University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
66 Apartments For Rent Near University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
75 Units Available
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1175 sqft
Designed with state-of-the-art spaced to enhance your every move, Trilogy Chapel Hill thrives along every edge of life.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
33 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
46 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
14 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,496
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
29 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$926
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
14 Units Available
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1221 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-40 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has pool, trash valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Meadowmont
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1545 sqft
Prime location right on Chapel Hill Transit V-Line. Community has a gourmet coffee bar, free bike rentals and a community garden. Units have crown molding, designer kitchens and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
6 Units Available
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,675
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1107 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom apartments with open floor plans in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood. Situated just one mile from University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus. Amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
11 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
928 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
12 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
7 Units Available
612 Hillsborough
612 Hillsborough Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
862 sqft
Two-bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Chapel Hill, just a short walk to the UNC campus. Amenities include in-home laundry, dedicated parking, hardwood floors and sports courts.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Last updated October 15 at 09:54 PM
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1000 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom homes, with updated cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Easy commute to UNC or downtown Chapel Hill via a free transit system with a stop in front of the community.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
123 Longview Street
123 East Longview Street, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Open floor plan. Living open to kitchen with vaulted ceiling, fan, hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile back splash. Bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fans. 2 on main, 2 up.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Finley Forest
210 Finley Forest Dr
210 Finley Forest Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1468 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished condo for rent - Property Id: 307838 Furnished Finley Forest 3bd/2.5b condo with one large living room and one dining room, 1468 sq feet, 4 sliding doors to enclosed deck/balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Lantern Way
106 Lantern Way, Carrboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1108 sqft
Updated duplex. Hardwood on main. Combined living/dining with fireplace, ceiling fan, glass slider to deck in back. Storage closet on deck with washer/dryer included. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, room for a table.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Bypass Lane
1 Bypass Lane, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
2492 sqft
1 Bypass Lane, Near UNC-Ch! - Reserve this home now! Awesome Location ! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath 2,492 Sq Ft House. Close proximity to Franklin St and Downtown Chapel Hill, I-40, UNC.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
204 Brookgreen Drive
204 Brookgreen Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1970 sqft
204 Brookgreen Drive Available 08/01/20 204 Brookgreen Drive, Chapel Hill - Four Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 1970 Sq Ft Townhouse. Kitchen includes Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. W/D Connections, Central Gas Heat, Central A/C.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Nolen Lane
111 Nolan Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2254 sqft
Southern Village Townhome. Living room with built-ins, recessed lights, gas-log fireplace. Dining has chair rail, molding. Kitchen includes pantry, solid surface counters. Bedrooms up with carpet.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
White Oak Apartments
105 Fidelity Street B-11
105 Fidelity Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
105 Fidelity Street B-11 Available 08/01/20 Fabulous 2 BD Carrboro Townhouse in White Oak Community! - This beautifully updated two bedroom townhouse is a hop, skip and a jump away from everything that Carrboro offers including Carrboro Farmers'
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
103-H Hargraves Street
103 Hargraves St, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
103-H Hargraves Street Available 08/01/20 Available Aug 2020! Fabulous 2 Bedroom Condo Between Downtown Chapel Hill and Carrboro! - Tucked away in the charming Carrboro East Village neighborhood, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is ready to be your