110 Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC

Most Chapel Hill residents will agree, there’s no stereotypically “bad” area of the city. Yes, all of the city’s neighborhoods are characteristically different from each other, so when you start your apartment hunt you’ll need to know what you’re looking for. Do you want an older, established family-friendly neighborhood? An all-inclusive new urbanist type development? An apartment close to campus and nightlife action?

Young and Rowdy

Let’s start at UNC’s campus, which occupies a large portion of the center of town. If you’re a student, you’ll be able to find a wide variety of housing located here—no matter what type of student you are. For instance, Baity Hill has housing for graduate students and families, while Odum Village is a mix of undergrads and older students, meaning more righteous house parties to annoy the bejeezus out of you.

In many of the areas along the perimeter of campus, there will be rental housing available. Houses and apartments in this area are in older, historic homes with great character. The neighborhoods here are varied, but many rentals are occupied by the professors and faculty of UNC. You’ll need to have a professional’s salary to settle in here, as two bedrooms generally range from $900-1100.

Cool and Calm

While nothing in Chapel Hill is too far from campus, if you’re not concerned with walking or biking to class, consider living in some of the non-UNC neighborhoods of town. For those reluctant to move into cookie cutter type homes, the Kings Mill-Morgan Creek neighborhood is a good place to look, located just southeast of campus. A family-friendly atmosphere pervades here, with a number of rentals in older, more established buildings. This area is also famous for its miles of walking and biking trails. Two bedrooms range from $800-1000.

Quiet and Convenient

To the north lies plenty of development great for people who want a more suburban feeling lifestyle with all the convenience of the city. New developments on Homestead Road, directly north of the city center, attract a mix of graduate students, families and young singles. These rentals have the added benefit of being close to large, convenient shopping centers. Two bedrooms here generally range from $900-1100.

New and Fancy

Additionally, there are two notable new urbanist developments located within Chapel Hill city limits. Southern Village and Meadowmont are intricately planned, walkable, all-inclusive neighborhoods located in the southern and eastern portions of town, respectively. New urbanist living will cost you, as two bedrooms in these developments generally range from $1200-1400.