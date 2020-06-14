Apartment List
/
NC
/
durham
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Durham, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Durham renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
105 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
991 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1444 sqft
This community has two outdoor pools, one indoor pool, garage parking, a clubhouse and much more. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Conveniently located near the business corridor along South Miami Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,615
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,174
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1420 sqft
Luxury community with indoor heated pool and outdoor pool. Huge fitness center and club room for entertaining. Modern kitchens with designer cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Bright interiors with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downing Creek
7 Units Available
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1217 sqft
Walk to the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center or Downing Creek Park. Community amenities include a car care center, fitness center, playground, outdoor pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Old West Durham
14 Units Available
810 Ninth
810 9th St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gym, pool, and game room with billiard table. Just across the street from Bali Hai Mongolian Grill. Modern apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets and balconies in select units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1323 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1392 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1690 sqft
Recently revamped units near Research Triangle Park, with such amenities as stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a pool, playground and BBQ area, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Research Park
400 Stone Lion Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$853
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1203 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to Colonial Grand at Research Park apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
27 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge Apartments
3611 University Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1003 sqft
Conveniently located complex close to Duke University, plus shops and restaurants in Durham. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. Resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
22 Units Available
Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from The Streets of Southpoint shopping center, close to I-40. Spacious apartments with full-size washers, extra-large windows and plush floor coverings. Additional upgrades available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Republic Flats
800 Finsbury St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1377 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. A 24-hour gym and modern pool are on site. On Davis Drive between Triangle Expressway and I-40, putting all of Raleigh close to you.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Encore At The Park
2850 Courtney Creek Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with easy access to NC-55. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community has coffee bar and courtyard. Garage parking available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown Durham
29 Units Available
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
35 Units Available
Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,132
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard is minutes away, giving quick access to dining and entertainment options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with maple wood cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Convenient online portal for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Downtown Durham
74 Units Available
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,227
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1268 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1226 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments near The Streets of Southpoint and I-40, NCCU, UNC, Duke and Research Triangle Park. Gourmet kitchens, large pantry, spacious closets, oversized windows and W/D hookups. Enjoy fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Durham
153 Units Available
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Please contact our leasing office for current specials
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
22 Units Available
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1175 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Downtown Durham
44 Units Available
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,265
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1182 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
13 Units Available
Woods Edge Apartments
4655 Hope Valley Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1120 sqft
The dining and retail areas of Woodcroft Shopping Center are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, gym, courtyard and tennis court. Apartments are recently renovated and have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Durham, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Durham renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDurham 3 BedroomsDurham Accessible ApartmentsDurham Apartments under $900Durham Apartments with Balcony
Durham Apartments with GarageDurham Apartments with GymDurham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDurham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDurham Apartments with ParkingDurham Apartments with PoolDurham Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Durham Cheap PlacesDurham Dog Friendly ApartmentsDurham Furnished ApartmentsDurham Luxury PlacesDurham Pet Friendly PlacesDurham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University