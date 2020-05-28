Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

47 Pocono Drive Available 07/04/20 Bright and Sunny 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Thompson Ridge, close to Duke! - Available early July!



Feel right at home in this like new, well kept end-unit townhome! Located in the very popular Thompson Ridge community, you are conveniently located from both Duke and UNC. Commuting is easy as you're close to I-85, Durham Fwy 147 and 15/501.



47 Pocono Drive townhome combines all of the modern amenities with everyday functionality! The open-concept first floor boasts tons of natural sunlight and hardwood floors throughout. The living room, dining room, and kitchen are spacious and provide the perfect floor plan for entertaining. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances, rich dark colored cabinets, and a large granite island!



Upstairs you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms, each with a private bathroom, and large closets! Also conveniently located upstairs is the second-floor laundry room with washer and dryer provided,



The community is beautifully kept and you have access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and walking trails!



HOA dues and lawn care are included in rent. Tenants are responsible for utilities and renter's insurance. Sorry, no pets.



This property is tenant occupied. Showings are strictly limited and only available for qualified and approved prospects- after an application is submitted. It is up to the prospect to drive by the property and perform due diligence.



View this property virtually here - https://youtu.be/uqt0RWeGqaw



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information, email Lynlee Maddren at lynlee@acorn-oak.com.



No Pets Allowed



