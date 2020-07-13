118 Apartments for rent in Durham, NC with pool

/
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
34 Units Available
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1444 sqft
This community has two outdoor pools, one indoor pool, garage parking, a clubhouse and much more. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Conveniently located near the business corridor along South Miami Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Encore At The Park
2850 Courtney Creek Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,012
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with easy access to NC-55. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community has coffee bar and courtyard. Garage parking available. Dog park on site.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,143
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1420 sqft
Luxury community with indoor heated pool and outdoor pool. Huge fitness center and club room for entertaining. Modern kitchens with designer cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Bright interiors with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,277
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
38 Units Available
54 Station
1415 E NC Hwy 54, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1139 sqft
54 Station's brand new apartments offer you an urban escape, balancing work and play. Our smart apartments with "tech extras" you want, like Wi-Fi throughout the community, smart locks, and thermostats that work from your phone.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
57 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,237
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
1183 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Cortland Research Park
4405 Waterford Valley Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1090 sqft
Elegant apartments in Durham, NC just off the I-40. The Streets at Southpoint Mall offers shopping and dining nearby. Apartments each have a private balcony/patio, walk-in closet and washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Woods Edge Apartments
4655 Hope Valley Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1120 sqft
The dining and retail areas of Woodcroft Shopping Center are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, gym, courtyard and tennis court. Apartments are recently renovated and have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Northeast Durham
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1640 sqft
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1505 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit washer/dryer, fresh paint jobs and new appliance packages. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and picnic areas. Located minutes from dining and shopping in Durham.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1323 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
11 Units Available
Old West Durham
810 Ninth
810 9th St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,386
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gym, pool, and game room with billiard table. Just across the street from Bali Hai Mongolian Grill. Modern apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets and balconies in select units.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments near The Streets of Southpoint and I-40, NCCU, UNC, Duke and Research Triangle Park. Gourmet kitchens, large pantry, spacious closets, oversized windows and W/D hookups. Enjoy fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
28 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Mission Triangle Point
600 Discovery Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
Cozy homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, pool, and gym. Pet-friendly. Near New Raleigh Highway. Close to Lakeshore Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
13 Units Available
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1175 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Bridges at Southpoint
7304 Calibre Park Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1305 sqft
This community offers recently renovated units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can spend their days in the on-site pool, gym or clubhouse. Just minutes from the Woodcroft Shopping Center and other retail outlets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,249
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1178 sqft
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
18 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Research Triangle Park in Durham. Many interior features, including crown molding, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, and electric kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Hope Valley
ARIUM Southpoint
5140 Copper Ridge Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1236 sqft
ARIUM Southpoint provides the ultimate combination of versatile apartments and premium amenities in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1379 sqft
