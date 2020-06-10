All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Hunting Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
1019 Fox Hunt Ln · (919) 694-6611
Location

1019 Fox Hunt Ln, Raleigh, NC 27615

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit HR1029C · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit HR1011A · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit HR1031H · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit HR1037B · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit HR1017B · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit FH1005G · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1030 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit FH1015F · Avail. Sep 7

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunting Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
parking
hot tub
Take a Virtual Tour Now

Hunting Ridge Apartments offer the things you value most in apartment living: Style & Location. We are located in North Raleigh near the trendy area of Lafayette Village, next door to Piper's Tavern, Hibernian, and Lifetime Fitness. With easy access to both I-540 and the 440 Belt-line, you can arrive at virtually any Raleigh destination within 10-15 minutes.
Come home to stylish home features like stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer connections, and abundant closet storage. Soak in the sun at the community’s saltwater pool or while grilling out with your neighbors at the outdoor pavilion. Kids enjoy our top-rated school system and our exciting children’s playground. We are extremely pet-friendly at Hunting Ridge and encourage our four legged friends to roam leash-free at the community bark park.

Come find your style at Hunting Ridge Apartments in North Raleigh, NC. Call us today to schedule your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Depends on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunting Ridge have any available units?
Hunting Ridge has 7 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Hunting Ridge have?
Some of Hunting Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunting Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Hunting Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunting Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunting Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Hunting Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Hunting Ridge offers parking.
Does Hunting Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hunting Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunting Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Hunting Ridge has a pool.
Does Hunting Ridge have accessible units?
No, Hunting Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Hunting Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunting Ridge has units with dishwashers.
