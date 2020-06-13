110 Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC📍
1 of 6
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 34
1 of 29
1 of 28
1 of 46
1 of 52
1 of 54
1 of 34
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 47
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 17
Chapel Hill is a proud part of the Research Triangle—an area so named because of its abundance of universities. Yes, Chapel Hill is a college town--par excellence--that comes with all the trappings of campus living, including loud parties and a transient population. However, the campus has imbued the area with a strong, diverse and liberal atmosphere that makes Chapel Hill living quite pleasant, and helps to explain why students don’t seem to want to graduate around here…
Unfortunately, along with a high student population and all the activities and amenities it brings, you’ll find that renting in Chapel Hill can be expensive for a city of its size. Be prepared to shell out big bucks to secure the apartment of you’re after, but know that the money you put down will be worth it in terms of overall levels of fun and availability of good eats and conversation.
Most Chapel Hill residents will agree, there’s no stereotypically “bad” area of the city. Yes, all of the city’s neighborhoods are characteristically different from each other, so when you start your apartment hunt you’ll need to know what you’re looking for. Do you want an older, established family-friendly neighborhood? An all-inclusive new urbanist type development? An apartment close to campus and nightlife action?
Young and Rowdy
Let’s start at UNC’s campus, which occupies a large portion of the center of town. If you’re a student, you’ll be able to find a wide variety of housing located here—no matter what type of student you are. For instance, Baity Hill has housing for graduate students and families, while Odum Village is a mix of undergrads and older students, meaning more righteous house parties to annoy the bejeezus out of you.
In many of the areas along the perimeter of campus, there will be rental housing available. Houses and apartments in this area are in older, historic homes with great character. The neighborhoods here are varied, but many rentals are occupied by the professors and faculty of UNC. You’ll need to have a professional’s salary to settle in here, as two bedrooms generally range from $900-1100.
Cool and Calm
While nothing in Chapel Hill is too far from campus, if you’re not concerned with walking or biking to class, consider living in some of the non-UNC neighborhoods of town. For those reluctant to move into cookie cutter type homes, the Kings Mill-Morgan Creek neighborhood is a good place to look, located just southeast of campus. A family-friendly atmosphere pervades here, with a number of rentals in older, more established buildings. This area is also famous for its miles of walking and biking trails. Two bedrooms range from $800-1000.
Quiet and Convenient
To the north lies plenty of development great for people who want a more suburban feeling lifestyle with all the convenience of the city. New developments on Homestead Road, directly north of the city center, attract a mix of graduate students, families and young singles. These rentals have the added benefit of being close to large, convenient shopping centers. Two bedrooms here generally range from $900-1100.
New and Fancy
Additionally, there are two notable new urbanist developments located within Chapel Hill city limits. Southern Village and Meadowmont are intricately planned, walkable, all-inclusive neighborhoods located in the southern and eastern portions of town, respectively. New urbanist living will cost you, as two bedrooms in these developments generally range from $1200-1400.
Okay, yes, there are a lot of rentals in Chapel Hill, but there are also a lot of renters. The fall term rush can really overwhelm the market, driving up prices—and hassle—for renters, particularly in the areas surrounding the campus. Try to start your apartment hunt in the spring or summer to locate the best rental without all the endless yammering of undergrads. If this is impossible, allow an extra 30 days for securing your dream apartment. It should also be noted that many of Chapel Hill’s newer developments will be listed through rental agencies and realtors. If you’re looking for apartments in newer developments, go straight to the source. Otherwise, a realtor will be the gateway for some of the best apartments in older, more established neighborhoods.
Because of its large campus and its density, Chapel Hill is relatively navigable without a car. However, if you need to get into neighboring Research Triangle cities by car, traffic can be a headache. Rush hour generally runs from 7:30 to 9:00 in the morning and 4:30 to 6:30 in the evening. During this time, the 30-minute commute to Durham can take up to an hour and nearly double your blood-pressure as well. As for public transport, Chapel Hill Transit provides fixed route bus service throughout the city, from campus to the northern suburbs, as well as into neighboring Carrboro. Additionally, Triangle Transit has local and express bus lines from Chapel Hill into Raleigh-Durham.
Student or not, you’re going to be really busy in Chapel Hill: University events, a vibrant music scene, cultural and scientific institutions, parks, and proximity to outdoor recreation keep just about any type of Chapel Hill resident happy. Chapel Hill also has a number of accolades, including Bon Appétit magazine’s “Foodiest Small Town” and one of the highest ranked public school systems in the state, so rest assured you’ll be well-educated and well-fed in whatever apartment or other fantastic dwelling you may choose. The only thing left is to get out there and find one. So go!
June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report. Chapel Hill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chapel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Chapel Hill rents increase sharply over the past month
Chapel Hill rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chapel Hill stand at $1,059 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,248 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Chapel Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in North Carolina
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chapel Hill, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
- Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Chapel Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Chapel Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chapel Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Chapel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,248 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Chapel Hill.
- While Chapel Hill's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chapel Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Chapel Hill.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.