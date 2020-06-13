/
97 Accessible Apartments for rent in Durham, NC
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Durham
97 Units Available
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,159
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Farrington
26 Units Available
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,129
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1265 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1226 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments near The Streets of Southpoint and I-40, NCCU, UNC, Duke and Research Triangle Park. Gourmet kitchens, large pantry, spacious closets, oversized windows and W/D hookups. Enjoy fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Lodge at Southpoint
1300 Knoll Cir, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1340 sqft
The Lodge at Southpoint is the location of choice for luxury apartments in Durham, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Durham
153 Units Available
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Please contact our leasing office for current specials
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Woodland Creek
5216 Penrith Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with in-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets. Enjoy a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center with sauna, and Olympic-sized swimming pool on site. Near Research Triangle Park. Close to I-540.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Durham
56 Units Available
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
Studio
$995
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
993 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge Apartments
3611 University Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1003 sqft
Conveniently located complex close to Duke University, plus shops and restaurants in Durham. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. Resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center on site.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
22 Units Available
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1175 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Durham
44 Units Available
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,265
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1182 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Durham
31 Units Available
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
40 Units Available
54 Station
1415 E NC Hwy 54, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1139 sqft
54 Station's brand new apartments offer you an urban escape, balancing work and play. Our smart apartments with "tech extras" you want, like Wi-Fi throughout the community, smart locks, and thermostats that work from your phone.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
21 Units Available
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
8 Units Available
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$832
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1012 sqft
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
18 Units Available
Legacy at Meridian
1101 Exchange Pl, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1524 sqft
If you feel like you need an escape from the bustle of Downtown Durham, Legacy at Meridian is waiting to welcome you home. A resort-inspired community, we offer luxury apartments for rent in Durham, North Carolina, near The Streets at Southpoint.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
198 Units Available
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,150
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hope Valley
18 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Aven
3207 Stones Throw Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, private entrances and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park and a swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to Durham Freeway and I-40.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1640 sqft
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1234 sqft
Within walking distance of Research Triangle Park in Durham. Many interior features, including crown molding, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, and electric kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
105 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
18 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,615
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
