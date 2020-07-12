/
university park
283 Apartments for rent in University Park, Raleigh, NC
3 Units Available
The Hillsborough
2304 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1475 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hillsborough Street close to NC State and Meredith College. Great views of Raleigh, floor-to-ceiling windows and fully-equipped kitchens. Shared community rooftop patio.
18 Units Available
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,489
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1094 sqft
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer.
22 Units Available
Trilogy Cameron Village
305 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,275
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1160 sqft
Central to downtown and NC State's lively campus, Trilogy Cameron Village is close to all the action that makes Raleigh an enviable place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101
2208 Stafford Avenue, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1044 sqft
2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 Available 08/03/20 2 bedroom condo next to Cameron Village! Available in August - Appointments by email only! If you're looking for convenience, look no further! This 2 bed, 2 bath condo puts you within minutes of all
1 Unit Available
14 Turner St
14 Turner Street, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
1764 sqft
14 Turner St Available 08/01/20 Price Improvement! 14 Turner Street - Available August! - Large 6BR 2BA duplex home located one block from Hillsborough St. and within walking distance of Meredith College main gate and NCSU North Campus.
1 Unit Available
12 Rosemary Street
12 Rosemary Street, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
12 Rosemary Street Available 08/01/20 Perfect home with 2 kitchens at NCSU - This home offers 2 kitchens and 3 bedrooms plus additional room for an office or bonus room. Screened porch on back of home with washer /dryer connections.
1 Unit Available
712 Latta St
712 Latta Street, Raleigh, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3085 sqft
URBAN & TRENDY: Catch the hottest new wave with a residence in the heart of everything Downtown Raleigh has to offer.
1 Unit Available
510 Dixie Trail
510 Dixie Trail, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
510 Dixie Trail Available 08/07/20 510 Dixie Trail ~ 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ~ Huge Single Family Home!!! Great Yard Space!!! - Beautiful, brick, 1940's home right on Dixie Trail, near Wade Avenue. Mostly hardwood floors. Immense front and rear yard.
1 Unit Available
2829 Mayview Drive
2829 Mayview Road, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Available 7/10. Charming INSIDE THE BELTLINE duplex...
1 Unit Available
2402 Clark Avenue
2402 Clark Avenue, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment walking distance to Cameron Village & NCSU. Available August 10, 2020. The apartments come w/ refrigerator, & stove a laundry room w/ 2 washers & 2 dryers coin operated $1.50 per unit.
1 Unit Available
2501 Kilgore Avenue
2501 Kilgore Avenue, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Do you want to walk to Cameron Village? We have just the space for you! Available immediately. 2 bedroom/2 bath second floor unit in quadruplex. Off street parking for 2 cars.
1 Unit Available
100 Horne Street
100 Horne Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment walking distance to Cameron Village & NCSU. Available August 10, 2020. The apartments come w/ refrigerator, & stove a laundry room w/ 2 washers & 2 dryers coin operated $1.50 per unit.
31 Units Available
THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,387
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1372 sqft
Located near the I-440 Beltline. Apartments feature covered balconies with Greenway and creek views. On-site entertainment pavilion, resort-style swimming pool, coffee bars and 24-hour fitness center. Residents enjoy direct access to Greenway trails.
20 Units Available
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,278
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
7 Units Available
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,215
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1196 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
19 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,158
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
1 Unit Available
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping, With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all.
25 Units Available
Leigh House
2421 Landmark Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,073
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1159 sqft
Upscale apartments feature open-concept layouts, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Community amenities include a yoga studio and a pet spa. Located less than a mile from the Greenway.
2 Units Available
Shamrock
740 Smallwood Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
585 sqft
Just minutes from the mall, highway, and schools. On-site laundry, maintenance service, and courtyard. Apartments feature a covered patio or balcony, extra storage, and carpeting throughout.
9 Units Available
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$896
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,122
1185 sqft
Situated on acres of green space close to North Carolina State University. Spacious apartments with French doors, wood-style floors and private outdoor areas. Select units boast wooded views. On-site picnic areas with grilling stations.
8 Units Available
The Raleigh Apartments
740 Smallwood Dr #17, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1004 sqft
Great Downtown location close to Cameron Village Shopping Center and public transportation. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, dual entrances, and raised ceilings. Water included in the rent.
56 Units Available
800 St Marys
800 Saint Marys Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,730
1699 sqft
Welcome to 800 St Marys, a distinctive community of 65 upscale apartment homes offering a refined living experience.
11 Units Available
The Gramercy
650 West North Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,239
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1174 sqft
This North Boylan property is surrounded by shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy an on-site yoga studio, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym at this pet-friendly community. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
2 Units Available
Boylan Apartments
817 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
965 sqft
Click Here for a Virtual Tour! The Historic Boylan Apartments embody the history, charm and character of Downtown Raleigh.
