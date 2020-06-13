110 Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC

AL
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
51 Units Available
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,165
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1175 sqft
Designed with state-of-the-art spaced to enhance your every move, Trilogy Chapel Hill thrives along every edge of life.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,188
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
10 Units Available
Camden Governors Village
100 Durant Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1504 sqft
Beautiful community with landscaped courtyard. Recently updated apartments include a walk-in closet, plenty of storage and a fireplace. Quality community amenities such as valet service, a pool, a game room and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,107
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
937 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
8 Units Available
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call the tree-lined streets of this Raleigh community home, and enjoy on-site amenities such as parking, clubhouse, pool, gym, and playground. Each residence offers in-unit laundry, high-end appliances, and granite counters.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Meadowmont
5 Units Available
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,460
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1545 sqft
Prime location right on Chapel Hill Transit V-Line. Community has a gourmet coffee bar, free bike rentals and a community garden. Units have crown molding, designer kitchens and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
17 Units Available
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,171
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1221 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-40 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has pool, trash valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
57 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,377
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downing Creek
31 Units Available
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,237
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1333 sqft
Beautiful community near Highway 14 and 501. Fabulous amenities in units include fireplace, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. A tennis court, car wash area, dog park and full playground are on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
3 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
1100 NC Highway 54 W, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1337 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1000 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom homes, with updated cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Easy commute to UNC or downtown Chapel Hill via a free transit system with a stop in front of the community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
9 Units Available
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1107 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom apartments with open floor plans in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood. Situated just one mile from University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus. Amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1837 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
6 Units Available
612 Hillsborough
612 Hillsborough Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
862 sqft
Two-bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Chapel Hill, just a short walk to the UNC campus. Amenities include in-home laundry, dedicated parking, hardwood floors and sports courts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
The Apartments at Midtown 501
545 Ashley Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
The Apartments at Midtown 501 feature new floor plans and construction. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, ovens and ranges. The community features Internet access and a volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1662 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, private terraces, and spacious walk-in closets. Amenities include a fully equipped business center, a pet park, and a 24-hour gym. University of North Carolina and Research Triangle Park within a 10-mile radius.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
106 Misty Wood Circle
106 Misty Woods Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
533 sqft
Shadowood apartments, 1 bed/1 bath on first floor, well maintained, clean unit. Parking in front of apartment. Sublease starting early May (flexible start date) through June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
114 S Graham St
114 South Graham Street, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$3,500
3221 sqft
Prime Commercial space available and ready to Occupy. Two Large spacious areas, two offices,Two half bahtrooms and One Full bathroom. Full Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator,dishwasher and 2 sinks.Large windows with plenty of sunlight.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
500 Carraway Crossing
500 Carraway Xing, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1209 sqft
The B4 layout is perfect for setting up as two bedrooms or as a spacious 1 bedroom with a guest room or home office! The layout offers 2 garden tubs, 1 large shower, floor to ceiling cabinets with under cabinet lighting, a bountiful breakfast bar,

Median Rent in Chapel Hill

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Chapel Hill is $1,058, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,248.
Studio
$901
1 Bed
$1,058
2 Beds
$1,248
3+ Beds
$1,695
City GuideChapel Hill
Carolina Blues? Not here. Welcome to Chapel Hill, a liberal college town in the heart of North Carolina. When it comes to culture, music, academics, sports and restaurants, Chapel Hill has got it all! Now let’s get started on your apartment search so you can start enjoying all the town has to offer.
Chapel Hill is a proud part of the Research Triangle—an area so named because of its abundance of universities. Yes, Chapel Hill is a college town--par excellence--that comes with all the trappings of campus living, including loud parties and a transient population. However, the campus has imbued the area with a strong, diverse and liberal atmosphere that makes Chapel Hill living quite pleasant, and helps to explain why students don’t seem to want to graduate around here…

Unfortunately, along with a high student population and all the activities and amenities it brings, you’ll find that renting in Chapel Hill can be expensive for a city of its size. Be prepared to shell out big bucks to secure the apartment of you’re after, but know that the money you put down will be worth it in terms of overall levels of fun and availability of good eats and conversation.

Something for everyone!
Most Chapel Hill residents will agree, there’s no stereotypically “bad” area of the city. Yes, all of the city’s neighborhoods are characteristically different from each other, so when you start your apartment hunt you’ll need to know what you’re looking for. Do you want an older, established family-friendly neighborhood? An all-inclusive new urbanist type development? An apartment close to campus and nightlife action?

Young and Rowdy

Let’s start at UNC’s campus, which occupies a large portion of the center of town. If you’re a student, you’ll be able to find a wide variety of housing located here—no matter what type of student you are. For instance, Baity Hill has housing for graduate students and families, while Odum Village is a mix of undergrads and older students, meaning more righteous house parties to annoy the bejeezus out of you.

In many of the areas along the perimeter of campus, there will be rental housing available. Houses and apartments in this area are in older, historic homes with great character. The neighborhoods here are varied, but many rentals are occupied by the professors and faculty of UNC. You’ll need to have a professional’s salary to settle in here, as two bedrooms generally range from $900-1100.

Cool and Calm

While nothing in Chapel Hill is too far from campus, if you’re not concerned with walking or biking to class, consider living in some of the non-UNC neighborhoods of town. For those reluctant to move into cookie cutter type homes, the Kings Mill-Morgan Creek neighborhood is a good place to look, located just southeast of campus. A family-friendly atmosphere pervades here, with a number of rentals in older, more established buildings. This area is also famous for its miles of walking and biking trails. Two bedrooms range from $800-1000.

Quiet and Convenient

To the north lies plenty of development great for people who want a more suburban feeling lifestyle with all the convenience of the city. New developments on Homestead Road, directly north of the city center, attract a mix of graduate students, families and young singles. These rentals have the added benefit of being close to large, convenient shopping centers. Two bedrooms here generally range from $900-1100.

New and Fancy

Additionally, there are two notable new urbanist developments located within Chapel Hill city limits. Southern Village and Meadowmont are intricately planned, walkable, all-inclusive neighborhoods located in the southern and eastern portions of town, respectively. New urbanist living will cost you, as two bedrooms in these developments generally range from $1200-1400.

No need to grease any palms here.
Okay, yes, there are a lot of rentals in Chapel Hill, but there are also a lot of renters. The fall term rush can really overwhelm the market, driving up prices—and hassle—for renters, particularly in the areas surrounding the campus. Try to start your apartment hunt in the spring or summer to locate the best rental without all the endless yammering of undergrads. If this is impossible, allow an extra 30 days for securing your dream apartment. It should also be noted that many of Chapel Hill’s newer developments will be listed through rental agencies and realtors. If you’re looking for apartments in newer developments, go straight to the source. Otherwise, a realtor will be the gateway for some of the best apartments in older, more established neighborhoods.

Still rockin’ the school buses
Because of its large campus and its density, Chapel Hill is relatively navigable without a car. However, if you need to get into neighboring Research Triangle cities by car, traffic can be a headache. Rush hour generally runs from 7:30 to 9:00 in the morning and 4:30 to 6:30 in the evening. During this time, the 30-minute commute to Durham can take up to an hour and nearly double your blood-pressure as well. As for public transport, Chapel Hill Transit provides fixed route bus service throughout the city, from campus to the northern suburbs, as well as into neighboring Carrboro. Additionally, Triangle Transit has local and express bus lines from Chapel Hill into Raleigh-Durham.

It’s all happening in Chapel Hill
Student or not, you’re going to be really busy in Chapel Hill: University events, a vibrant music scene, cultural and scientific institutions, parks, and proximity to outdoor recreation keep just about any type of Chapel Hill resident happy. Chapel Hill also has a number of accolades, including Bon Appétit magazine’s “Foodiest Small Town” and one of the highest ranked public school systems in the state, so rest assured you’ll be well-educated and well-fed in whatever apartment or other fantastic dwelling you may choose. The only thing left is to get out there and find one. So go!

Rent Report
Chapel Hill

June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report. Chapel Hill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chapel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chapel Hill rents increase sharply over the past month

Chapel Hill rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chapel Hill stand at $1,059 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,248 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Chapel Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chapel Hill, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Chapel Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chapel Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chapel Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chapel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,248 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Chapel Hill.
    • While Chapel Hill's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chapel Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Chapel Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Chapel Hill?
    In Chapel Hill, the median rent is $901 for a studio, $1,058 for a 1-bedroom, $1,248 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,695 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chapel Hill, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Chapel Hill?
    Some of the colleges located in the Chapel Hill area include University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Guilford College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, and Meredith College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Chapel Hill?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chapel Hill from include Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Cary.

