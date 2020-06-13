127 Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC

If you're looking for some advice on renting and living in Wake Forest, then you’ve found the perfect guide. We've got everything you need to know right here, so read on to get the tips and tricks you'll need on your hunt for the best property rentals in town.

Situated in the rolling hill country of North Carolina, this charming and historic setting just a stone's throw from Raleigh is in pretty high demand these days. In the last 10 years, this little city has more than doubled in size. And, who could blame it? It's quite the charmer. With a quaint downtown, lots of historic architecture, beautiful parks, thousands of acres of lakeside woodlands, and plenty of places to shop, eat, and just kick back in the warm Carolina sun, it's no wonder the masses are flocking to this old-town inspired community. And, this life could all be yours for a very affordable price.

There are many different types of rentals around here, from inexpensive apartments, to the stylish factory and cotton mill-conversions, to charming townhomes and duplexes housed in historic grand Victorian homes, to the newer suburban houses, simple ranchers, and doublewide trailer homes that dot the outer city limits. Rental rates range from $550 to well over $3000. For less than a grand, you’re looking at small rental homes, duplexes, trailer homes, and apartments. Anything over a grand is either going to be a luxury apartment, a grand Victorian, or a brand spankin' new suburban rental home.

Although there aren't a whole lot of apartment complexes in town, the ones that are around are jam-packed with convenient amenities. Business centers, fitness centers, laundry facilities, basketball courts, community clubhouses, playgrounds, and swimming pools can be part of your life if you choose to reside in an apartment community.

If you plan on bring the cat or dog along, then fear not, because Wake Forest has plenty of pet-friendly places to live. Even dog-friendly apartments and property rentals can be found throughout the city, many of which are located near lakes, ponds, hiking trails, and big, open, green parks where your dogs can run themselves silly.

Looking for the bad side town? Well, you won't find it around here. Everywhere you look, the grass is green, the streets are walkable, the parks are full of kids playing soccer and families picnicking... yes, it's all butterflies and daisies and pleasantly uneventful family-friendly living.

That's the Wake Forest life in a nutshell. Now, get on with the hunt and best of luck!

-By Katy Comal