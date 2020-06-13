AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
24 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$941
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1475 sqft
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northeast
1 Unit Available
418 N Allen Rd
418 North Allen Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home near downtown Wake Forest!!! Available for immediate move in, this charming ranch style home is perfect for you! With spacious bedrooms, large living area and a big yard this house has everything you need to make it your

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2941 Carriage Meadows Drive
2941 Carriage Meadows Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2464 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
209 Amaryllis Way
209 Amaryllis Way, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1827 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Northeast
1 Unit Available
416 North Allen Road
416 North Allen Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1309 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free. Awesome Cape Cod 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is close to Downtown Wake Forest, restaurants, shopping mall & parks including Joyner Park.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Northeast
1 Unit Available
619 East Nelson Avenue
619 East Nelson Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4424 Hillsgrove Road
4424 Hillsgrove Road, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1076 sqft
Ready for move in Now! Rare 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom. In Wake Forest! Carpet & appliances are included. Shearon Farms subdivision with pool access. Contact us today for more details, please review or rental requirements.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1732 sqft
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue Available 06/15/20 Upgrades throughout this 3 Bedroom Heritage Townhome - Beautiful!! well maintained home in great community! Hardwoods 1st Floor. Keeping Room with fireplace open to kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
347 W Oak Ave Apt A
347 West Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 07/15/20 This quaint townhome is located on the 1st Floor with private entrance! Situated just a short drive from Joyner Park, this Wake Forest beauty will be ready for a mid July move in.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
941 Alba Rose Lane
941 Alba Rose Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
3500 sqft
941 Alba Rose Lane Available 06/26/20 Wake Forest Show Stopper! 3 Bedrooms + Office AND Bonus Room!! - This beautiful house boasts the BEST of everything!! If a huge yard and a quiet friendly neighborhood is what you're after, then this home is for

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8513 Bratt Avenue
8513 Bratt Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3076 sqft
8513 Bratt Avenue Available 08/08/20 Colonial style 2 Story 4BR home at Caddell Woods, Wake Forest! Available in August.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
8321 Bratt Avenue - 1
8321 Bratt Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1448 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse conveniently located to I540 and Capital Blvd. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Features an open living room/dining room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9823 Sweet Basil Drive
9823 Sweet Basil Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1508 sqft
Avail JULY 15. Like new townhome in Shearon Farms off US-1. 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms. The downstairs features a guest room with full bathroom, Kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast room and living room.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1201 Barnford Mill Road
1201 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2396 sqft
Like New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! First floor bedroom and full bath. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. 3 bedrooms upstairs with aloft! Nice screen porch and a flat fenced backyard for all your outdoor activity.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
120 E Vernon Ave
120 East Vernon Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1204 sqft
Large all brick home with huge backyard and two front porch swings. This home has a storage building and paved private parking. The interior has been newly repainted and washer & dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3028 Creek Moss Drive
3028 Creek Moss Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home with fenced back yard. Kitchen includes nice size breakfast area & door to back deck overlooking large back yard. Separate family and dining rooms. Utility room off the kitchen. Huge attached 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9936 Sweet Basil Drive
9936 Sweet Basil Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1572 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath Town Home available in desirable Shearon Farms subdivision. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator included. 1st floor bedroom and full bath.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1612 Pasture Hills Drive
1612 Pasture Hills Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
2261 sqft
Beautiful, better than new home in trendy Wake Forest. Rocking chair front porch screened back porch and second floor balcony! Windows everywhere, open kitchen to family room, pantry, stainless and granite kitchen with gas stove.

Median Rent in Wake Forest

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wake Forest is $1,059, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,222.
Studio
$856
1 Bed
$1,059
2 Beds
$1,222
3+ Beds
$1,593
City GuideWake Forest
Wake Forest, North Carolina
If you're looking for some advice on renting and living in Wake Forest, then you’ve found the perfect guide. We've got everything you need to know right here, so read on to get the tips and tricks you'll need on your hunt for the best property rentals in town.

Situated in the rolling hill country of North Carolina, this charming and historic setting just a stone's throw from Raleigh is in pretty high demand these days. In the last 10 years, this little city has more than doubled in size. And, who could blame it? It's quite the charmer. With a quaint downtown, lots of historic architecture, beautiful parks, thousands of acres of lakeside woodlands, and plenty of places to shop, eat, and just kick back in the warm Carolina sun, it's no wonder the masses are flocking to this old-town inspired community. And, this life could all be yours for a very affordable price.

There are many different types of rentals around here, from inexpensive apartments, to the stylish factory and cotton mill-conversions, to charming townhomes and duplexes housed in historic grand Victorian homes, to the newer suburban houses, simple ranchers, and doublewide trailer homes that dot the outer city limits. Rental rates range from $550 to well over $3000. For less than a grand, you’re looking at small rental homes, duplexes, trailer homes, and apartments. Anything over a grand is either going to be a luxury apartment, a grand Victorian, or a brand spankin' new suburban rental home.

Although there aren't a whole lot of apartment complexes in town, the ones that are around are jam-packed with convenient amenities. Business centers, fitness centers, laundry facilities, basketball courts, community clubhouses, playgrounds, and swimming pools can be part of your life if you choose to reside in an apartment community.

If you plan on bring the cat or dog along, then fear not, because Wake Forest has plenty of pet-friendly places to live. Even dog-friendly apartments and property rentals can be found throughout the city, many of which are located near lakes, ponds, hiking trails, and big, open, green parks where your dogs can run themselves silly.

Looking for the bad side town? Well, you won't find it around here. Everywhere you look, the grass is green, the streets are walkable, the parks are full of kids playing soccer and families picnicking... yes, it's all butterflies and daisies and pleasantly uneventful family-friendly living.

That's the Wake Forest life in a nutshell. Now, get on with the hunt and best of luck!

-By Katy Comal

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Wake Forest?
In Wake Forest, the median rent is $856 for a studio, $1,059 for a 1-bedroom, $1,222 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,593 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wake Forest, check out our monthly Wake Forest Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wake Forest?
Some of the colleges located in the Wake Forest area include Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, and Duke University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wake Forest?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wake Forest from include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, and Apex.

