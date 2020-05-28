All apartments in Durham
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
47 Pocono Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

47 Pocono Drive

47 Pocono Drive · (919) 907-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 Pocono Drive, Durham, NC 27705
American Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 47 Pocono Drive · Avail. Jul 4

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
47 Pocono Drive Available 07/04/20 Bright and Sunny 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Thompson Ridge, close to Duke! - Available early July!

Feel right at home in this like new, well kept end-unit townhome! Located in the very popular Thompson Ridge community, you are conveniently located from both Duke and UNC. Commuting is easy as you're close to I-85, Durham Fwy 147 and 15/501.

47 Pocono Drive townhome combines all of the modern amenities with everyday functionality! The open-concept first floor boasts tons of natural sunlight and hardwood floors throughout. The living room, dining room, and kitchen are spacious and provide the perfect floor plan for entertaining. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances, rich dark colored cabinets, and a large granite island!

Upstairs you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms, each with a private bathroom, and large closets! Also conveniently located upstairs is the second-floor laundry room with washer and dryer provided,

The community is beautifully kept and you have access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and walking trails!

HOA dues and lawn care are included in rent. Tenants are responsible for utilities and renter's insurance. Sorry, no pets.

This property is tenant occupied. Showings are strictly limited and only available for qualified and approved prospects- after an application is submitted. It is up to the prospect to drive by the property and perform due diligence.

View this property virtually here - https://youtu.be/uqt0RWeGqaw

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information, email Lynlee Maddren at lynlee@acorn-oak.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2316081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Pocono Drive have any available units?
47 Pocono Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Pocono Drive have?
Some of 47 Pocono Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Pocono Drive currently offering any rent specials?
47 Pocono Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Pocono Drive pet-friendly?
No, 47 Pocono Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 47 Pocono Drive offer parking?
Yes, 47 Pocono Drive does offer parking.
Does 47 Pocono Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Pocono Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Pocono Drive have a pool?
Yes, 47 Pocono Drive has a pool.
Does 47 Pocono Drive have accessible units?
No, 47 Pocono Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Pocono Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Pocono Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Pocono Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47 Pocono Drive has units with air conditioning.
