downtown durham
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:59 PM
178 Apartments for rent in Downtown Durham, Durham, NC
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
94 Units Available
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,299
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1194 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
37 Units Available
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
Studio
$986
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1052 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
27 Units Available
Whetstone Apartments
501 Willard St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,066
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
974 sqft
A short distance from Highway 147 and W Main St. Luxury homes featuring the latest kitchen appliances, exquisite decor and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard, a pool and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
25 Units Available
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,277
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
58 Units Available
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,237
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
1268 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,249
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
148 Units Available
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
West Village
605 W Main St, Suite C, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,399
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1312 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, fully-equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to three dog parks, a 24-hour fitness center, and a modern clubhouse, among other amenities. Duke University is within walking distance.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Hunt St #404
400 Hunt Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1173 sqft
400 Hunt St #404 Available 07/24/20 Available July 24th! Stunning Fully Furnished New Condo at The Brannan in the Heart of Downtown Durham! - Available for a July 24, 2020 move-in date! Stunning, fully furnished condo in the heart of downtown
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
807 West Trinity Avenue
807 West Trinity Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
640 sqft
Your new cozy one bedroom one bathroom home has a nice size bedroom with good closet space and a galley kitchen. The living room has a large window that offers fantastic natural lighting as well as a view of the courtyard.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107
110 N Corcoran St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$2,095
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Downtown Condo in One City Center! 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Bartlett for West Main Street
1105 West Main Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2225 sqft
UNDERGRADS WELCOME! Up to 6 people allowed-2 per bedroom. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Luxury living at its finest. Stunning 5th floor condo in one of downtown's newest offerings, The Bartlett.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Magnum Flats
515 North Mangum Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
UNDERGRADS WELCOME! Up to 6 people allowed-2 per bedroom. Luxury living at its finest. Stunning 3r floor condo just a few blocks from downtown. Panoramic views through the floor to ceiling windows and private balcony.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
109 W Main Street
109 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,295
785 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Loft apartment in historic building, downtown Durham. Featuring; 12 to18 ft ceilings, steel frame windows, contemporary kitchen. The kitchen includes stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Durham
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
11 Units Available
810 Ninth
810 9th St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,386
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gym, pool, and game room with billiard table. Just across the street from Bali Hai Mongolian Grill. Modern apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets and balconies in select units.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
805 Glendale Ave.
805 Glendale Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
805 Glendale Ave. Available 07/15/20 805 Glendale Ave. - Available mid July! - 2 BR, 1 bath home available in the heart of Downtown Durham. This home features LR with vaulted ceiling, eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1122 N Roxboro St
1122 Roxboro Road, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1026 sqft
This beautifully renovated three bedroom home is ready for an immediate move in! Located in a prime Durham location close to shopping, dining, and public transportation. This quaint home features a large lot with driveway parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1513 N Alston Ave B
1513 North Alston Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
672 sqft
Gorgeous new renovation of 1 bd apt near downtown! - Property Id: 297692 Fully renovated 1 bed apartment in cute duplex available now! New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave! Laundry unit
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1002 Shepherd Street
1002 Shepherd Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath near Downtown & Minutes to Duke! - Available now! This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath attached apartment is a rare find! A bike ride to downtown and 2 miles to Duke its simply perfect for a Duke graduate
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 Berkeley St
1104 Berkeley Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1083 sqft
1104 Berkeley St Available 08/10/20 Renovated Walltown House - 2 Full Bathrooms - All Appliances - Fenced Yard - Spacious Walltown House that was completely renovated in 2015! Home features hardwood floors, large bedrooms, two full bathrooms,
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
512 Price Avenue
512 Price Avenue, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
1872 sqft
HURRY Move in by July 15 to get September rent FREE! This gorgeous ranch home features open living space! The kitchen stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and updated baths are features you'll love.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1519 Ruffin Street
1519 Ruffin Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2145 sqft
Down to the studs Trinity Park renovation designed for entertaining. Professionally renovated open concept design featuring all hardwood floors, built in wine fridge, separate laundry room, 3BR plus home office and 2.5 baths.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
511 Spruce Street
511 Spruce Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1118 sqft
Three Bedroom with Hardwood Floors - This property offers three bedrooms, one full bath and a separate dining room. The large kitchen offers tons of cabinets for extra storage. There is a separate laundry room off the kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
910 Scout Dr
910 Scout Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1508 sqft
FURNISHED Available Now - 3 bedroom 2.5 Southside Durham!! - Roomy + well kept 3 bedroom, 2.
