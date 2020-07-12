153 Apartments for rent in Old West Durham, Durham, NC
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
11 Units Available
810 Ninth
810 9th St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,386
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gym, pool, and game room with billiard table. Just across the street from Bali Hai Mongolian Grill. Modern apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets and balconies in select units.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Carolina Ave Apt A
1021 Carolina Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,675
732 sqft
1021 Carolina Ave Apt A Available 08/14/20 1021-A Carolina Ave - Available mid August! - 1BR, 1.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1015 Ninth Street, Apt. #2
1015 9th Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
2200 sqft
1015 Ninth St Apt 2 - Available June 15th - This 3BR, 3BA, 2 story town home in Ninth St. Commons features an open floor plan w/ cathedral ceilings in the great room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
913 Edith St Apt B
913 Edith Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
913 Edith St Apt B Available 08/10/20 913 Edith St Apt B - Available mid August! - 1br, 1ba duplex in Old West Durham, stove, fridge, stacked washer/dryer, side porch, gas heat, central A/C (RLNE5834940)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 Virgie St
1004 Virgie Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1004 Virgie St - early June 2020 - 2 BR, 1 BA duplex, range, refrigerator, stack washer/dryer, central gas heat/AC (RLNE5783119)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Ninth St Apt B
1010 9th Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1570 sqft
1010 Ninth St Apt B - Available mid-June! - 3 BR, 3 BA duplex close enough to walk and/or bike to Duke's campus.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Englewood Ave.
2017 Englewood Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Walk to 9th St. and east campus from this lovingly renovate bungalow in the historic district of popular Old West Durham. 3 BR 1.5BA with heart pine floors throughout.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2113 Englewood Ave Apt Up
2113 Englewood Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2113 Englewood Ave Apt Up Available 08/14/20 2113 Englewood Ave Apt Upstairs - Available mid-August - 2BR, 1 Ba, range, fridge, stack washer/dryer, window a/c, hardwood floors throughout (RLNE5886695)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1012 Ninth St Apt B
1012 9th Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1570 sqft
1012B Ninth St - Available mid June! - A gorgeous 3 BR, 3 BA duplex. Hardwood Floors, Granite and Stainless Steel are everywhere in this luxury home which is just a short walk to Duke Campus and 9th St dining and shopping.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
913 Rosehill Ave Apt B
913 Rosehill Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1600 sqft
913-B Rosehill - Available June 10, 2020 - This spacious, well-located 3BR, 3BA duplex has so much to offer. Hardwood Floors, Granite and Stainless Steel are everywhere in this luxury home which is just a short walk to Duke Campus.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1007 Ninth Street
1007 9th Street, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2000 sqft
1007 Ninth St - Available mid June! - 4br, 4 1/2 ba, on Ninth St right across from Monuts! Each bedroom has a private bath. Hardwood floors. Spacious living and kitchen area with bar, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, central heat and a/c.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2700 Lawndale Ave
2700 Lawndale Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1816 sqft
2700 Lawndale Ave - Available mid June - 3BR, 3.5 BA, Packed with beautiful finishes, stainless steel appliances including Jenn Air gas range, Whirpool double oven, dishwasher and fridge.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
911 Oakland Ave
911 Oakland Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
911 Oakland Ave- Available Now! - Spacious 2BR, 1BA home in Old West Durham convenient to Duke. Walk to Ninth Street shops and restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1009 Edith Street
1009 Edith Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1009 Edith Street Available 08/14/20 1009 Edith St - Available mid-August! - 1 BR, 1 BA duplex in Old West Durham, walk/bike to campus, hardwood floors, kitchen with gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & garbage disposal, stack washer/dryer,
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2701 Lawndale Ave
2701 Lawndale Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1056 sqft
2701 Lawndale Ave Available 08/14/20 Adorable Single Family Home in Old West Durham with Fenced Yard / Near Duke and 9th St - Adorable home located in popular West Durham neighborhood near 9th Street and Duke.
Results within 1 mile of Old West Durham
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
37 Units Available
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
Studio
$986
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1052 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
77 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,249
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,509
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,433
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1110 sqft
If you are looking for the ultimate living space, in a prime location, with ample amenity spaces designed with both activity and relaxation in mind, look no further! Your home, the center of your life The Flats Exchange on Erwin Apartments is a
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,128
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
991 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1113 Ninth St
1113 9th St, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1216 sqft
1113 Ninth St Available 08/14/20 1113 Ninth St - Available mid August - 3 BR, 1 BA, hardwood floors, high ceiling and ceiling fans, double sinks, master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and carpet, range, fridge, washer/dryer connections, gas heat and
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2008 Englewood Ave
2008 Englewood Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
930 sqft
2008 Englewood Ave Available 08/14/20 2008 Englewood Ave - Available mid-August - 2BR, 1BA house, 1 block from Ninth St, living room, dinning room, gas stove, fridge, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, gas heat and central a/c, basement, front porch ,
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
929 Morreene Rd. C14
929 Morreene Road, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1426 sqft
929 Morreene Rd.
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRolesville, NCSanford, NCAngier, NCWendell, NCHenderson, NCLillington, NCZebulon, NCDanville, VASmithfield, NCReidsville, NC