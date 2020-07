Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed parking 24hr laundry coffee bar hot tub online portal

Come see what all the hype is about. Villages of Pickwick Apartment Homes offers the best of both worlds! Conveniently located in North Raleigh near dining, shopping, and major highways, your new home is also a serene and natural setting on over 20 tree-lined acres. Enjoy the wooded view from your private balcony or go for a swim in our resort style pool. Call today to schedule an appointment to view your new apartment home!