249 Apartments for rent in Downtown Raleigh, Raleigh, NC

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,134
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,307
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,232
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
332 Units Available
Peace Raleigh Apartments
417 West Peace Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,305
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1218 sqft
A new level of premium apartment living has arrived in Raleigh’s rising Smoky Hollow neighborhood. Situated directly above Publix, downtown’s first and only national grocery store, Peace blends endless convenience with the excitement of urban living.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
44 Units Available
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1166 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,280
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1110 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
43 Units Available
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,257
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,055
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,175
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,215
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1196 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
126 Units Available
511 Faye
511 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,415
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1261 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. 511 Faye is high-rise living at its finest, elevated like never before in the heart of Raleigh's city center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
The Gramercy
650 West North Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,239
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1174 sqft
This North Boylan property is surrounded by shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy an on-site yoga studio, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym at this pet-friendly community. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
618 N Boylan ave. apt 300
618 North Boylan Avenue, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,950
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Super rare 1 bed 1 bath downtown raleigh condo! - Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath with a huge balcony in the heart of downtown Raleigh. Super convenient to everything, highways, shops, restaurants, etc. (RLNE5803372)

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303
301 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1152 sqft
Sensational 2 Bedroom | 2 Bath Downtown Condominium at the PNC Plaza - The virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
510 Glenwood Avenue
510 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1625 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo on Glenwood South! Lovely kitchen w/custom cabinets, granite, Sub-Zero Fridge. Eat in kitchen w/gorgeous view of Glenwood South & DTR! Beautiful custom bookshelves in living area w/gas fireplace & hardwood floors.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
610 Hillsborough Street
610 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1150 sqft
Amazing condo downtown! 2 bed, 2.5 bath plus den/office.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
317 W Morgan Street
317 West Morgan Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located Dawson Condos---2 BR/ 2 BA unit w/over 1100 sq. ft.! 10ft. ceilings, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances! Huge new shower in master bath. Lots of storage space-huge closets.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 W North Street
400 West North Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary condo w/open floor plan in Glenwood South, expansive views ofdowntown & warehouse districts. 2 BR/2 BA.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
319 Fayetteville Street
319 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1420 sqft
Stunning top floor unit at the Hudson Condos in the heart of downtown. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath w/hardwoods throughout living & bedrooms. Open living/kitchen/dining overlooking Fayetteville St. Large kitchen w/tons of storage & counter space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
286 E Davie Street
286 East Davie Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1287 sqft
Completely updated condo in Founders Row. Wood floors, first floor one level unit with secured surface level parking. $300 move in fee.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
256 E Davie St - 1
256 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1145 sqft
Sophisticated + exceptionally well appointed 2nd floor duplex. Water and sewer included and 2 secure parking spots provided.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
301 Fayetteville Street
301 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,850
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views from this 26th floor North facing unit. 1 bedroom/1 bath unit in the highly desirable PNC condo tower. Enjoy downtown living at its finest-granite counter tops, stainless appliances, open floor plan, 24/7 door person.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Raleigh
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
20 Units Available
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,278
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,133
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,158
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Downtown Raleigh
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in Downtown Raleigh, Raleigh, NC

Renting an apartment in Downtown Raleigh blends urban amenities, creative culture, and vibrant, walkable streets that attracts a steady stream of newcomers. There's always something to do in the City of Oaks from live concerts to Friday art walks and craft beers with neighbors.

It's no wonder Raleigh recently ranked as the #1 best city for quality of life in the U.S. by Numbeo. Despite its rapidly growing core and booming industry, Raleigh renters score big with bargains in comparison to similar-sized cities. Arm yourself with your research and wishlist complexes in the Warehouse District, Glenwood South, Fayetteville Street, Capital District and beyond to find your new Raleigh apartment.

Most people move to Raleigh for its affordability, access to a thriving job market, and reasonable weather where all seasons are celebrated, just without the intensely cold winters. You can rent a Downtown Raleigh apartment and walk to work in a city known for its corporate staples, startups, and tech giants.

Of course, apartments in Downtown Raleigh are more expensive than other areas in the city but are likely worth the trade-off if you love city life. You're also likely to find updated apartments with fabulous perks in Downtown Raleigh apartments, including parking, dazzling views, and fitness centers.

Apartment hunters worried about compromising urban living for a sense of community don't have to worry. Downtown Raleigh boasts citizen-led groups that are working to enhance the area. These advocates are proud of their city, neighborhood, and bringing awareness to art, mixers, and community meetings.

Demographics

Whatever district you live in, Downtown Raleigh welcomes a diverse mix of residents. However, locals are typically young, educated, and ready to work and play hard in its thriving tech scene.

You’ll quickly learn Raleigh is regarded as one of the tech industry's best-kept secrets and is a desirable place for startups to set up shop. Research Triangle makes up Chapel Hill, Durham, and Raleigh, so you're never far from some of the most innovative minds in tech.

Downtown Raleigh also isn't far from Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University, and other prestigious institutions that draw new graduates looking to kickstart their careers. Whatever your age, strangers in Raleigh live up to their Southern hospitality roots and will point you to the best restaurants and hot spots "inside the beltline."

Transportation

Driving in Downtown, Raleigh

Locals hop on I-440, otherwise known as the Raleigh Beltline, that surrounds the west, north, and east sides of Downtown Raleigh. Locals may also ask if you live "inside the Beltline," which signifies you're a Downtown dweller with easy access to the rest of the city.

It's also easy to find a Downtown Raleigh apartment with garage parking, but you should consider what to expect when you're exploring the city. There are affordable parking options scattered throughout Downtown, and they're not too difficult to find. Why drive when you can walk just about everywhere? You'll find retail, entertainment venues, and the Central Business District just beyond your doorstep.

Public Transit in Downtown Raleigh

Walking isn’t the only way to get around Downtown Raleigh. The eco-friendly R-Line offers a free circulator service of hybrid electric buses around the neighborhood. Just hop on and off at your favorite restaurants, venues, museums, and parking facilities to get everywhere you need to go on the cheap.

Raleigh is also home to Citrix Cycle, a bike-sharing program, as well as Dockless Electric Scooters to get you where you need to go quickly. Ride-Sharing services like Lyft and Uber are also available to make getting around Downtown Raleigh easy.

Finding an apartment in Downtown Raleigh was once cheap in comparison to its big brethren, and it's still considered affordable for urban living. As the city continues its rapid growth and more graduates, entrepreneurs, and business leaders move in, rents will continue to rise. This desirable Raleigh neighborhood will likely see rent spikes and increases, especially for the best apartment complexes. Come prepared to sign a new lease and leave a deposit to score the best apartment deals with dazzling views of Downtown Raleigh to live in the heart of everything.

Top Tourist Attractions

Downtown Raleigh is convenient to everything, and the ability to walk to most places just adds to the quality of life. Locals enjoy some of the top tourist attractions in the city like the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and Duke Energy Center with classical concerts, opera, and ballet. Live music abounds in Downtown Raleigh at the historic Lincoln Theatre, KINGS, and Red Hat Amphitheater that seats 5,500 guests for summer concerts.

Art lovers can check out Artspace for 30,009 square feet of art space and watch creative minds at work. The Mahler Fine Art, The Centerpiece, and Burning Coal Theatre are also gems drawing out the creative spirit of Raleigh. Glenwood South is also home to upscale buildings and condos for a hip community filled with art galleries, independent boutiques, and yoga studios in former warehouses turned apartments. This district is also the place to go for speakeasy cocktails and craft beers while listening to live jazz.

The Warehouse District in Downtown Raleigh is teeming with converted industrial buildings housing art galleries, loft apartments, and a young crowd hitting the pubs. The Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh rotates exhibitions of works by living artists, adding a creative vibe to the district. Creativity and food seem to go hand-in-hand, and foodies can flock to the Warehouse District at Morgan Street Food Hall for Southern and global cuisines.

There are other niche areas within Downtown Raleigh like Fayetteville Street and Capital District to discover. Fayetteville Street sits just east of the Warehouse District and mixes condos, award-winning restaurants, amphitheater, the Raleigh Convention Center, and a booming nightlife. There's scores of restaurants and bars on Fayetteville Street, making it easy to eat and drink somewhere new just about every night of the week.

So where do you go when visitors arrive? Locals bring guests to the City of Raleigh Museum for a free-admission exploration of the area's history dating back over 200-years. Kids love Downtown Raleigh too, and will never tire of Marbles Kid Museum with interactive play from pirate ships to jungle safaris. They'll also love stopping at Seasbord Station shopping center for a quick treat and a little retail therapy.

Parks and Recreation

Renters looking for more green space without giving up their dream of living in Downtown Raleigh can look to areas around Morgan Square. Living near these urban parks opens up opportunities for weekend jogs, strolls through the park, and a bite at Square Burger. Look for apartments around East Martin or South Person Street for the best views.

Situated on the edge of Downtown Raleigh, the 308-acre Dorothea Dix Park offers open fields, skyline views, and space for outdoor activities. On weekends, locals take kids to the carousel at John Chavis Memorial Park that was once a recreational area for African-American residents seeking out the swimming pool, fields, and playgrounds.

Bike enthusiasts will love the Art to Heart Coordinator that starts at the North Carolina Museum of Art and ends 5.9-miles away just outside of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Of course, if you want a reprieve from city living, the Blue Ridge Mountains are only a few hours away, as well as quick trips to hike Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve or Neuse River Greenway Trail among others.

