The Ashton Apartments

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground trash valet

Luxurious Apartments in Raleigh, North Carolina



With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from The Ashton brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Raleigh hotspots such as North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, William B. Umstead State Park and Uptown infuse The Ashton with vibrant energy. Purely contemporary, the beautiful community playfully highlights the structure of the grounds and community attractions such as the resort-style swimming pool. Take a tour today!