217 Apartments for rent in Wade, Raleigh, NC
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
69 Units Available
Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,105
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1175 sqft
Post Parkside at Wade is a comfortable community that offers stainless steel, walk-in closets, refrigerators, granite counters, hardwood floors and a garbage disposal. The community features a media room and alarm system.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5627 Wade Park Blvd
5627 Wade Park Boulevard, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2350 sqft
5627 Wade Park Blvd Available 09/11/20 4 brm 3.5 bath-3 story unit-end unit-pet's neg't-Home Owner's Assc fees included in rent- - This 3 story end unit has much to offer.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1433 Ardara Lane
1433 Ardara Lane, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1541 sqft
END UNIT townhome AVAILABLE NOW in Inside Wade. This 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom has brand new carpet and has a flex space perfect for an office/study (with a closet) - work from home! Ideal floorplan. Rear entry garage.
Results within 1 mile of Wade
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,197
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
30 Units Available
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1372 sqft
Minutes from I-40. Apartments have modern features, including lots of storage, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Built-in desks and bookshelves. On-site pool, hot tub, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1356 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6126 Deerwood Place
6126 Deerwood Place, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
896 sqft
6126 Deerwood Place Available 08/10/20 Nice 2 bedroom townhouse on the Raleigh/Cary border! - Coming Soon - Appointments by email only.
Results within 5 miles of Wade
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
53 Units Available
Sojourn Glenwood Place
3710 Exchange Glenwood Pl Ste 1000, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,143
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1251 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature plenty of space, extra storage, private patios/balconies and modern fixtures. Community offers maintenance and well-maintained grounds. Close to shops, dining and other conveniences.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
36 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,227
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Thornhill Apartments
7203 Plumleaf Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans in these apartment homes. Close to shops, dining and Raleigh Memorial Park. Community features grassy areas, walking trails, hot tub, pool and dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
15 Units Available
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1228 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an on-site fitness center, dog park and laundry facilities. Apartments include breakfast bars, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Leesville Community Park and Oak Park Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Duraleigh Woods Apartments
5600 Briar Oak Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
924 sqft
Just minutes from Oak Park Shopping Center and Crabtree Valley Mall, this community offers residents picnic areas, tennis courts, poolside Wi-Fi and a fitness center. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings and designer paint schemes.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
The Trails of North Hills
1914 Generation Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1375 sqft
The Trails of North Hills, now proudly managed by Pinnacle, is ideally located near I-440, I-40, and I-540 for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
31 Units Available
THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,333
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1372 sqft
Located near the I-440 Beltline. Apartments feature covered balconies with Greenway and creek views. On-site entertainment pavilion, resort-style swimming pool, coffee bars and 24-hour fitness center. Residents enjoy direct access to Greenway trails.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
20 Units Available
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,276
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
62 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,080
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1136 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units just minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with quick access to I-440. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a yoga studio and bike storage. Recently revamped homes with fireplaces.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1435 sqft
Located minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with easy access to upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature high ceilings, workstations, sunrooms and ceramic tiles. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse and a pool.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,034
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1362 sqft
Beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with full kitchens, private patio/balcony and full size W/D in home. Giant fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash and seven miles of nature trails!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Sumter Square
613 Charleston Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and NC State Fairgrounds, these homes feature walk-in closets, plush carpeting and private patios. The pet-friendly community has playgrounds, tennis courts and two swimming pools for residents.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
34 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Regency Place
6210 Saint Regis Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$978
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
936 sqft
Floor plans include one- to two-bedroom units with comfortable features, including a fireplace and carpeted bedrooms. Property amenities include a pool with access to Wi-Fi and dog park. Close to I-40 and Cary Towne Center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
28 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,093
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$842
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$883
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
778 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
