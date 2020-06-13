/
80 Apartments for rent in Butner, NC
Granville Oaks
2162 Mill Stream Cir, Butner, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1490 sqft
Spacious floor plans, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings characterize these comfortable homes located in a pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a clubhouse, a modern fitness room, and 24-hour laundry. Half an hour from Raleigh-Durham Airport.
2538 Washington Avenue
2538 Washington Street, Butner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1320 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1463 Quail Circle
1463 Quail Cir, Butner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1425 sqft
Available Now! Great townhome with engineered hardwoods throughout downstairs. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters. Master bedroom downstairs with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and nice bathroom.
2421 Loftin Drive
2421 Loftin Drive, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Available Now! Great Durham home. Good sized family room and eat in kitchen. Large master bedroom and two other good size bedrooms. Great covered front porch and fenced in yard. Convenient to highways, shopping, and Falls Lake. Welcome Home!
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Please contact our leasing office for current specials
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1200 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,103
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes.
114 Madden Ave.
114 Madden Avenue, Durham County, NC
Studio
$1,075
114 Madden Available - Now - 2 BR, 1 Bath in N. Durham. Eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. LR, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms. Central air & gas heat (propane). Washer / Dryer connections.
361 Kilarney Drive
361 Kilamey Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1178 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse in Durham - Come see this amazing two bedroom townhouse in Durham. It has everything you are looking for in a house.
1514 E Geer St
1514 East Geer Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
1514 E Geer St Available 07/01/20 Snazzy one level ready to call home! - Just 2 miles from all the fun Downtown Durham sites, 1514 Geer Street is a great place to call home.
1402 Ruffin St.
1402 Ruffin Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1402 Ruffin St. Available 07/24/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Hidden Gem in Trinity Park! - AVAILABLE JULY 24TH! 2 Bed, 1 Bath Hidden Gem in Trinity Park! This updated 3 bedroom bungalow has plenty to offer.
2328 Farthing St
2328 Farthing St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1221 sqft
This spacious duplex is located in the convenient Northgate area close to shopping,dinning, and public transportation. Enjoy rustic details such as original hardwood flooring throughout, large 1st floor living space, and a nicely equipped kitche.
820 W. Markham Ave.
820 West Markham Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1689 sqft
820 W. Markham Ave. Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3 BR House in Trinity Park - All Appliances - Near Biking Trail! - Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home listed on the Duke Park Historic Register and constructed circa 1920.
2614 N Roxboro St
2614 North Roxboro Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1352 sqft
2614 N Roxboro St Available 08/05/20 Available August 5th! Beautiful 2bd/1ba Home Near Northgate Park in Durham's Colonial Village! - Available August 5, 2020! Beautiful home in Durham's highly sought out Colonial Village.
2727 Thelma St
2727 Thelma Street, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,065
1066 sqft
2727 Thelma St Available 06/15/20 2727 Thelma - Coming Soon! Freshly painted 4 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch home located in Northern Durham. Large Living Room. Kitchen has an eat-in area. New LVT flooring being installed. Large Yard. (RLNE3570103)
3147 Ivey Wood Lane
3147 Ivey Wood Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1410 sqft
Newly Updated Home in Amberlynn Valley! - 3 BR, 2 BA Newly updated two story home. Brand new stainless steel appliances - stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. New flooring. Open floor plan with living room, kitchen, and dining nook.
2409 N Duke Street
2409 North Duke Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1130 sqft
2409 N Duke Street Available 07/16/20 Beautifully Kept 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home With Fenced In Backyard! - This beautiful kept 3 bedroom ranch home in Durham is everything from looks to location! Conveniently located just off of 85, 5 miles from
1112 Beyer Place
1112 Beyer Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
1112 Beyer Place Available 09/04/20 Beautiful New End Unit Townhome Near RTP!! Available early September! - Available early September! This home is convenient to NC147, I540, I40, RTP.
700 Drew
700 Drew Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
756 sqft
700 Drew Available 07/24/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house in Downtown Durham! - APPLICATION PENDING! Be part of an up-and-coming neighborhood in Downtown Durham and be close to just about everything! Built in 1942, this friendly 2 bedroom, 1 bath
17 Hummingbird Lane
17 Hummingbird Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1587 sqft
17 Hummingbird Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully updated home with large fenced yard on cul-de-sac lot! - Located on a cul-de-sac lot this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
The average rent price for Butner rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
Some of the colleges located in the Butner area include Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Duke University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Butner from include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, and Apex.
