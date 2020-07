The Crest at Brier Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym package receiving trash valet parking pool bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar internet access pool table

Crest at Brier Creek is an established apartment community located in Raleigh, NC. Nestled just off ACC Blvd, Crest at Brier Creek features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle and easy access to everything Raleigh has to offer! These apartment homes located in the Wake County School System offer flexible leases on spacious 1, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans that are perfect for roommates, families, or individual living. With all the best that Raleigh has to offer, Crest at Brier Creek will make the perfect home.