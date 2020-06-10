Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool e-payments bbq/grill parking hot tub

Take a Virtual Tour Now



Hunting Ridge Apartments offer the things you value most in apartment living: Style & Location. We are located in North Raleigh near the trendy area of Lafayette Village, next door to Piper's Tavern, Hibernian, and Lifetime Fitness. With easy access to both I-540 and the 440 Belt-line, you can arrive at virtually any Raleigh destination within 10-15 minutes.

Come home to stylish home features like stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer connections, and abundant closet storage. Soak in the sun at the community’s saltwater pool or while grilling out with your neighbors at the outdoor pavilion. Kids enjoy our top-rated school system and our exciting children’s playground. We are extremely pet-friendly at Hunting Ridge and encourage our four legged friends to roam leash-free at the community bark park.



Come find your style at Hunting Ridge Apartments in North Raleigh, NC. Call us today to schedule your personal tour.