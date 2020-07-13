/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM
163 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Durham, NC
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
16 Units Available
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1430 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. You are home at last with Heights at Meridian Apartments, a Cottonwood Residential community.
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
38 Units Available
54 Station
1415 E NC Hwy 54, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1139 sqft
54 Station's brand new apartments offer you an urban escape, balancing work and play. Our smart apartments with "tech extras" you want, like Wi-Fi throughout the community, smart locks, and thermostats that work from your phone.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
57 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,237
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
1268 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
29 Units Available
Cortland Research Park
4405 Waterford Valley Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1090 sqft
Elegant apartments in Durham, NC just off the I-40. The Streets at Southpoint Mall offers shopping and dining nearby. Apartments each have a private balcony/patio, walk-in closet and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Woods Edge Apartments
4655 Hope Valley Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1120 sqft
The dining and retail areas of Woodcroft Shopping Center are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, gym, courtyard and tennis court. Apartments are recently renovated and have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Northeast Durham
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1640 sqft
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1505 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit washer/dryer, fresh paint jobs and new appliance packages. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and picnic areas. Located minutes from dining and shopping in Durham.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
18 Units Available
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1323 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
11 Units Available
Old West Durham
810 Ninth
810 9th St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,386
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gym, pool, and game room with billiard table. Just across the street from Bali Hai Mongolian Grill. Modern apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets and balconies in select units.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments near The Streets of Southpoint and I-40, NCCU, UNC, Duke and Research Triangle Park. Gourmet kitchens, large pantry, spacious closets, oversized windows and W/D hookups. Enjoy fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
28 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Mission Triangle Point
600 Discovery Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
Cozy homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, pool, and gym. Pet-friendly. Near New Raleigh Highway. Close to Lakeshore Golf Course.
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
14 Units Available
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1175 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Bridges at Southpoint
7304 Calibre Park Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1305 sqft
This community offers recently renovated units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can spend their days in the on-site pool, gym or clubhouse. Just minutes from the Woodcroft Shopping Center and other retail outlets.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,249
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
18 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
23 Units Available
Legacy at Meridian
1101 Exchange Pl, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1524 sqft
If you feel like you need an escape from the bustle of Downtown Durham, Legacy at Meridian is waiting to welcome you home. A resort-inspired community, we offer luxury apartments for rent in Durham, North Carolina, near The Streets at Southpoint.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Research Triangle Park in Durham. Many interior features, including crown molding, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, and electric kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Hope Valley
ARIUM Southpoint
5140 Copper Ridge Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1236 sqft
ARIUM Southpoint provides the ultimate combination of versatile apartments and premium amenities in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1379 sqft
Last updated July 10 at 04:57am
23 Units Available
Woodlake Reserve
1000 Lydias Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1130 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood setting in natural wooded area close to Duke University and Research Triangle Park. Community features sparkling swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have breakfast bars, W/D and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
24 Units Available
Farrington
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,279
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1265 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,509
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
