. by Numbeo. Despite its rapidly growing core and booming industry, Raleigh renters score big with bargains in comparison to similar-sized cities. Arm yourself with your research and wishlist complexes in the Warehouse District, Glenwood South, Fayetteville Street, Capital District and beyond to find your new Raleigh apartment.
Most people move to Raleigh for its affordability, access to a thriving job market, and reasonable weather where all seasons are celebrated, just without the intensely cold winters. You can rent a Downtown Raleigh apartment and walk to work in a city known for its corporate staples, startups, and tech giants.
Of course, apartments in Downtown Raleigh are more expensive than other areas in the city but are likely worth the trade-off if you love city life. You're also likely to find updated apartments with fabulous perks in Downtown Raleigh apartments, including parking, dazzling views, and fitness centers.
Apartment hunters worried about compromising urban living for a sense of community don't have to worry. Downtown Raleigh boasts citizen-led groups that are working to enhance the area. These advocates are proud of their city, neighborhood, and bringing awareness to art, mixers, and community meetings.
Whatever district you live in, Downtown Raleigh welcomes a diverse mix of residents. However, locals are typically young, educated, and ready to work and play hard in its thriving tech scene.
You’ll quickly learn Raleigh is regarded as one of the tech industry's best-kept secrets and is a desirable place for startups to set up shop. Research Triangle makes up Chapel Hill, Durham, and Raleigh, so you're never far from some of the most innovative minds in tech.
Downtown Raleigh also isn't far from Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University, and other prestigious institutions that draw new graduates looking to kickstart their careers. Whatever your age, strangers in Raleigh live up to their Southern hospitality roots and will point you to the best restaurants and hot spots "inside the beltline."
Driving in Downtown, Raleigh
Locals hop on I-440, otherwise known as the Raleigh Beltline, that surrounds the west, north, and east sides of Downtown Raleigh. Locals may also ask if you live "inside the Beltline," which signifies you're a Downtown dweller with easy access to the rest of the city.
It's also easy to find a Downtown Raleigh apartment with garage parking, but you should consider what to expect when you're exploring the city. There are affordable parking options scattered throughout Downtown, and they're not too difficult to find. Why drive when you can walk just about everywhere? You'll find retail, entertainment venues, and the Central Business District just beyond your doorstep.
Public Transit in Downtown Raleigh
Walking isn’t the only way to get around Downtown Raleigh. The eco-friendly R-Line offers a free circulator service of hybrid electric buses around the neighborhood. Just hop on and off at your favorite restaurants, venues, museums, and parking facilities to get everywhere you need to go on the cheap.
Raleigh is also home to Citrix Cycle, a bike-sharing program, as well as Dockless Electric Scooters to get you where you need to go quickly. Ride-Sharing services like Lyft and Uber are also available to make getting around Downtown Raleigh easy.
Finding an apartment in Downtown Raleigh was once cheap in comparison to its big brethren, and it's still considered affordable for urban living. As the city continues its rapid growth and more graduates, entrepreneurs, and business leaders move in, rents will continue to rise. This desirable Raleigh neighborhood will likely see rent spikes and increases, especially for the best apartment complexes. Come prepared to sign a new lease and leave a deposit to score the best apartment deals with dazzling views of Downtown Raleigh to live in the heart of everything.
Downtown Raleigh is convenient to everything, and the ability to walk to most places just adds to the quality of life. Locals enjoy some of the top tourist attractions in the city like the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and Duke Energy Center with classical concerts, opera, and ballet. Live music abounds in Downtown Raleigh at the historic Lincoln Theatre, KINGS, and Red Hat Amphitheater that seats 5,500 guests for summer concerts.
Art lovers can check out Artspace for 30,009 square feet of art space and watch creative minds at work. The Mahler Fine Art, The Centerpiece, and Burning Coal Theatre are also gems drawing out the creative spirit of Raleigh. Glenwood South is also home to upscale buildings and condos for a hip community filled with art galleries, independent boutiques, and yoga studios in former warehouses turned apartments. This district is also the place to go for speakeasy cocktails and craft beers while listening to live jazz.
The Warehouse District in Downtown Raleigh is teeming with converted industrial buildings housing art galleries, loft apartments, and a young crowd hitting the pubs. The Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh rotates exhibitions of works by living artists, adding a creative vibe to the district. Creativity and food seem to go hand-in-hand, and foodies can flock to the Warehouse District at Morgan Street Food Hall for Southern and global cuisines.
There are other niche areas within Downtown Raleigh like Fayetteville Street and Capital District to discover. Fayetteville Street sits just east of the Warehouse District and mixes condos, award-winning restaurants, amphitheater, the Raleigh Convention Center, and a booming nightlife. There's scores of restaurants and bars on Fayetteville Street, making it easy to eat and drink somewhere new just about every night of the week.
So where do you go when visitors arrive? Locals bring guests to the City of Raleigh Museum for a free-admission exploration of the area's history dating back over 200-years. Kids love Downtown Raleigh too, and will never tire of Marbles Kid Museum with interactive play from pirate ships to jungle safaris. They'll also love stopping at Seasbord Station shopping center for a quick treat and a little retail therapy.
Renters looking for more green space without giving up their dream of living in Downtown Raleigh can look to areas around Morgan Square. Living near these urban parks opens up opportunities for weekend jogs, strolls through the park, and a bite at Square Burger. Look for apartments around East Martin or South Person Street for the best views.
Situated on the edge of Downtown Raleigh, the 308-acre Dorothea Dix Park offers open fields, skyline views, and space for outdoor activities. On weekends, locals take kids to the carousel at John Chavis Memorial Park that was once a recreational area for African-American residents seeking out the swimming pool, fields, and playgrounds.
Bike enthusiasts will love the Art to Heart Coordinator that starts at the North Carolina Museum of Art and ends 5.9-miles away just outside of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Of course, if you want a reprieve from city living, the Blue Ridge Mountains are only a few hours away, as well as quick trips to hike Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve or Neuse River Greenway Trail among others.